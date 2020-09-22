MEADVILLE — The Crawford County Drug & Alcohol Executive Commission, Inc. is presenting “Crawford County Profiles of Recovery.”
The county-wide art exhibit celebrates those in recovery from substance use disorders.The exhibit opens on Wednesday, Sept. 30.
What was originally intended to be a traveling art exhibit is now a virtual gallery show available at profilesofrecovery.com. The website will not be “live” until Sept. 30.
Crawford County Profiles of Recovery features eight original works of art developed by local artists in collaboration with individuals in recovery. Volunteer artists and individuals in recovery went through a process of discovery and collaboration over the course of seven months to create works that profile diverse stories of recovery.
This process included a group storytelling session, individual interviews and a presentation by Art Historian Paula Burleigh, covering power dynamics of portraits in art history and contemporary art.
Artist contributors include: Emily Cicora, Josh Gates, John Mangine, Doug Eberhardt, and Gwen Singer. Individuals in recovery include: Larry M., Tom K., Leslie F., Troy S., John F., Diana C. and Emily C.
Crawford County Profiles of Recovery receives state arts funding support through a grant from the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, a state agency funded by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency.
If you or someone you know needs support, please visit letstalkhelps.com or call the 24-hour drug and alcohol crisis toll-free line (844) 643-57669 or the 24-hour mental health crisis hotline at (814) 742-2732.
For more information, contact Project Lead Julia Covert at jcovert@ccdaec.org or (814)724-4100, artist Doug Eberhardt at dougceberhardt@gmail.com, or individual in recovery Leslie Flint at 814-807-1998.
