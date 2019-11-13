In the early 1600s, people from Spain, France, Sweden, Holland and England came to the New World. Many settled along the eastern coast of North America. The first permanent settlement was at Jamestown, now Virginia, in 1607. The first charter of Virginia emphasized the Christian character of their purpose: “We, greatly commending, and graciously accepting of, their desires for the furtherance of so noble a work, which may, by the providence of Almighty God, hereafter tend to the glory of His Divine Majesty, in propagating of Christian religion to such people, as yet live in darkness and miserable ignorance of the true knowledge and worship of God.”
In 1620, the Pilgrims came and set up a colony at Plymouth, now Massachusetts. They wanted to establish a political commonwealth governed by Biblical standards. The Mayflower Compact stated that their undertaking was for “the glory of God and the advancement of the Christian faith.” William Bradford, second governor of Plymouth, said, “(The colonists) cherished a great hope and inward zeal of laying good foundations. . .for the propagations and advance of the Gospel of the kingdom of Christ in the remote parts of the world.”
In 1638, a colony was established in New Haven, in what is now Connecticut, by the Rev. John Davenport and Theophilus Eaton. A year later, the Fundamental Orders of Connecticut, often considered the world’s first written constitution, was adopted. It reads: “For as much as it hath pleased Almighty God by the wise disposition of His Divine Providence so to order and dispose of things that we the inhabitants and residents ... and well knowing where a people are gathered together the Word of God requires that to maintain the peace and union of such a people there should be an orderly and decent government established according to God, to order and dispose of the affairs of the people at all seasons as occasion shall require.”
The Rhode Island Charter of 1683 begins: “We submit our person, lives, and estates unto our Lord Jesus Christ, the King of Kings and Lord of lords, and to all those perfect and most absolute laws of His given us in His Holy Word.”
All these early colonies began with a strong faith in God and his laws. Those people gave credit to their Creator and their faith made the those colonies the United States, a country that became a great nation. What happened to that faith?
Sympathy
Sympathy goes to the family of Margaret “Peggy” Green, who died last Wednesday. Peggy worked as a nurse in the Titusville Hospital for several years and gave the best care she could to her patients. She is kindly remembered by the many people she cared for. May God give comfort and strength to her family.
Recent events
— Many people were surprised when they woke up and saw so much snow on the ground Friday morning. It may not look bad, but there might be ice underneath that snow. Drive slowly and with caution. We want everyone to have a safe and happy winter.
— Pleasantville Community Church had a potluck dinner after worship service on Sunday. Members of the congregation brought a dish to share and they had a traditional Thanksgiving dinner. Most of the congregation stayed and everyone enjoyed the meal and the fellowship.
Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is two weeks from tomorrow. Most people are making plans to travel or are preparing for company. Many are planning a big dinner. Do you have a special Thanksgiving memory? One person said, “When I was a boy, I had the mumps on Thanksgiving. I spent the day laying in front of the fireplace.” That’s not the best way to spend Thanksgiving.
“One year, the weather was unusually nice for Thanksgiving — almost like summer. It was sunny and warm and we didn’t even need a coat. We decided to go for a ride on the back roads. We often did that and enjoyed seeing the deer and other animals. We turned from one dirt road to another and went a long way, but never saw a deer, a rabbit or even a bird. We decided that all the animals must have gotten together somewhere for their own Thanksgiving feast. We went home and had our Thanksgiving dinner and enjoyed the day.”
What do you remember?
Pleasantville TOPS
Pleasantville TOPS met Thursday evening at the Pleasantville Community Church with eight weigh-ins. There were two KOPS and six TOPS, with Christy as the top loser.
The challenge is: NO ice cream. The positive thought is: “Did you exercise four times this week?”
Loretta’s menu was chosen, Foxy won the 25-cent fund and 50/50 rolled over.
This week’s meeting will include awards and a Chinese auction. For more information, call Cathy, at (814) 589-7162.
Church schedules
— Enterprise Methodist Church, Pastor Penny Helmbold — Saturday, 6, movie night. Sunday, 9 a.m., worship with guest speaker Betty Hollabaugh; 10:15, Sunday school; 6 p.m., youth group (parsonage). Tuesday, 6:30 p.m., Bible study.
— Faith Community Church, Rev. Jerry Drake — tonight, 6, Bible study. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Pleasantville Community, Rev. Shawn Jacobson — Saturday, 9 a.m., young adults; 11, Ladies Alive. Sunday, 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 10:45, worship and nursery available; 4 p.m., youth meeting. Tuesday, 6 p.m., men’s and ladies Bible study.
— Pleasantville Presbyterian — Thursday, noon, 60 Plus (Corky’s); 6:30 session meeting. Sunday, 9:30 a.m., worship with guest speaker Rev. John Devey; Toddler time follows children’s message.
— Pleasantville Methodist, Pastor Janet Sill — today, 10:15 a.m., Second Harvest Food Pantry. Thursday, 10 a.m., Bible study on “Laugh Again” led by Pastor Janet. Sunday, 9:50 a.m., worship; 11, Friendship Circle on “Faith that Is Focused.”
— Pleasantville Free Methodist Church, Rev. Chuck Riel — tonight, 6:30, worship team; 7:30, prayer meeting. Sunday, 8 a.m., prayer; 9:45, Sunday school; 11, worship; 12:30 p.m., small group, “Learning to Pray Upsidedown.”
— Pleasantville Independent Baptist, Pastor Richard LaRocque — tonight, 7, Bible study/prayer meeting. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Full Gospel, Rev. Ben McCauley — tonight, 6, prayer and Bible study. Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Lord’s Extended Hands Store. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11 worship; after service, Thanksgiving dinner.
— Shamburg Christian Church of God, Rev. Fred Frye — today, 3 p.m., Pleasantville Ministerium meeting; 6:30 p.m., Bible study. Thursday, 6 p.m., board meeting. Sunday, 9:45 a.m., worship; 11:15, Sunday school.
— Grand Valley Methodist Church, Pastor Penny Helmbold — tonight, 6, Bible study; 7, administration. Friday, 7, movie night. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship with guest speaker Rev. Dave Heckman; after service, Thanksgiving dinner; 6 p.m., youth group (parsonage). Tuesday, 7 p.m., play practice
Upcoming events
— The Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry will be at the Pleasantville Fire Hall today and those who pre-registered may pick up their food boxes between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. There is no charge but proof of residency must be presented. Appreciation is extended to the Pleasantville Methodist Church for sponsoring this ministry.
— The Pleasantville Ministerium will meet at 3 p.m. today at Shamburg Christian Church of God.
— Pleasantville Senior Citizens will meet from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Thursday, at Pleasantville Community Church. All seniors are welcome to come for lunch, games and fellowship. Lunch is served at noon for a donation, but reservations must be received by Monday. For more information or to sign up for lunch, contact Ginger Mangel or Leona Burrows.
— The 60 Plus group will meet at noon today at Corky’s in Pleasantville. Any interested senior citizens are welcome. For more information, contact Donna Sheely.
— Grand Valley Methodist Church is having movie night this Friday. The movie is “Overcomer” and refreshments will be served. There is no charge and the public is welcome to attend.
— A Crafts for Christmas Craft Show will be held this Saturday at the Grand Valley Volunteer Fire Department. It will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with a variety of vendors. From noon to 5 p.m., the auxiliary will be serving soups and sweets for a donation. There will be a variety of soups and desserts, so head up the hill for some Christmas shopping and a good lunch.
— Saturday is the last day of archery season for deer. Regular firearms season will begin Nov. 30. Saturday is also the last day of turkey season, but there will be two more days later this month, Nov. 28-29. If you want a turkey for Thanksgiving dinner, you don’t have much time left.
— Enterprise Methodist Church will have movie night on Saturday. They will begin with a light lunch at 6 and the movie, “The Gift of Love,” will begin at 7. Everyone is welcome and there is no charge.
— Next week is National Collection Week for Operation Christmas Child. Samaritan’s Purse started Operation Christmas Child, and president Franklin Graham stated, “We collect shoebox gifts for children around the world as an expression of God’s love. Join us in spreading the good news of the gospel by packing showboxes.” Organizations and people across the nation participate and there are several in our own area involved in this ministry. If you are preparing a box for Operation Christmas Child, get it ready and take it to your designated church or organization next week. They will take care of the rest. Thank you for participating.
— Pleasantville Community Church will have a bake sale on Nov. 23, at Walmart. A variety of baked goods will be available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Stop by for a sweet treat.
— The Pleasantville Ministerium is sponsoring a Community Thanksgiving Dinner this year. A traditional Thanksgiving dinner will be served at 6 p.m., at the Pleasantville Fire Hall and anyone interested is welcome to attend. There is no charge, the meal is sponsored by the ministerium and area churches. At 7, Debbie Miller will speak about Love INC. Come for a pleasant evening of dinner and fellowship.
Military list
Monday was Veteran’s Day. If you didn’t thank a veteran, do so. They need to know that they are not forgotten. Our military list includes Trey Tanner, Steve Batko, Jay Bowes, Dalton Burns, Sydney Callahan, Jacob Hart, Josh Jacobson, Autumn Kinney, Austin Kinney, Ben Lewis, Samantha Lewis, Shy Lewis, Heather Luchka, Kimberly Miles, Andrew Moronski, Ben Nosko, Kimberly Savitz, Lucas Savitz, Cody Sterling, David Vroman and Bill Wencil.
Prayer list
Our prayer list includes Kyle Miller, Jerry Potter, Tina Van Cise, Lloyd Jackson, Paul Thompson, Martha Thompson, Sue Wagner, Elwin Van Cise, Mike Firster, Kay Seeley, Gary Fratus, RIchard Kinney, Jami Hillman and Audrey Walters.
Birthdays
Special birthday greetings this week go to Betty Wells who will be 95 on Nov. 19. Mrs. Wells and her late husband ran the Red and White grocery store in Pleasantville for many years and the restaurant beside it. She and her family were well-known in the area. She was always kind and friendly and enjoyed people. Mrs. Wells does not get out much any more, but she still makes quilts and enjoys growing plants. The community wishes her a beautiful birthday and may God bless her with a great year.
Birthday greetings also go to Linda Benedict and Lauren Kemp on Nov. 14, Robin Beers and Rodney Boyle on Nov. 15, Jesse Hulsizer and Hanah Jackson on Nov. 16, Barry Dilley on Nov. 17, Lori Crawford and Bill Locke on Nov. 18 and Renee Dunkle and Andrew Locke on Nov. 20.
Anniversaries
Happy anniversary to Sue and Steve Beck on Nov. 18 and Elaine and Charlie Fox on Nov. 19. May everyone have a wonderful day.
