By Owen Krepps
Herald Intern
Sunset Heights Park in Titusville had some new life injected into the area with a new pavilion donated by JM Warren.
The framework of the building has been completed and finishing touches, such as concrete spreading will be done in the near future.
“It is our responsibility to give back to the community and make a difference in a small way. I know a pavilion isn’t much but it is a start,” said Matt Warren of JM Warren Custom Buildings, who donated the pavilion entirely to the City of Titusville.
Back in 2013, the Sunset Heights area was deemed to be unworthy of a park in Titusville’s Parks and Recreation plan so all equipment was removed. But in September 2020, the City held a hot dog cookout to gauge the possibility of the park returning.
This changed the City’s mind on the decision and preparations on updating the Parks and Recreation Plan in the near future.
“We got so much of a response because of all of the kids that live up here,” said Titusville City Manager Neil Fratus.
The plan in the future is to build a playground set and add more features to liven up the place more.
This will occupy the need that locals in the Sunset Park area, such as Jamey Bush, a local that Fratus mentioned was very passionate about the park.
The City of Titusville will discuss the future of the park at their upcoming council meeting on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.