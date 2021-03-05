Good Morning. Winter is waning slowly. Yes, the snow is melting and forming a lot of mud puddles, though the temperatures are still quite chilly if not downright cold some mornings. The few warmer days earlier were just teasers to what is on its way. They were just a glimpse into the coming season change, not a true intro of changing climate. So be patient folks, brighter days are on the way.
Churches
— The Townville Baptist Church Sunday services are held at 9:15 a.m. The Sunday school classes have been canceled for the time being. All the indoor COVID-19 guidelines of seating and use of masks still should be practiced. Let others know of the updates, especially if they are not online, or getting the newspaper, to be aware of the present conditions and guidelines for attending services.
The Bible study meets on Tuesday evenings at 6:15.
— Release Time, for the Maplewood Elementary School students who wish to participate, is being held in- person again.. The Release Time program has a new address. The address is Youth Vision, P. O. Box 80, Townville, Pa. 16360.
— The Townville United Methodist Church has Sunday indoor worship services. Safety guidelines are in place while attending services. All activities require temperatures be taken and masks be worn. Frank Weingard is the pastor for the Church, as well as for the Blooming Valley UMC and the Troy Center UMC.
Social time with refreshments has been restored following the morning service. All are welcome to attend.
— The Bible study class began in January at the Blooming Valley UMC. Classes start at 6:30 p.m. The classes will be held on the first, second and fourth Wednesdays of each month.
Food donations for the church’s food pantry are delivered at the end of each month. Be sure to get your donations in for this delivery schedule.
— The Tryonville United Methodist Church minister, Pastor Richard Foland leads the church in its worship. Sunday School is held at 10 a.m. with the worship hour following at 11.
Condolences
— Bill Wakefield, of Moss Grove on state Route 408, passed away recently. His widow is Rhetha Steadman. She was a former resident of the Townville area. Bill is survived by his wife, Rhetha, daughters, Kristen and Kathy and their families, as well as nine siblings and their families.
— Dana Baldwin passed last week. He is survived by his wife, Sandy Bronson Baldwin, who is one of my best friends; a daughter, Dawn Eldred and family, of Centerville; Brian Baldwin, of the Townville area and his family, and son, Shane Baldwin, of Freedom. Dana’s twin brother is Darral Baldwin, of Hydetown.
— Janet Frutiger passed away on Sunday. She was married at the Troy Center UMC on June 14, 1970 to George Frutiger, now of West Fremont Street. She was a member of that church most of her life. Janet graduated from Townville High School, Class of 1968. She was a beautician and a former custodian of Maplewood Elementary School. She is survived by her husband, George Sr.; two children, George Jr. and Tammy Keener and their families, both of Townville, and a sister, Patricia Sites and family, of Delaware.
We express our many sympathies for the families who remain behind. May the families, friends and neighbors find comfort in their many treasured memories and much peace in their hearts at this difficult time of loss.
Clubs/groups
— Mid-East Little League 2021 is holding late registration until March 7. French Creek Valley Mid-East Little League region covers Chapmanville/Diamond, Cooperstown, Randolph Township, Richmond Township and Townville Borough. Registration will be held for baseball, softball and T-ball teams. For more registration information, email mideastlittleleague.org. This is not a PENNCREST School District sponsored program.
— Food For Thought Free Food Pantry is open every Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m. The address is 29776 state Route 77, Guys Mills. It is located in New Richmond, next to the church. Stop in to select free food. Be sure to wear a mask. Only one person is permitted at a time. No questions are asked. Diapers are also available. For more information, call (814) 673-2302.
Food For Thought is providing food bags for Maplewood Elementary School students. The mission of the Food For Thought project is to provide free nutritious food for the weekend to any student in Maplewood Elementary School. Foods are selected that can be prepared by the students, if needed. Proper nutrition on weekends has been shown to lead to improved attention and performance at the beginning of the school week. The names of high school students may be included on the sign-up form. For more information, contact Ann Zurasky at (814) 673-2302, or email her at elizamegan782@gmail.com or contact Judy Smock at (814) 671-3452.
If you are able to show support for this program, plan on making a donation, or contact them to see if there is a way you can volunteer some of your time.Garden bounty is also appreciated for the distribution center. Keep this in mind as you harvest your garden surplus.
— Relay for Life teams of Venango County are again participating in the American Cancer Society’s 2021 Daffodil Days. For more information, contact Judy Stevenson at (814) 827-2179 or (814) 777-3484 or by email at jstevenson@zoominternet.net. You can also contact Gayle Oxenham at (814) 673-6916 or by email at oxjrrgg@verizon.net. The Helping Hands Relay Team is coordinating sales for the 2021 Daffodil Days in Venango County. Proceeds will benefit the American Cancer Society through the buyer’s choice of Relay for Life team. Bunches of ten-cut daffodils and potted mini daffodils are available. Daffodil-shaped lollipops of milk or white chocolate will also be sold. New for 2021 are bunches of ten-cut tulips of assorted colors.
School news
Physical forms needed to participate in athletics are to be completed by a family physician and turned into the school office by Friday. Family ID registrations are also due in the office by March 5.
The PENNCREST School District Board meetings will return to in-person attendance, beginning on March 8, 2021 for the work session and Thursday, March 11 for the public board meeting.
All Board meetings for the 2021 calendar year will occur in the conference room located at 18741 state Route 198, Saegertown. If the meeting’s in-person attendance is larger than (10) people, the meeting will recess and reconvene in the adjacent Saegertown Elementary School cafeteria.
Individuals may still attend via Zoom at via the link at penncrest.org/board. Use the site to join the meeting virtually, no more than five minutes prior to the 7 p.m. meetings.
Maplewood High School Archery Club is holding a virtual competition on March 11 after school until 5 p.m. Students who are interested should see Mr. McClellan or Mr. Lloyd to register.
Maplewood High School has lost and found items on display in the cafeteria on a coat rack. Check it out if you are missing any personal items. It will only be up for a couple of weeks before the items that remain are donated to a charity.
Applications for working at the Erie National Wildlife Refuge in Guys Mills are now available in the Maplewood High School guidance office. The Summer Youth Conservation Corps program is offering positions for students that are 40 hours per week. The program runs from June 21 to Aug. 13, 2021. The program is open to students to students age 15 to 18. The deadline to apply is April 13, 2021.
The only day off in PENNCREST School District for the month of March is Friday, March 12. It is a professional development day for teachers.
Maplewood Elementary School Yearbook order forms have been sent out. Families may also order them online using code number 13587621.
Maplewood Elementary School is gathering information to determine the number of children in the attendance area who will be old enough to attend Kindergarten during the 2021-22 school year. To enroll in kindergarten, the following requirements must be met:
— All children must be five years of age before Aug. 31, 2021. A copy of the birth certificate or other proof of age must be provided on registration day.
— All students entering Kindergarten must have the following vaccines:
Four DTaP (Diphtheria, Tetanus) with the fourth dose after age four.
Four Polio with the fourth dose after age four.
Two Measles after age one.
Two Mumps after age one.
One Rubella after age one.
Three doses of Hepatitis B.
Two doses of Varicella (chickenpox) immunization or history of disease.
Proof of immunizations must be provided at registration.
If you know anyone with a child who will be entering kindergarten in the fall, share this information with them. Parents may also contact the elementary school office at (814) 337-1659.
Registration forms and other important information regarding kindergarten registration will be mailed to parents who have completed and submitted the form or who have contacted the elementary school office.
The school district has been approved to offer free breakfast and lunch to all students in the school system each school day until June 11, 2021.
This free meal program also includes all PENNCREST Cyber Academy students. The free meal distributions will be done in a drive-thru brown bag package fashion. Each meal package will contain breakfast and lunch servings for the upcoming days. Interested families must complete the weekly participation survey by Friday of the previous week. Meals will be passed out each Wednesday from 1 to 2 p.m. when school is in session at each of the district’s high schools.
The Maplewood sport season is on a break until late March when the spring volleyball season is scheduled to begin on March 26. The baseball and softball seasons are slated to start the following week, weather permitting.
From the kitchen
This week, as promised, I am sharing the recipe for “Moroccan Style Couscous with Roasted Vegetables, Chick Peas and Almonds.” It makes an excellent companion to last month’s chicken dish.
Spray an 18x13-inch rimmed baking sheet with non-stick cooking spray. Prepare 1 large bell pepper that has been cored and diced, 2 medium carrots that have been halved and sliced fairly thin, 1 small red onion, which has been diced into 1-inch chunks and 1 medium zucchini, halved and sliced, on a baking sheet. Preheat the oven to 475 degrees. Drizzle the vegetables with 1 tablespoon of olive oil and season with salt. Toss to evenly coat. Roast for 15 minutes until tender, tossing once halfway. If desired, move the oven rack closer to the broiler and broil for about 1 to 2 minutes.
While the vegetables are roasting, in a small mixing bowl whisk together 3 tablespoons of olive oil, 2 tablespoons of fresh lemon juice, 2 teaspoons of minced garlic, 1 teaspoon each of ground cumin and coriander, 1/2 teaspoon of ground cinnamon and season with 1/4 teaspoon of salt. Set aside.
Bring a 14.5-ounce can of low-sodium chicken broth, 1/2 teaspoon each of salt and turmeric to a boil. Place 1 1/3 cup of dry couscous and 1/2 cup of golden raisins in a large mixing bowl. Pour the hot chicken broth mix over the couscous and raisins, stir, cover the bowl with plastic wrap and let rest for 5 minutes.
Add the roasted vegetables, a 14-ounce can of drained and rinsed chick peas, 1/2 cup of slivered, toasted almonds, 3 tablespoons of fresh minced cilantro, 2 tablespoons of minced fresh mint and the lemon mixture to the couscous. Serve warm. This recipe makes eight servings with each serving having about 350 calories.
Have a happy...
Sunday has one birthday to celebrate and it is Eleanor Hopkins, of Troy Center, who is turning 85 years young. The next birthdays are on March 9 for Lorna Waddell and Owen Waid. Sharing March 10 are Heather Scrivens, Amber Stouffer and Nathan Caldwell, while March 11 is the day for Bree Neely, Dan Mailliard, Dick Smith Jr. and Lori Saxton. Jay Sullivan will have March 12 to himself. The week ends with a crowd of birthdays on March 13 for Kenzie Prather, Timothy Edwards, Jody Slingluff, Jennifer Lauer, Kathleen Wheelock and Pastor Vince Seen.
If you have a special day during the week that I have missed, or you have some special upcoming dates that you wish to have noted in the column, I invite you to let me know, so that I may add those dates to my calendar of Townville (former or current) area residents, and events to publish.
Contact me
Many thanks for all the feedback and information that folks have shared. I appreciate the time that folks have taken to get news to me each week. Your input is what makes our news complete. It is a great pleasure to hear from members of the community.
If you have any comments or concerns about the column, feel free to call, email or send a message via Facebook. Be sure to note the subject of your email as “Townville News,” so that I may give it prompt attention, and not miss your information. If you have some news or information that you wish to share, be sure to submit it to me by noon on Tuesday, so that I may include it in the current week’s article.
Linda McCarl can be contacted by phone at (814) 967-2677 or by email at mccarl7577@hotmail.com.
