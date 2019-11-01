Election Day
This Tuesday is Election Day. Eldred Township residents can vote at the Eldred Township building, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Southwest Township residents can vote at Enterprise United Methodist Church, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Upcoming events
— Daylight Savings is this Sunday, so don’t forget to turn your clocks back an hour.
— The fire department is looking for vendors for a fall craft fair to take place on Nov. 16, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Contact Megan Wright, at (814) 964-2584, or Lisa Johnson, at (814) 436-7623, or e-mail lisaj1367@yahoo.com for more details.
— Soups n’ Sweets fundraiser dinner is scheduled for Nov. 16, from noon to 5 p.m. Cost is a donation.
— The fire department is in need of ambulance and fire personnel, as well as social members to help with work bees and fundraisers.
The department has work bees on Tuesday nights at 6 p.m.
Monthly meetings are held on the first Thursday of every month, at 7 p.m.
Church schedules
— Grand Valley United Methodist Church Sunday school is at 10 a.m.; worship is at 11; youth group is at 6 p.m. (in the parsonage basement); Bible studies are held on Wednesdays at 6 p.m.
— There will be a church conference at Lander UMC at 3 p.m. If carpooling, meet at Enterprise United Methodist Church at 1:45 p.m., Grand Valley United Methodist Church at 2 p.m. or Sanford United Methodist Church at 2:10 p.m.
— G&S Helping Hands meet the first Wednesday of every month at Grand Valley Church, at 7 p.m.
— Sanford Church Sunday worship is at 10 a.m. The Kids Club will begin working on their Christmas program the first Monday of November, and is open to all children and teens. They will meet at 6 p.m. at the Sanford church.
4-H
There will be an introductory meeting for the Grand Valley Desperasdos on Monday, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Grand Valley Firehall for anyone interested. The group will be doing goats, rabbits and horses, ages 5 to 18. Fundraising, community service, fairs and there animal projects and more.
Head leaders will be Sam Greer and Connie Tenney. For any questions, contact Tenney, at 827-9462.
Birthdays
Happy Birthday to
Brad Wright (Nov. 1),
Missie Baker (Nov. 2), Nicole Condron (Nov. 6), Bethany Evans (Nov. 7) and Kaylan Wright (Nov. 7).
Recipe
Reuben Casserole
Ingredients:
— 1 loaf of 2-by-2-inch rye bread
— 1 stick of butter at room temperature
— 1 large can corned beef
— 1 can sauerkraut
— 16 ounce thousand island dressing
— 1 package sliced swiss cheese
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Drain and rinse sauerkraut. Butter slices of rye bread on one side and place butter-side down into 13-by-9-inch baking dish. Use as many slices of bread as needed to fill bottom of pan. Next, layer corned beef, sauerkraut, thousand island dressing and sliced swiss cheese to thoroughly cover the pan from side to side. Cover top of layers with butter rye bread, butter side up. Cover with tin foil.
Bake at 350 degrees for approximately 30 minutes. Bread should be lightly toasted. Let sit for 15 minutes before serving.
Contact me
All are welcome to contribute with any local events, club news, seasonal activities, reunions, births, marriages, get-togethers, family recipes and any other Grand Valley happenings. I appreciate any and all feedback from the community.
Please submit information by noon on Thursday so I can get into Fridays’ column. Thank you.
Alissa Savitz can be reached by phone, (814) 964-7453, or by email, at grandvalleyvoice@gmail.com.
