The Maplewood High School Marching Band has once again proved two things, Bigger isn't always better and good things can come in small packages.
The Tiger Marching Band took sixth place overall and won their class in Saturday's Lakeshore Marching Band Association at Veteran's Stadium in Erie. This is the tenth time the band has won this competition according to the band director Jamie Gardner.
"The band was crowned Class A Champions and swept all 3 caption awards in their class for Best Music, Best Marching, and Best General Effect," Gardner explained in an email. "Maplewood finished the season undefeated in LMBA Class A Competitions and swept all caption awards at every show."
Other high school bands competing in Maplewood's class included Seneca, Corry, Girard, Union City, Saegertown, and Erie High School. "Maplewood is also particularly proud of their high overall sixth-place score as they are the 2nd smallest band in the LMBA, Gardner said.
"With only 14 musicians and five guard, the band was able to outscore several larger bands in the larger classifications."
Being so small means there is no margin for error. "It is very difficult for a small band to do well versus larger bands because there is no handicap for being smaller," he said, emphasizing it is easier to see what every performer is doing in the smaller band. "Since there are less kids on the field and it is not as easy to hide mistakes."
There were 19 bands participating at the LMBA Championships.
The Maplewood band's 2022 competition production was entitled Celebration and featured the music of Randall Standridge.
Other than Gardner the band is helped by Kristin Vanderella, Assistant Director. Sylvie McCrillis, Color Guard Choreographer/Instructor and Julie Foulk, Design Coordinator, Dr. Nate Vanderella and Nick Leonhart, equipment coordinators and Randall Standridge and Patrick Baldwin, music arrangers. The band is led by field commanders Zack Leonhart and Jocelynn Lane. Soloists for the 2022 season included Zack Leonhart, Alto Sax, Runa Millard, Flute, Grace Leonhart, Dancer), and Marissa Hill,Guard.
