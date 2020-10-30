Good morning to everyone. Townville’s Trick-or-Treat 2020 is this evening. t will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Be sure your walkways are cleared and well-lit for this event. This is the final few days of October, with Sunday bringing in the new month of November. It starts the noted changes of a Fall month with the clocks being turned back an hour on Sunday to signify the start of the Eastern Standard time zone. This means you get to benefit one of two ways – in getting an extra hour of sleep, or an hour to relive and make the most of it.
Then just two days later, the entire country gets to vote in a monumental election that may change our future, or just upset more Americans once again. Either way, folks will need to stay tuned in to what is happening this next week.
Church news
—The Townville United Methodist Church has Sunday indoor worship services again. Safety guidelines are in place while attending services. Frank Weingard is the pastor for the Church, as well as for the Blooming Valley UMC, and the Troy Center UMC.
The Townville UMC has begun its refreshments time following the Sunday morning service.
— The Townville Church Council meeting is slated for Monday, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m.
— A Charge Conference for all church’s council members is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 16.
The project for the month of November will be the collection for the needs of the greenhouse.
— The Townville Baptist Church Sunday services have returned to the 9:15 a.m. worship time with the Sunday School classes following at 10:45. All of the indoor safety guidelines of seating and use of masks still should be practiced. Let others know of the updates, especially if they are not online, or getting the newspaper, to be aware of the present conditions and guidelines for attending services.
— The Bible study meets on Tuesday evenings at 6:15.
— The Olympians are held on Sundays from 4 to 5:30 p.m. This program is for students from kindergarten to fifth grade. Social distancing is being observed during all activities.
— Release Time, for Maplewood Elementary students who wish to participate, is held each Tuesday, at the Townville Baptist Church, since the classes have grown beyond the capacity of the Townville UMC basement. If something changes with the school schedule and it moves to a hybrid model, staff are ready to pivot and have plans in place to take the program online. The school, as of now, is allowing students out for Release Time this year. Principal Erin Fonzo said that the staff are trying to keep as much normal as possible. Waering of masks and social distancing is being adhered to.
— A new Bible study began on Wednesday, Sept. 2 at 6:30 p.m. It will be held the first, second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at the Blooming Valley UMC.
— The Tryonville United Methodist Church has a new minister, Pastor Richard Foland. Sunday school is held at 10 a.m. with the worship hour to be held at 11.
Clubs/groups
The Townville Area Senior Citizens met on Oct. 21 at the Townville Volunteer Fire Hall with 17 members present. After the pledge to the flag and the luncheon prayer by Larry Hellien, the group enjoyed a bountiful meal. Everyone wore Halloween attire, and the tables were decorated with Halloween items. A bag of goodies for each member was provided to take home.
The hostess was Donna Davis and her husband, Bob. The meeting was conducted by President Tom Wentz. Secretary and treasurer’s reports were given and approved. Several subjects were discussed. The program was playing Bingo with prizes awarded. The Christmas dinner will be on Dec. 9 at the home of Larry and Linda Hellien at noon. The next meeting will be on Wednesday, Nov. 4 at the firehall. The meal will be at noon. Bring your table service and also a tureen or dessert to share. Coffee will be provided. The report was provided by Secretary Janet Y. Crawford.
— The Titusville Area Salvation Army Service Unit is taking applications for their Christmas distribution. Please call the office at (814) 827-0386 and leave your name and phone number. Staff will return your call with sign-up and distribution information. People may call any time because the office is not staffed. Calls will be accepted until Nov 16.
— Food For Thought is again providing food bags for Maplewood Elementary school students. The mission of the Food for Thought Project is to provide free nutritious food for the weekend to any student in the Maplewood Elementary School. Foods are selected that can be prepared by the students, if needed. Proper nutrition on weekends has been shown to lead to improved attention and performance at the beginning of the school week. Names of high school students can be included on the sign-up forms.
For more ionformation, contact Ann Zurasky at (814) 673-2302, or email her at elizamegan782@gmail.com or Judy Smock at (814 )671-3452.
— The Wesley Grange Buckwheat Cake and Sausage Supper will be held Saturday, Nov. 7 from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m. This supper will be takeout only. There will be no dining room seating. All orders will be picked up in the dining room and eaten elsewhere. Orders may be placed ahead of time by calling (814) 786 -9492 or (724) 893-6472 by Friday, Nov. 6 at 5 pm. The meal includes buckwheat or buttermilk cakes with syrup, whole hog sausage, applesauce, and two cookies. Wesley Grange is located at 601 Old Route 8, Harrisville in the village of Wesley. Proceeds allow the grange to open its doors to many community activities and to cover general expenses.
School news
Friday is Parent Conference Day, so be sure to sign up with your child’s classroom teacher. There will be no school tomorrow for students.
— This year’s “Trunk-or- Treat and Pumpkin Decorating Contest” is being co-sponsored by Maplewood PTO and Countryside Crafts. This is not a PENNCREST School District sponsored event, due to COVID-19 guidelines. It will take place on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Countryside Crafts location at 31214 Teepleville Rd., Cambridge Springs.. This is a family-friendly event. Bring your pumpkins ready to win from one of the five categories: most creative, spookiest, best carving, best decorations and fan favorite. Contact Jenna Barickman at (814) 282-1061 to sign up for displaying your decorated trunk, or for more information. In case of bad weather, a decision will be made by 2 p.m. the day of the event to cancel.
— A district-wide test of “Winter Weather Notification” call, text, and email will be done on Monday, Nov. 2 at noon. Log into ParentPortal to be sure your information is up-to-date and correct. In the case of physical school closings, learning will continue via online means. Remote Wi-Fi locations are currently ready for student use at Blooming Valley Volunteer Fire Department, Chapmanville Volunteer Fire Department, and also theCambridge Springs campus.
— Maplewood PTO will meet on Thursday, Nov. 5 at the Townville Firehall at 6 p.m.
— PENNCREST School District has been approved to offer free breakfasts and lunch to all students in the school district each school day. This has been extended to continue until June 11, 2021.
The free meals program also includes all PENNCREST Cyber Academy students. The free breakfast and lunches distributions will be done in a drive-thru “brown bag package” fashion. Each meal package will contain breakfast and lunch servings for the upcoming days. Interested families must complete the weekly participation survey by Friday of the previous week. Meals will be passed out each Wednesday from 1 to 2 p.m. when school is in session at each of the district’s high schools.
— This week’s sports schedule has the junior high football players this afternoon at 4:30 p.m. hosting Cambridge Springs for the last game of the year, and later, the other event is the girls varsity volleyball team traveling to Oil City Senior High School for a 7 p.m. match. The final Friday night football game will be at 7 with Maplewood kicking off against Union City on the home field. Then on Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. are the girls varsity volleyball match facing Ft. LeBoeuf on the home field, while the varsity co-ed cross country team hosts Titusville at the D-10 Championship. The girls varsity soccer squad will face Conneaut High School starting their match at 10 a.m. on the field at Maplewood Elementary. In the afternoon, the girls JV soccer players will be on the field against Conneaut High School at 5:30 p.m. as the last fall sports event for the season.
There will be a break from sports until December when the first week brings the girls and boys varsity basketball seasons to their opening games.
From the kitchen
With today being “trick -or-treat” in the Townville borough, this may be the timely recipe for a couple of treats like this. First, “Chocolate Bar Surprise Cookie” uses leftover candy bars that may have a chance to survive the instant gobbling up from trick-or-treat”collections.
Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. Remove the wrappers from any combination of chopped chocolate candy bars to make 2 cups.
Cut each candy into 1/2 inch pieces, then set aside. Stir together 2 1/2 cups of all-purpose flour, 1 teaspoon of baking soda and 1/2 teaspoon of salt. Beat 1 cup of softened butter (two sticks), 3/4 cup each of granulated sugar and brown sugar with 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract in a large bowl with mixer until creamy.
Add two eggs and beat well. Gradually, add the flour mixture, beating well in between additions. Stir in candy pieces, and 1 cup of chopped nuts, if desired. Drop by rounded teaspoons onto an ungreased cookie sheet. Bake for 9 to 11 minutes or until lightly browned. Cool slightly; remove from cookie sheet to wire rack. Cool completely.
The second recipe that you may enjoy the chance to prepare is “Butterfinger Popcorn Balls”. You will need 6 cups of popped popcorn and nine fun-size bars of Butterfinger candy bars. Unwrap and chopped the candy bars into small bite-size pieces.
Combine the popcorn and chopped Butterfinger bars in a large bowl. Melt 1/4 cup (one-half stick) of butter or margarine in a medium saucepan over low heat. Stir in 3 1/2 cups of miniature marshmallows. Heat, stirring constantly, until the marshmallows are melted and mixture is smooth.
Pour this over the popcorn mixture, and quickly toss to coat the ingredients well. Spray hands with non-stick cooking spray. Form popcorn mixture into balls. Place on wax paper to cool. Store in an air-tight container, until ready to serve.
Have a happy ...
Starting out the month of November with birthdays on the Nov. 1 are Ryan Robinson, Rachael Shaw, Judith Abrams, Ben Colwell and Carol Wyant, with those celebrating on Nov. 2 being Elaine Pratt, Kuper Bohl and Dolly Vanderhoff. Sharing the Nov. 3 are Toni Skarzenski, Karla Reeher, Abigail Drake, Tammy Ward and my great-granddaughter Dixie Harvison, while the Nov. 4 is shared by Katie Baker, Lisa Graves, Joe Fife and Christie Saxton. Wanda Proper has her day to celebrate on Nov. 5, and the last birthdays for the week are Maris Reutzell and Rachel Archer on the Nov. 7.
Chuck and Gloria Himes have their anniversary on the Nov. 4.
If you have a special day during the week that I have missed, or you have some special upcoming dates that you wish to have noted in the column, I invite you to let me know, so that I may add those dates to my calendar of Townville (former or current) area residents, and events to publish.
Contact me
Many thanks for all the feedback and information that folks have shared. I appreciate the time that folks have taken to get news to me each week. Your input is what makes our news complete. It is a great pleasure to hear from members of the community.
If you have any comments or concerns about the column, please feel free to call, email or send a message via Facebook. Be sure to note the subject of your email as “Townville News,” so that I may give it prompt and proper attention, and not miss your information. If you have some news or information that you wish to share, please be sure to submit it to me by noon on Tuesday, so that I may include it in the current week’s article.
Linda McCarl can be contacted by phone at (814) 967-2677 or by email at mccarl7577@hotmail.com
