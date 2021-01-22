By Kristie Bowles
Herald Contributor
CENTERVILLE — Motions were put forward at the Wednesday evening Centerville Borough Council meeting to bring positive changes to the borough including the possibility of becoming part of the trail system stretching from Niagara Falls to Pittsburgh.
Mayor Bruce Drake informed the council that he had received an email from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) notifying him that applications for grants were opened from Jan. 19 until the end of April. He proposed the possibility of applying for a grant to fund a waterway trail between Centerville and Titusville.
Citing the successful trails in other small communities, such as Spartansburg and Sandy Lake, he feels that a trail connecting Centerville to Titusville would benefit the community. “Centerville is a huge gap in the trail system,” Drake said. “We need to catch up. Centerville doesn’t need to be the last place on Earth to have a trail.”
Council members approved a motion to pursue an inquiry to the DCNR about implementing the plan.
Another issue the council discussed was the problem of blight in the community. Council discussed how blight was affecting property values and if there was a solution. Drake proposed applying for grant money from the Crawford County Planning Commission to purchase distressed properties to be revitalized.
In other business, council voted to release funds to the Centerville Volunteer Fire Department and gradually increase the annual donation made by $100 a year. The need for the increase was discussed by the council, citing the loss of fundraising revenue by the department due to the pandemic.
