FULL STORY: THS student allegedly makes shooting threat

The Titusville Area School District entered a safety lockdown on Thursday after the discovery of an alleged shooting threat made on social media. However, Titusville Police located the Titusville High School student allegedly responsible for the threat and believe it was not credible.

According to TASD Superintendent Stephanie Keebler, the school was made aware of the threat around 8:05 to 8:10 a.m. on Thursday after a student reported it. The threat reportedly consisted of an image of a student holding a shotgun with the caption “I wouldn’t go to school today,” according to Titusville Police Department Patrolman Shane Slagle. The image was posted to Snapchat, a social media platform that allows people to send photos and short videos that delete themselves after being opened.

The Titusville High School, Early Childhood Learning Center, Main Street Elementary School and the Titusville Middle School were all placed on a safety hold, which kept students in their classrooms and restricted movement throughout the buildings, though classes were still held. Slagle described the hold as a “soft lockdown” procedure.

As the hold was in effect, Titusville Police were contacted and a safety check was performed on the interior and exterior of the high school.

According to Titusville Police Department Captain Glenn Ciccarelli, the student suspected of making the threat was not found on school grounds. The safety hold was lifted shortly before 10 a.m., and police gave an all-clear signal to the school district at 11:30 a.m. after the individual was located at an area away from the school with no weapons on them.

No weapons were found on the student, and Slagle said it is believed the threat was not a legitimate one. Investigation into the incident is currently ongoing. The suspected student is not in custody, according to Ciccarelli.

Slagle said he expects the Titusville Police Department to release further details pertaining to the threats shortly, possibly sometime today. In addition to further information gathering, the department is also awaiting word from Crawford County Attorney General Francis Schultz on what charges can be brought against the student. It is currently believed that the student acted alone in the alleged threat, and there are no other suspects at thist ime.

Keebler, in an emailed statement sent to The Herald on Thursday, said the district “will follow this investigation through to the end, keeping the safety of our students as the priority.”

While students do not have class today, Keebler said the district is taking extra security precautions during the home Titusville Rockets football game, and will bring in additional supervision during the match.

She also said that the threat is unconnected to a shooting threat made at the end of the 2018-19 school year. In May of this year, two students threatened to bring a gun to the high school school in response to the formation of an LGBTQ+ club at the school. Both students were banned from attending any educational programs in the district for one year through a vote by the Titusville School Board.

