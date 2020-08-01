My wife asked me the other night, “Do people even know why you call this column “The Bridge?” Well, I did explain in one of my first columns how I wanted it to be a bridge to the past. To be honest with you I was hoping for more participation from some of the Hydetowners who have some good stories to tell.
The closing I always use: “Come on out, pull up a bridge, we’ll sit a spell and swap some stories!”
When I say, “pull up a bridge,” I’m asking you to reach into your mind and pull up some memories. Then we can sit a spell and swap some stories.
The bridge on Main Street in Hydetown has been a gathering place for young people for many years. A lot of stories, and maybe even a few tall tales, have graced the concrete pillars of the Hydetown Bridge.
The kids of this day and age are a different breed. The bridge sits empty, day and night, a place of quiet, but waiting for some friendly conversation.
Growing up, we spent a lot of time on the bridge, under it and around it.
I can’t begin to tell you how much time I spent with my kids in the creek by the bridge. We called it crickin’. We would spend hours building dams making it deep enough for the kids to swim in.
I remember the winters way back. Cousin Ralph and I would mount our ice skates and head for the bridge. Back then we could skate down the road to the bridge. We would take a shovel so we could clean the snow off the ice.
Then some of our friends would show up to skate. Usually Jim Roberts, Gene Cook, Chuckie Woods and Joyce Barker would show up.
We would go down to Grandpa’s gas station and get used tires and we would build a fire to stay warm. There was a lot of driftwood along the creek banks and that along with the tires made a good warm fire.
The bridge has seen a lot in it’s years in Hydetown. It watched a nearby bakery burn down and three houses burn down. There was church and gas station next door torn down. The bridge has seen a lot!
Come on out, pull up a bridge, We’ll sit a spell and swap some stories.
Community
We would like to wish the co-owner of Hydetown Beverage, Tom Bell, a very happy birthday on Thursday, Aug. 6!
Church schedules
Hydetown Baptist Church: Pastor Jeff Sterling. Sunday: 9:30 a.m., Sunday School; 11 a.m., Worship service. Wednesday, 7 p.m., Prayer and Bible Study. All are welcome.
Sunday Sermon: “God’s Perfect Plan” Jeremiah 6:16.
Hydetown area residents can tune their radios to 90.3 FM on Sunday to hear the entire Worship Service at 11 a.m. Folks are also invited to come to Hydetown, park their cars and hear the service live on their car radios. The service can be heard for up to three miles in every direction from the church.
Hydetown United Methodist Church: Pastor Richard Foland. Sunday: 9:45 a.m., Worship service. Wednesday: 1-3 p.m., Bible Study.
A final word
This is the first weekend in August 2020! Good news ... tomorrow is National “Ice Cream Sandwich” day! Why not celebrate the day, right after attending church together as a family, with a lunch of ice cream sandwiches! Have a great weekend!
Contact us
Jeff and Robin may be reached at (814) 775-0107 for anyone wanting to make positive contributions to this column. People submitting news and activities are asked to limit the news and activitirs to those of the Hydetown area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.