By Garrett Dvorkin
Herald Staff Reporter
The Titusville Area School District (TASD) Board of School Directors held its regularly scheduled committee meeting on Monday.
During the meeting, the district heard from Nutrition Group, the company that provides food services management for the district schools. Board members also got some updates about several district construction projects.
After a year of uncertainty with food services at district schools, the school board heard from Melissa Kingen, of Nutrition Group, on what they can expect moving forward.
While there is still much up in the air that could change the district’s bottom line, the outlook looks grim as the board heard about best and worst case scenarios.
During this school year, due to United States Agriculture Department (USDA) waivers and increased reimbursement amounts, TASD turned a profit from food services. The positive number is far from the projected $66,000 loss that was projected for this year.
Kingen told board members that if the waivers aren’t extended, and district buildings were forced to close again, the district could be looking at projected losses of $315,798 for next year. This was described as the worst case scenario. Kingen said this trend was true for other districts her company works with.
Due to special waivers from the USDA, the district was able to offer a wide variety of special services to district students and their families. Weekend meals, meal bundles, meals for non-school age children and the delivering of meals to online students allowed TASD to offer more meals to students than in previous years.
These programs were allowed by special waivers, which are set to expire. The district was also receiving higher rates of reimbursement. The loss of these waivers could cost the district thousands and force them to cancel many programs that came about during the pandemic. The USDA may make a decision about the waivers later this month.
Prior to the discussion of meals and expenses, the board discussed district projects and changes to procedure.
The Building and Grounds Committee submitted a recommendation to the school board to allow the superintendent to authorize change orders between $0 and $50,000.
Committee Chairperson Jim Come said that this would allow smoother operation in relation to construction. Come said that there are times where waiting for the authorization of change orders can hold projects up.
According to Superintendent Stephanie Keebler, construction on the concourses and stands are approaching completion. The project is awaiting a permit to allow work to commence on the field itself and the removal of dirt.
The construction company is bringing in a second crew to hopefully allow for the completion of the project before graduation. Currently the school district is planning to hold graduation on Friday, June 11 at Carter Field.
The district had approved PlanCon Part G for the Early Childhood Learning Center project. TASD is now onto the last step of the project, Part H.
If that is approved, the district will receive $2.5 million from the state. The project is projected to cost $4 million. Work on the building began on March 29 to fix the sidewalks. Work on the interior will start on May 3.
The district may approve a resolution to assume responsibility to educate students in ots Autism Classroom for the 2021-22 school year.
Currently, the students are educated at Valley Grove Elementary through the Intermediate Unit #6. TASD may bring the students back to be educated within the district. The Autism Classroom next year will be at Pleasantville Elementary School.
The next board of school directors meeting will take place on Monday, April 19 at 7 p.m. The directors will hold a voting meeting to vote on matters discussed at Monday’s meeting. TASD board of school directors meetings are held at the Titusville High School cafeteria.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
