SAEGERTOWN — The PENNCREST school board voted to amend approving the 2021-22 programs of study during Thursday’s meeting due to disagreements over the government and economics curriculum.
School board member Tim Brown brought concerns to the board over the changing of the government and economics class.
There was a discussion about tabling the programs of study, but due to worries about student scheduling issues, the board decided to amend the motion and work on the scope and scheduling of the course at a later date.
During the education portion of the meeting, Brown noticed that the course had been changed to just a government course and was worried students would not receive enough economics education.
Brown asked the rest of the board “Why does this need to be changed?”
Brown said that economics were a very important part of a student’s education, as they use that knowledge once no longer a student.
“We are going from a semester (of economics) to a month,” said Brown.
Brown didn’t want assurances from board members that the topic would be covered. “I want something more concrete,” he said.
It was explained that the need to change the current course structure is to combine two half-credit classes into a single one- credit class.
Other board members brought up situations where a student could get into one of the half-credit courses, either government or economics, but then their schedule would not work with the other half- credit course.
They believed combining the two courses under one greater class would allow for easier scheduling.
While Brown understood the scheduling needs, he still wanted more “in-writing” that economics would receive more classroom time.
Board member Jeff Brooks brought up that the board needs to decide whether they really want to “cut more civics for economics.”
Brooks said that the board had previously asked for more civics in the curriculum.
At this point of the meeting, Superintendent Timothy Glasspool brought up the point that “if there is this much conversation, we shouldn’t vote.”
It was brought to the board’s attention that they could amend the current motion to accept the programs of study and temporarily change the name of the course in question to “Social Studies 11.”
It was decided that the board could accept the amended motion and come back to the scope and sequencing of the class at a later date.
The board discussed holding an education meeting in a few weeks and put into word how much civics and economics the students will learn.
The motion, which was passed with two no votes from board members Robert Gulick and Robert Johnston, says that the class shall be retitled and that the administration is to be directed to bring the board’s input into the scope and scheduling of the Social Studies 11 course.
In other business: the board unanimously decided to hire Kristen Eckart as business manager for the school district
