Hello! Allow me to introduce myself.
I’m Carol Fielding and I’ve lived in Spartansburg since 2006. I pretty much grew up in this area, attending the Spartansburg Fair from the time I was 10 and the Wattsburg Fair prior to that.
I’ve grown to really love Spartansburg and the people here and plan to live here the rest of my life. After all, why change something when it’s just right?
In 1991 I graduated from Houghton College (Houghton, New York) with a degree in English and creative writing. I’ve been a freelance writer since 1993, working on projects for large and small publishers. To see a list, visit livingtheblessing.wordpress.com and click the “Publications” link.
Since 2014 I’ve been writing a few articles a month for the Corry Journal. I often think about adding to the blog I began in 2010, but I always seem to run out of time!
I am thrilled to have this new opportunity to write for The Titusville Herald, sharing each week about the goings-on, events and people of Sparta Borough and Spartansburg Township.
That being said, let’s look at what’s coming up in Spartansburg in the next seven days!
What’s happening?
— On Friday evening, April 2, will be the final Lenten Fish Fry at the Spartansburg Volunteer Fire Department, located at 330 Main Street. If you’ve gone meatless for Lent, they have you covered. They also offer chicken strips if fish isn’t your thing. All orders are to-go and they start taking orders by phone at 2 p.m. on Friday. If you get a busy signal, just keep trying. Pick up is from 4 to 7 p.m. All meals come with sides and a dessert. If you’re interested, call (814) 654-7222, but only from 2 to 5 p.m. on Friday.
As of the final Friday in March, the SVFD Auxiliary had prepared and packed 3,265 to-go meals during this Lenten season. They are looking forward to the final fish fry on Good Friday.
— The Spartansburg Ambulance Service is hosting the Annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 3, at the Spartansburg VFD Social Hall. The hunt begins at 11 a.m. Categories are 0-1 year old, 2-3 years old, 4-6 years old, 7-9 years old and 10-12 years old.
After the egg hunt, head over to S.N. Hawley Insurance Agency at 341 Main Street for photos with the Easter Bunny.
In a recent Facebook ad the Hawley agency said, “We would like to thank the community for their support in opening our agency in Spartansburg. To show our appreciation to the community, we would like to invite everyone into our agency following the egg hunt for a free 4x6 picture with the Easter Bunny.”
— If you’re in the mood to shed some winter weight, Zumba meets from 6 to 7 p.m. on Thursdays at the Water Street Apartments Gym. It’s located at 150 Water Street in the old Spartansburg School. Mixed-level yoga at the WSA Gym begins on Wednesday, April 7.
Speaking of the gym, it’s available for rent for events small and large, so if you’re looking for a place for your wedding reception, graduation party or reunion, give Amanda a call at (814) 490-9194.
One of the buildings in downtown Spartansburg is getting some upgrades and a facelift. The next time you shop at Slocum’s Store at 268 Main Street, be sure to tell them how amazing it looks! We are all excitedly anticipating the finished product.
Contact me
Do you have something to share? Carol may be reached at spartansburgspotlight@outlook.com. People are welcome to submit news, activities and items of interest pertaining to Spartansburg. Email by noon on Saturdays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.