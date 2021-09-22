The Titusville YMCA, as a 501(c)(3) charity, mandated under law to lessen the burden of government on society, works every day to address community needs and ensure that all are welcome and that no one is turned away for an inability to pay.
There is no other nonprofit quite like the YMCA. That’s because in 10,000 neighborhoods across the nation, YMCAs have the presence and partnerships to not just promise, but to deliver, lasting personal and social change.
In 2020, the Titusville YMCA gave $602,136 in financial assistance and subsidies, allowing a great number of individuals to participate in Y programs and services, many at no charge.The YMCA received $224,756 in contributed income from the community to help with many of these program costs.
The Titusville YMCA received $743,743 in government funding that helped provide needed services such as the 21st CCLC after school and summer enrichment programs. The YMCA served 2,194 individuals, of which 939 were youth and teens, who participated in a wide range of activities that included Pre-K, after school and summer enrichment, sports and recreational programs, family nights and community service.
The YMCA also offered programs for older adults to include Silver Sneakers and Balance and Fall Prevention, giving them the opportunity to connect with one another and engage in meaningful activities to improve their everyday life.
The Titusville YMCA provides programs and activities to everyone in the community that include wellness presentations, after school and summer enrichment programs, physical activity programs, food programs and more valued at $602,136 in benefit to the community.
The YMCA also provided $10,150 worth of space at no charge for outside clubs, nonprofits and community service organizations to help them meet broader community needs.
Volunteerism is a large part of what drives the Y’s success. The Titusville YMCA is locally driven by an ongoing assessment of community needs and controlled by a local board of community volunteers. Program volunteers also give many hours contributing to the diversity and number of program services offered.
The YMCA had131volunteers who contributed a total of 1,288 hours valued at $32,200 that made the number of programs and diversity possible at the Y.
The Titusville YMCA recognizes the importance of working together to create lasting social and personal change. The YMCA has the community’s trust to convene, partner, and support community collaborations to include the Titusville Area School District, United Way of the Titusville Region, Crawford County Human Services, NovaCare Rehabilitation, Titusville HealthCare and Rehabilitation, Community Blood Bank, Crawford Heritage Foundation, Titusville Area Hospital and Seniors for Safe Driving.
At the YMCA, strengthening community is the mission. Strong communities don’t just happen; they are the result of steady leadership and stewardship of strong values. The YMCA makes a difference by focusing on three key areas: youth development, healthy living and social responsibility.
Visit the Titusville YMCA online at titusvilleymca.org to learn more about the programs and services available. You can also follow the Titusville YMCA on Facebook and Instagram.
For questions about any of the Titusville YMCA’s programs and services, callt (814) 827-3931 at the Wellness Center, and (814) 775-0357 at the Education Center.
The Titusville YMCA is committed to the policy that all persons shall have access to its programs, facilities and employment without discrimination based upon race, religion, color, creed, sex, national origin, age, physical or mental disability or financial hardship.
