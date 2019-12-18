Community contributions at heart of food bank's ability to provide

The Herald
Many area residents will be lined up outside the Titusville Area Food Bank this coming Friday to receive their annual Christmas ham or turkey.
According to Executive Director of the Titusville Area Food Bank Fay Corley, the organization has been distributing holiday turkeys and hams for at least 20 years.
Corley said the Titusville American Legion Post #368 supplied the holiday turkeys. Other major donors this holiday season were Titusville Dairy, Universal Stainless, Hawks Grocery, Life Springs Ministry, Grace Fellowship Church and Troyers.
She added that civic organizations, churches, individuals and area businesses in the area step up to the plate to help the agency survive financially.
“Local clubs and organizations are very generous,” Corley said. “They do a great deal in helping to keep our doors open.”
Food drives take place throughout the year, and donations are needed year-round.
“I don’t think any donation is too small,” said Corley. “A lot of people qualify for our food distributions and don’t know we cover their area. We encourage the community to set up an appointment to register.”
The food bank serves a large portion of Crawford, Venango and Warren counties. The food bank is open to everyone who has a need, yet there are some qualification guidelines.
The Titusville Area Food Bank distributes food boxes to families once a month.
The size of the box corresponds with the size of the family. Food box recipients must be registered. On Wednesdays and Fridays, tables of food are open to the public free of charge without applications. Available food for this table service is listed on a chalkboard inside of the office.
If a qualifying clients cannot pick up their monthly food box, delivery is available for extenuating circumstances, such as disabilities or illness on the third Thursday of each month.
“We’re feeding between 600 to 800 locals during the summer months, and upwards of 1,200 during the winter months,” Corley said. “Donations and contributions are gladly accepted.”
Individuals may make monetary donations by putting money in jugs that the agency places at various locations in the area, or they may donate through the mail. Checks can be made payable to Titusville Area Food Bank. The organization is a 501C, so charitable donations can be claimed on taxes.
Food donations accepted include not just canned and boxed foods, but meats, cheeses, produce, frozen entrees, fresh fruits and vegetables.
“We keep the money here,” Corley said. “When we shop, we shop locally. We buy at retail prices.”
She said the food bank does not use government funding, or receive any federal monies.
“We are all volunteers,” Corley said of her staff. “No one here gets a paycheck. All of our staff works together to keep food and money local.”
Corley’s work is augmented by a seven-member board of directors that meets once a month and has 29 volunteers currently.
Food isn’t the only commodity the offered however. Corley said people also donate other items, like clothing and household items, so two thrift stores have recently opened.
“We are always accepting donations, both monetary and food,” she said. “Any household products will be at one of two new thrift shops located beside the food bank.”
Located at 132 and 136 W. Central Ave., beside the food bank, are two new small community thrift shops, 2 Bit .25 and 2 Bit +. According to Corley, items at the 2 Bit .25 shop are all 25 cents or less, while items at the 2 Bit + shop are 25 cents and up. Items available are gently worn clothing, household items, jewelry, shoes and more.
Corley states that all clothing is inspected throughly for missing buttons, stains and broken zippers, and all proceeds benefit the Titusville Area Food Bank. The shops are open on Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information, the Titusville Area Food Bank can be reached by phone, at (814) 827-2378, fax, at (814) 827-2132, or by email, at tafb1982@verizon.net. The office is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and is located at 134 W. Central Ave. The organization’s web address is tafboncentral.org.
