By Pete Chiodo
Herald Sports Editor
It seemed like Lydia Slagle’s hoop dreams had come to an end.
Yet, she now finds herself on the doorstep of a national title.
On Sunday at 1 p.m., Slagle, a 4th grader at Maplewood Elementary School, will be taking 25 foul shots — and five more in case a tiebreaker is needed — on the court at Maplewood High School.
Her score will then be compared with 11 other shooters from across the country to determine the girls 8-9 year old national champion in the Elks Hoop Shoot, a nationwide free throw competition that the Order of Elks has been hosting annually since the 1970s.
It will be the conclusion of a journey that started for Slagle more than a year ago, and one that almost didn’t get a conclusion at all.
In began in early 2020. The then-9-year-old Slagle was advancing through the various stages of the Hoop Shoot. She won a local competition in Meadville. Then she took first at a district-level event in Warren. And then she became the top free throw shooter in her bracket in all of Pennsylvania by winning a statewide competition in Bellefonte.
Then in March came the COVID-19 pandemic. And the Elks Hoop Shoot, along with every other athletic event, was canceled.
It looked like Slagle’s promising basketball adventure was over.
However, with COVID restrictions easing a bit in 2021, the Elks organization found a way to revive the competition, offering the winning shooters from 2020 a chance to pick up where they had left off.
The game was back on for Slagle. And she has since made the most of the opportunity.
On March 28, Slagle and her parents, Shane and Julie, traveled 4 1/2 hours to McConnellsburg to compete in a region competition.
There, the Pennsylvania champions in the six age/gender brackets took their turns shooting. And their scores were compared with the region’s other results from New York and New Jersey.
When those results were announced, Slagle had won that one too. She edged out New Jersey state champion Amanda Ciser by making 21 of 25 shots and all five of her tie-breaking free throws.
That brings us to Sunday’s shoot at Maplewood High School.
The Elks gave the 72 region champions — six age brackets from 12 regions across the country — the entire month of April to take their free throws.
In normal years, this would all be done in one place. For instance, had last year’s Hoop Shoot gone as planned, the national competition would have been held in Chicago.
However, with the lingering pandemic restricting travel and making large gathers a bad idea, the Elks left it up to the shooters and the regional coordinators to pick their own time and place to shoot their shots.
Since Slagle is the only representative from Pennsylvania to advance to the national level, the Slagle’s decided to keep it local and set up the event at ‘The Wood Shed.’
It will just be Lydia and a hoop. Oh, and a radio station — Cool 101.7 FM will be broadcasting the event on Sunday.
“She’s nervous, but excited about it at the same time,” said Lydia’s father, Shane. “It’s the same she’s been for every competition, even before COVID. She’s been practicing a lot. But she’s getting nervous, especially since we’re 4-5 days from the shoot.
“But she flips a little switch when she steps up to the line and what she does.”
Anyone wishing to send a video of best wishes to Lydia can send them to enf.elks.org/HSFan by Friday.
Final results from the national Elks Hoop Shoot will not be announced until May 14.
