PLEASANTVILLE, Venango County — The Pleasantville Borough Council held its regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday at the borough building.
The council approved a parade, opened bids and provided a time for residents to drop off tax payments.
The borough, due to an error, will also have blank ballots for the upcoming primary.
Martha Long, Mayor of Pleasantville, told The Herald that, “due to a misunderstanding in the filing deadline dates,” all candidates for Pleasantville Borough positions will be conducted with write-ins.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, borough officials misunderstood the filing deadline dates. Mayor Long said that some current borough officials have expressed interest in running for re-election, but that they will have to be written in. She said that she plans to run for mayor, and Howie Long, Howie Crawford and Mary Long wish to run for council. Sherrill Walters would like to run again as tax collector.
Borough council added an event to Pleasantville calendars. The council voted to approve having the Pleasantville Community Festival Parade. The parade will take place on July 17 at 4 p.m.
The borough set a date for residents to drop off borough taxes. From 1-4 p.m. On April 29 and 30, borough residents can drop their taxes off at the borough building.
The borough opened bids for the paving of Dunham road and Oak street. The bids amounts will be read at the next meeting.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.