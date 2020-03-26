Mr. Norman Anson Eddy, 67, of Waterford, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital in Erie.
Norman was born on Jan. 19, 1953, in Erie, to the late Richard and Carrie Acel Eddy.
He was a graduate of Ft. LeBoeuf High School.
Norman worked as a welder and a truck driver before becoming disabled.
He enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid fly fisherman and tying his own flies. He also enjoyed going to flea markets and thrift stores.
Norman is survived by a sister; Donna Overbey, of Titusville; several nieces nephews and grand-nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister; Roberta Sames and one brother, Richard “Butch” Eddy.
No public calling hours will be observed.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home Inc., 303 N. Washington St., Titusville or on Norman’s tribute page at garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
