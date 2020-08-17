Following a euphonius rendition of the Star Spangled Banner and the invocation, 61 names of Titusville-area veterans who died in combat during WWII were read aloud during the reading of the roll of honor at Saturday’s Victory over Japan (V-J) Day ceremony.
The event was held at the Veterans Wall at Scheide Park in Titusville. It was sponsored by the Titusville Historical Society.
Area residents gathered in lawn chairs along S. Washington Street, which was closed to through traffic. As names were read in the roll of honor, family members stood to honor their lost relative.
Of the 61 names read, 44 were killed in the European Theater and 17 were killed in the Pacific Theater. Those who were killed ranged in age from 18 to 42.
Drumm can be reached at ldrumm@titusvilleherald.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.