Aaron Lee Davenport, 38, of Umatilla, Florida passed away on Feb, 3, 2020. He was born June 8, 1981 in Titusville, Pa. Aaron was an inventory specialist for Westinghouse.
He is survived by his paternal grandparents; Harland and Dorothy Davenport; mother, Cindy Davenport; father, Dale Davenport; brothers, Chad (Shelly) Davenport and Tyler Davenport; nieces, Lauren and Taylor; nephew, Dylan and multiple aunts, uncles and cousins.
38-year old Aaron Lee Davenport slipped from this life, in which he had many physical struggles, to be in God’s presence on Feb. 3, 2020 at 9:35 a.m. Aaron’s friends will remember him as a hard worker, quick with a smile and a laugh; as someone they could count on if they needed anything. Aaron would literally give you the shirt off his back.
Aaron’s nieces and nephews will remember him as the uncle who was so tall they could climb on him like a tree, and he would let them. Aaron’s brothers will remember him not only as a brother, but a friend; someone who would keep their secrets and who shared their boyhood adventures with; someone who would loan them money if they were in a little trouble, and never tell mom and dad.
Aaron had a kind and generous spirit. He was fortunate enough, as a young man, to go on several missionary trips to Mexico and Africa with his church. This sparked a love of traveling in Aaron and he went on to travel extensively in his twenties. The highlight of Aaron’s life was three months in Africa, working on a lion preserve. Aaron dug fence posts and repaired fencing. In his spare time, he played and socialized with lion cubs. He made friends there who had stayed in touch with him for the rest of his life.
We will all miss him dearly, but know that after a very long battle with illness, Aaron is walking again, seeing clearly and playing in Heaven with his lions. We know he is safe with God, and knowing this…until we see you again, our sweet middle son. Love, Mom & Dad.
A memorial service will be held at a later date in his hometown of Titusville, Pa. Online condolences may be made at beyersfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.