OIL CITY, Venango County — Indicative of the project as a whole, representatives from several organizations, agencies and departments gathered on Monday to mark the opening of the Multimodal Facility in Oil City.
The building, which will be a hub for the public transportation systems in the county, stands as the end result of a long process that shows what can be done when government organizations work together.
Members of different partners in the project came forward to speak about the new facility, highlighting the collaboration and effort from numerous different levels of government to see the project through.
Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Deputy Secretary for Multimodal Transportation Jennie Granger said at the event that this new facility is a “ $10 million investment in Oil City. These are the projects we want to deliver.”
Also in attendance was Pennsylvania State Senator Scott E. Hutchinson. Hutchinson said the new facility “really shows the commitment” that the state has put in Oil City.
The senator was happy to see the revitalization of the downtown area, something he sees as the “heart of Oil City.” Hutchinson said that the work is already paying off as the area in town where the new facility is located is “something that is looking much better.”
Where once a condemned parking garage once stood, now stands a new $10 million facility that officials hope will allow public transportation in the region to grow. The new facility, which will bring 33 employees into downtown Oil City, not only holds Crawford Area Transportation Authority, but is an area where buses can be maintained, washed, and stored out of the elements.
“The project highlights a partnership between CATA, PennDOT and Venango County,” said Venango County Commissioner Sam Breene.
The facility, which will act as a CATA hub and PennDOT parking lot, stands on what was already a collaboration between the City of Oil City and PennDOT. The different organizations came together to create a new facility that works better for all parties involved.
“The collaboration between these groups will continue well into the future as we share this space and a dedication to serving the public at the highest level possible,” said PennDOT District 1 Executive Director Brian McNulty.
The parking area can also be used by Oil City residents after 5 p.m. and on weekends.
It is not only the use of the facility that evokes collaboration, but also how the facility was funded. The project was funded through different organizations with 80% of the funding through the Federal Transit Administration. The PennDOT Bureau of Public Transportation chipped in 19% and 1% came from Venango County.
“It was a small portion for a big reward,” said Oil City Mayor William Moon Jr.
One of the 33 employees moving to the new facility is Mike McKean, head technician. He is excited that CATA is moving into the new facility, as the amenities are far greater than what they had.
The new maintenance area has lifts to work under the buses and the building includes a wash area for cleaning. Not only will the new area allow McKean to work faster checking on the buses, but also increase safety.
“We can catch things we missed when working on the floor,” he said.
For washing the vehicles, the change is equally impactful. At their old facility, what will become the new county recycling center, the buses were washed with a hose, brush and bucket. The new washing area, that includes an under sprayer, will allow for cleaner buses which down the line saves on maintenance.
Granger also said that PennDOT sees a lot of workman’s compensation in relation to cleaning snow off of vehicles. The indoor storage of the buses will keep the busses snow free in the winter.
Mayor Moon is happy to see the end of a process that has been tough for the City. Moon was on council when the parking garage was condemned. While it was a hard decision then, seeing what has come from it made him realize the City made the right decision.
“It’s a no-brainer to do this,” said Moon. He sees this project as a way for the City to move into the future, highlighting public transport as something that can help Oil City and all of Venango County.
County Commissioner Albert “Chip” Abramovic was also someone who has helped see this project through.
Abramovic called it “a cool process.” He also wanted to thank those involved, who collaborated to make this project a reality.
“There was a lot of hard work from the planning department and other entities,” he said, “It was an enjoyable six years.”
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
