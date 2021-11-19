With the holiday season fast approaching, the Titusville Area Food Bank and Associated Charities both held food drives on Wednesday.
The drives helped with collecting food and monetary donations for the busy holiday time. The Titusville Area Food Bank had their truck in the Dollar General Parking lot and Associated Charities had their trailer in the Save-A-Lot parking lot. Both organizations reported good donation numbers that will help area families with their own big holiday feasts.
As families get ready to gather and eat their holiday feasts, it is important to remember that not all are able to afford big meals full of different dishes. To make sure that all area families have the chance to eat a holiday meal, local food banks go into overdrive collecting turkeys and “all the fixings” needed to have a proper Turkey Day and Christmas meal.
Fay Corley, director and Angela Decker, volunteer, manned the Titusville Area Food Bank Thanks 4 Giving Food Drive all day Wednesday in the Dollar General lot. While they did not have the exact numbers, Decker said that their goal this year was to collect more than last year, and that they were “well on their way to do that.”
The food bank feeds 160 families during the year. When it comes to November and December, their needs change completely. “It’s a whole different menu and genre,” said Corley.
The food bank has most of the items needed, but could use stuffing, cream of mushroom soup, pie fillings and crust. The food drive allows the food bank to not have to purchase items needed for the holidays. “This event really helps our bank account,” said Corley.
For other food banks, like the Associated Charities, the holidays provide similar challenges.
“This is our busiest time of year,” said Director Cricket Wencil-Tracey.
The Associated Charities weighed all the items they received, and with an hour left to receive donations had received 1,272 pounds of dried goods and turkeys. Wencil-Tracey said that the food drive gives her organization a chance to interact with the community, and see the “overwhelming generosity” that the people of Titusville have.
During the holidays Associated Charities offers their regular food boxes, turkeys and a holiday box to help with the big meals.
The Associated Charities through donations from various organizations has the basics covered for the holidays, but has some more specialty items that they could still use.
Wencil-Tracey said that for the holidays some families prefer using fresh produce. Associated Charities would love for the community to donate cabbage, squash and potatoes. Some families also like to bake, so they could also use eggs, flower and sugar.
If you missed the food drives, both organizations will be collecting donations through the holidays.
The Titusville Area Food Bank will be taking a break from accepting donations during Thanksgiving week. Those who wish to donate food would have to drop off donations today and Friday.
Associated Charities will be open to collect donations during normal business hours. Associated Charities has also shifted some of their focus to Christmas, and is collecting Christmas supplies, as well as donations.
The Titusville Area Food Bank is located at 134 W. Central Avenue, and donations can be dropped off behind the building in the city parking lot.
Associated Charities is located 409 E. Central Avenue. Donations can be dropped off at the building through the front doors.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
