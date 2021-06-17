CHERRYTREE TOWNSHIP. Venango County — The Cherrytree Township Board of Supervisors caution motorists that paving has been tentatively scheduled for Wednesday, June 16 on Dutch Hill Road.It is recommended that motorists avoid Dutch Hill Road or prepare for delays.
top story
Road work scheduled for Dutch Hill Road
- The Herald
-
- Updated
- 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.