Welcome to the Veterans Corner.
Important days in September
— The month of September is National Suicide Prevention Month
— Sept. 2 is V-J Day, Victory Over Japan. The treaty was signed aboard The Battleship USS Missouri BB 63 in Tokyo Bay, Japan.
— Sept. 11 is Patriot Day.
— Sept. 18 is the U.S. Air Force’s birthday.
— Sept. 18 is the Air National Guard’s birthday.
— Sept. 18 is the National POW/MIA Recognition Day, annually the third Friday in September.
— Sept. 27 is Gold Star Mothers Day, annually the last Sunday in September.
VFW participates in Agent
Orange press conference
VFW National Legislative Service Deputy Director Matthew Doyle participated in a virtual press conference hosted by Rep. Josh Harder (D-Calif). The purpose was to urge Congress to add bladder cancer, hypothyroidism and Parkinsonism to the list of presumptive conditions associated with Agent Orange exposure. A provision to add these conditions is currently included in S.B. 4049, the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2021.
“Many of our Vietnam veteran members believe that the VA thinks it’s too expensive to care for them,” Doyle said. “The evidence regarding these conditions is conclusive – no more studies are needed. Any additional, unnecessary delay is a breach of our nation’s promise to care for its veterans.”
TRICARE Select enrollment
fee to start Jan. 1
The Department of Defense (DOD) announced that TRICARE Select Group A retirees will be required to pay an enrollment fee beginning on Jan. 1, 2021. Congress directed the Defense Health Agency in the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2017 to implement TRICARE Select retiree enrollment fees, but delayed the implementation.
Group A is comprised of retirees and their family members if the sponsor’s initial enlistment or appointment occurred before Jan. 1, 2018. The enrollment fee is waived for medically-retired individuals and their family members and for survivors of active-duty deaths.
During TRICARE open season, which will run from Nov. 9 to Dec. 14, beneficiaries must set up an allotment with their regional contractors for the enrollment fee to begin on Jan. 1, 2021. Beneficiaries who do not set up their allotment by the deadline will be disenrolled due to nonpayment, and will have 90 days from the termination date to request reinstatement.
Military families and retirees
to receive new ID cards
Active duty military family members, retirees and their family members will get new ID cards as they renew or replace their IDs over the next five years. It will be similar to the common access card used by military personnel and DOD civilian personnel, without the chip. Unless your ID card is about to expire, there is no need to rush to get the new card, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
POW/MIA update
— Navy Seaman 1st Class Carl S. Johnson, 20, was assigned to the battleship USS West Virginia, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor, when the ship was attacked by Japanese aircraft on Dec. 7, 1941. The USS West Virginia sustained multiple torpedo hits. Interment services are pending.
— Navy Fire Controlman 2nd Class George Gilbert, 20, was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor. Interment services are pending.
— Navy Coxswain Layton T. Banks, 20, of Dallas, was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor. Banks will be buried Oct. 24, 2020, in Plano, Texas.
— Navy Fireman 1st Class Frank E. Nicoles, 24, of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor. The attack on the ship resulted in the deaths of 429 crewmen, including Nicoles. Nicoles’ family has yet to decide on a funeral date or location.
Till next week, praying for all.
