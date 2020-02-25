Robert Cartney, art teacher at Titusville High School, along with three students, was welcomed by city council on Monday as they presented “Destination Europe: 2020.” A trip that is planned for a group of 25 students to travel to Europe this summer, accompanied by chaperones.
The trip was organized by Cartney and fellow teacher Sara Jones to give their students an opportunity to experience Europe’s culture and history.
Destination Europe will take a group of students to visit London, Paris, Florence and Rome, where they will have opportunities to sightsee, learn about art, architecture and history during the summer. The trip is being coordinated independently of the school.
Cartney presented to council about obtaining a permit to hold a general fundraiser in the form of a 5K, which would be held on March 28 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to benefit the students involved in the trip.
He added that the group was contemplating adding flags and other fun elements for participants to make the race more interesting.
The group had already held a number of fundraisers for the student trip in the past few months.
“Of all events we’ve had, the students have been involved in just about every event.” Cartney told council. “They’ll be helping to make sure everything goes well.”
Two groups of students will help at the event, with one helping set up before the event and the other after to tear down and clean up.
Previous fundraisers the group have held included a golf outing, dinner at the VFW and dinner at the American Legion.
Cartney explained that the group had partnered with the American Legion in Titusville and it is acting as community partner for the group. The Legion will overlook the money that is raised and how it’s allocated.
Cartney said that, “They were the first group we approached to help us along the way.
“The outside group made it so it wasn’t just a couple teachers taking students on a trip, we have an outside agency overseeing it.”
The trip is being coordinated through Explorica, a company that works with teachers to create educational tours. The trip will take place in June and students will explore Europe for 10 days before returning home. The travel experience will let students learn first-hand about different cultures, as well as broaden their travel experience as young adults.
City Council will vote on the proposed permit at the voting meeting on March 2.
Schrecengost can be reached, by email, at kschrecengost@titusvilleherald.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.