Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, many local events are canceled and businesses are closed. The Warren County School District has put together a program to help feed children under 18 since the schools are closed. Breakfast and lunch grab-and-go bags are being provided at the Grand Valley Post Office from 11:30-11:50 a.m. These meals are free and available Monday through Friday.
Canceled events
— Grand Valley Desperados paint class, March 28.
— The Craft Camp and Man Camp at Wesley Woods, April 3-7.
— The Sanford UM Church Easter egg hunt, April 4.
— Grand Valley Volunteer Fire Department’s annual spring raffle on April 11.
All tickets that have been sold will stay valid for future arrangements.
Tickets sellers should return tickets to Megan Wright as soon as possible, no later than April 11. Also, please try to contact buyers to let them know it’s postponed.
— Grand Valley UM Church Easter egg hunt on April 11.
— Grand Valley VFD pie auction, April 25.
Groups/clubs
— The fire department would like to let people know they are still responding to emergency calls and reminding residents to keep up with good hygiene during this time.
— The Grand Valley Desperados next meeting is anticipated to be held on May 15.
If anyone is interested in finding out more about the Desperados 4-H Club contact leaders, Sam Greer or Connie Tenney with any questions, at (814) 827-9462.
— The Sanford Saddles and Spurs meetings are on hold until further notice.
If anyone is interested in finding out more about the Sanford Saddles and Spurs 4-H Club, they can contact leaders Matt and Diana Maille, at (814) 436-7778.
Church schedules
— Grand Valley and Sanford United Methodist Churches are closed at this time. All services, meetings, and activities are canceled until further notice.
If you know of someone in need during this time, please reach out to G&S Helping Hands or Pastor Penny Helmbold, at (814) 436-7409, or at pastorpenny12@yahoo.com.
Birthdays
Happy birthday to... Jessica Rose (March 27)
Recipe
Use this time of social distancing to do some foraging. The new growth at the ends of spruce trees are called spruce tips. Only pick the light greens ends off of the bough. They are a great natural source of vitamin C which helps with seasonal colds.
Spruce Tip Jelly
Ingredients:
— 3 cups spruce tip juice
— 4 cups white sugar
— 1 package pectin
Directions:
To make spruce tip juice, boil around 6 cups of chopped spruce tips in 6 cups water for 5 minutes. Remove from heat and let steep until at room temperature. For a stronger flavor, you can let steep overnight.
Pour spruce tip juice in sauce pan, add pectin, stir until dissolved.
Place on high heat and bring to a full rolling boil that cannot be stirred down.
Stir in sugar (have already pre-measured).
Return to full boil. Then, boil hard for 1 minute.
Remove from heat and skim off foam. You can use 1/2 teaspoon of butter in your mixture to reduce foam if desired.
Pour into sanitized jars and water bath for 5 minutes.
