Douglas Edward Titus, 52, of Centerville, passed away, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020.
He was born on May 4, 1968, in Titusville, the son of Shirley Hellem Titus and the late Lloyd Titus. He joyfully spent the last 16 years with his best friend and companion, Tina Kuhns.
Doug was an avid outdoorsman, he loved hunting, fishing and trapping.
In addition to his mother, Shirley Titus and his companion, Tina Kuhns, survivors include his children, Britanie Kuhns, of Avon Park, Florida and Kyle Kuhns, of Pittsburgh, four brothers; Robert Titus, of Gilson Ridge, David Titus and his wife, Pam, of Centerville, Stephen Titus and his wife, Julie, of Titusville and Kenneth Titus and his wife, Tracey, of Centerville and many beloved nieces, nephews and many many close and cherished friends.
Doug was preceded in death by his father, Lloyd Titus and his sister, Brenda Corley.
The Ryan M. Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 33353 N. Main Street, Townville, Pa. 16360 has been entrusted with the care of arrangements.
Friends and family may call at the Centerville Volunteer Fire Department Hall, 39567 Centerville Road, Centerville, Pa. 16404 on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020 at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family c/o Ryan M. Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 544 Chestnut Street, Meadville, Pa. 16335.
Share a memory or condolence with the family on Doug's Book of Memories at warrenfh.com.
