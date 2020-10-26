Titusville’s nonprofits came together on Friday to give the kids of Titusville a fun festival to attend.
This year’s Fun Fest, while a little different from years past, allowed the chance for the kids of Titusville to do fun activities. The festival was headlined by a petting zoo, a bounce house and even a cork gun station.
Eliza Jones, of Titusville, liked the cork gun shooting the best. As this was her first ever Fun Fest, she said that she “was having so much fun.” The event culminated with a youth costume parade where prizes were awarded to the winners of several categories.
Local organizations set up booths where kids could go around and safely collect candy and do fun crafts. Participating organizations included but were not limited to; the American Legion, Titusville Regional Literacy Council, The Oil Creek and Titusville Railroad, the University of Pittsburgh at Titusville and the Northern Pennsylvania Regional College.
Some of the crafts available at these booths included a chalk art station, a make-your-own pumpkin station and a station to make ghost decorations. After the kids had filled their bags with candy, it was time for the costume contest.
The YWCA had four categories for their contestants: funniest costume, most creative costume, scariest costume and cutest costume.
Simon Ross won most creative with his Goomba Mario costume. Brinlee and Jayden Snyder won the award for funniest costume. Jayden was dressed as a police officer while his younger sister dressed as a doughnut. Ashton Emerson scared the judges enough to earn him the scariest costume award. Ashton was dressed as an evil clown. Sadie Davis won the award for cutest costume dressed as a little fawn dear.
While Murdoc Ledbetter might not have won any awards for his costume of Minecraft Steve, he did get a head start on his candy collection. “Every year I fill up a full a full bag with candy, look how much I already have” said Ledbetter. The candy however wasn’t the only reason he was having fun. “I love the petting zoo. That place is the best, especially the ducks.”
Ashleigh English, Executive Director for the YWCA, was glad kids like Murdoc and Eliza were able to experience Fun Fest in 2020. “It’s such a nice way to get out and have fun,” said English, who lead the costume parade. English was appreciate of the how Titusville came to support the YWCA even in the midst of a pandemic. “While this is hosted at the Y, it’s really a community event,” said English. While many other halloween events require a ticket, English was happy to provide a free event for all families to attend.
