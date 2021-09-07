MEADVILLE — “Love Letters” by A.R. Gurney will be presented on Sunday, Sept. 5 at 2 p.m. at the Activities Building in Burgess Park. Tickets can be purchased online at mctbackstage.com/tickets or with cash only at the door.
This is a unique piece of theater. The two characters interact completely through the letters they wrote to one another over a lifetime.
“‘It’s theater down to its most simple level, the spoken word,’’ said John Tillinger, director of the first production of the play in 1989. It is unique, perhaps, because it did not start as a play, but as a book. After not being able to get it published, Mr. Gurney took the cue and tried it out as a play.
Perfectly suited to an outdoor performance, MCT brings Meadow Campbell and Ian Best together to join the long list of actors who have brought these letters to life. Since the performance is not in a traditional theater, it does require something different from the audience. The seating is general admission and there are some BYOs: bring your own chair, soft beverages and snacks.
It has been over a year since performances were abruptly halted all over the world. Getting back to live theater is something that MCT Treasurer Christopher Seeley has been looking forward to.
“To me, returning to live theater means the survival of MCT,” Seeley said. “Though we were able to go somewhat dormant with minimal damage to our operations, each day that passed without being open and active felt like a step away from our volunteers, supporters, and audiences.”
“Love Letters” is presented by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc., New York. A warning that this play does use adult language and allude to adult situations, but only through spoken word.
