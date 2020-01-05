Local animal owners place in state farm show

The 102nd Pennsylvania State Farm Show opened at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center in Harrisburg on Jan. 4 with the beginning of its livestock competitions. Several local animal owners placed for their exhibitions during the open beef show on opening day. Below are their results:
Madalyn Rankin, of Centerville
– Reserve Calf Champion Female
– Winter Heifer Calves (Nov. 1-Dec. 2018), second place
Ryan Mattocks, of Guys Mills
– Early Spring Bull Calves (March 2019), 1st place
– Champion Bull Calf
– Grand Champion Bull
– Premier Exhibitor
Jackson Mattocks, of Guys Mills
– Early Summer Yearling Heifers (May - June 2018), first place
– Champion Jr. Yearling
– Grand Champion Female
– Premier Exhibitor
– Early Spring Heifer Calves (March 2019), first place
– Reserve Jr. Heifer Calf Champion
Kali Rankin, of Centerville
– Spring Heifer Calves (Feb. 1-14, 2019), first place
– Jr. Heifer Calf Champion
– Early Spring Yearling Females (March-April 2018), first place
– Jr. Reserve Champion Female
– Spring Bull Calves (May 2019 and after)
– Jr. Bull Calf Champion
– Reserve Gand Champion Bull
– Premier Exhibitor
– Late Spring Yearling Heifers (April 2018)
– Reserve Champion Yearling Heifers
