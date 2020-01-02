Holzer Tronics opens new location in Titusville

By Sydney Herdle
Herald Contributor
A local business, already well-known to the area, has made its presence more prominent in Titusville.
Holzer Tronics, an electronics repair service, moved from its previous location in Edinboro to downtown Titusville at 142 W. Spring St. in mid-December 2019. Owner Rich Holzer said the move has helped it become more centrally-located since the business’ client base covers the Titusville area and much of northwestern Pennsylvania, ranging from Franklin and Oil City to Edinboro and Corry.
Holzer said the new location offers a friendly environment and puts Holzer Tronics near many businesses it has produced signage for – Maria’s, Bayless Fuel and the cutout figures in various locations downtown for United Way included – as well as near the heart of Titusville where potential clients already come to run other errands.
“[Customers] can drop their phones off, do their other business downtown and come pick them up when they’re finished,” Holzer said, adding that repairs for phones normally take only an hour.Among Holzer Tronic’s services – the ones the Titusville location focuses on – are cell phone restoration, ranging from screen replacement to camera, speaker and microphone repair, as well as repairs for gadgets, game consoles, office equipment, farm equipment and electronics, high-end GPSs and some heavy machinery.
Customers can also drop off and pick up sign and graphics orders at the Titusville location. The business’ signs and graphics department continues to run out of its location on State Highway 408 near Townville.
Changing technology, such as the more-recently released iPhones, and the ratio between the cost of repair and the cost of replacement could affect business in the near future, Holzer said, but overall, the future looks optimistic.
