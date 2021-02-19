Good Morning. The month of February is nearly over, and will end on Sunday, Feb. 28. Then we start the month of March.Before we know it, it will be time to change the clocks as well. It seems that 2021 is just sailing by at a quick pace. Maybe it is a year that has the wind at its back to keep it clipping along so rapidly.
Churches
— The Townville Baptist Church Sunday services are held at 9:15 a.m. The Sunday school classes have been canceled for the time being. All the indoor COVID-19 guidelines of seating and use of masks still should be practiced. Let others know of the updates, especially if they are not online, or getting the newspaper, to be aware of the present conditions and guidelines for attending services.
The Bible Study meets on Tuesday evenings at 6:15.
— Release Time, for Maplewood Elementary students who wish to participate, is now being livestreamed in order to reach students who want to participate.
— The Townville United Methodist Church has Sunday indoor worship services. Safety guidelines are in place while attending services. All activities require temperatures be taken and masks be worn. Frank Weingard is the pastor for the Church, as well as for the Blooming Valley UMC and the Troy Center UMC.
Social time with refreshments has been restored following the morning service. All are welcome to attend.
— The Bible study class began in January at the Blooming Valley UMC. Classes start at 6:30 p.m. The classes will be held on the first, second and fourth Wednesdays of each month.
Food donations for the church’s food pantry are delivered at the end of each month. Be sure to get your donations in for this delivery schedule.
— The Tryonville United Methodist Church minister, Pastor Richard Foland leads the church in its worship. Sunday School is held at 10 a.m. with the worship hour following at 11.
Condolences
— Larry Longberry, formerly of Troy Center, passed away last week. He was a member of the Townville High School Class of 1969 and an FFA club member. He is survived by his wife, Susan, son, Brian and grandson, Alexander. He is also survived by a brother, Terry Longberry and sister, Deanna Wagner.
— Harley Wagner passed last week, as well. He is survived by daughters, Tammy Crowther and family, of the Townville area and Jamie Silvis and family and sons, Harley M. Wagner and Benson Wagner and their families. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, nine sisters and many extended family members.
— Our latest loss is Hazel McAlevy, of Troy Center, who passed on Valentine’s Day. She and her late husband, Clifford, ran the family farm near Troy Center. Hazel was the judge of elections for Troy Township and a member of the Troy Center United Methodist Church. She was a member of the Townville Women’s Club, the Chapmanville-Diamond Homemakers and the Lady Victor Rebecca’s Lodge of Diamond. Hazel also enjoyed working the Troy Center United Methodist dinners for many years. She is survived by four children; sons, Clifford “Dana,” James and John and daughter, Dawn Fichtner, of Cambridge Springs, who was a classmate of mine in 1972. Hazel is also survived by; 11 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, brother, James Saxton, three sisters, Nancy Henderson, Donna Goodwill and Beulah Herb, all of Titusville, three half-brothers, three half-sisters, one stepbrother, and one stepsister
We express our many sympathies for these families who remain behind. May the families, friends and neighbors find comfort in their many treasured memories and much peace in their hearts at this difficult time of loss.
Clubs/groups
— Mid-East Little League 2021 is holding regular registration from Feb. 15 to Feb. 28. Late registration will be from March 1 to March 7. French Creek Valley Mid-East Little League region covers Chapmanville/Diamond, Cooperstown, Randolph Township, Richmond Township and Townville Borough. Registration will be held for baseball, softball and T-ball teams. For more registration information, email mideastlittleleague.org. This is not a PENNCREST School District sponsored program.
Food For Thought Free Food Pantry is open every Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m. The address is 29776 state Route 77, Guys Mills. It is located in New Richmond, next to the church. Stop in to select free food. Be sure to wear a mask. Only one person is permitted at a time. No questions are asked. Diapers are also available. For more information, call (814) 673-2302.
Food For Thought is providing food bags for Maplewood Elementary School students. The mission of the Food For Thought project is to provide free nutritious food for the weekend to any student in Maplewood Elementary School. Foods are selected that can be prepared by the students, if needed. Proper nutrition on weekends has been shown to lead to improved attention and performance at the beginning of the school week. The names of high school students may be included on the sign-up form. For more information, contact Ann Zurasky at (814) 673-2302, or email her at elizamegan782@gmail.com or contact Judy Smock at (814) 671-3452. Please contact Ann Zurasky at 814 673 2302 for more information.
If you are able to show support for this program, plan on making a donation, or contact them to see if there is a way you can volunteer some of your time.Garden bounty is also appreciated for the distribution center. Keep this in mind as you harvest your garden surplus.
— Relay for Life teams of Venango County are again participating in the American Cancer Society’s 2021 Daffodil Days. For more information, contact Judy Stevenson at (814) 827-2179 or (814) 777-3484 or by email at jstevenson@zoominternet.net. You can also contact Gayle Oxenham at (814) 673-6916 or by email at oxjrrgg@verizon.net. The Helping Hands Relay Team is coordinating sales for the 2021 Daffodil Days in Venango County. Proceeds will benefit the American Cancer Society through the buyer’s choice of Relay for Life team. Bunches of ten-cut daffodils and potted mini daffodils are available. Daffodil-shaped lollipops of milk or white chocolate will also be sold. New for 2021 are bunches of ten-cut tulips of assorted colors..
— The Gift of Hope, which provides daffodils to local hospitals and cancer centers, is also available. Orders and money were due by Feb. 17 with delivery planned for the week of March 22.
The Townville Old Home Days committee will have its first meeting for 2021 on Monday, Feb. 22. It will be held at the fire hall at 7 p.m.
School News
The Spring Picture Day at Maplewood Elementary School will be held on Friday.
Yearbook order forms will be sent out soon. Families may order them online using code number 13587621.
Maplewood Elementary School is gathering information to determine the number of children in the attendance area who will be old enough to attend Kindergarten during the 2021-22 school year. To enroll in kindergarten, the following requirements must be met:
— All children must be five years of age before Aug. 31, 2021. A copy of the birth certificate or other proof of age must be provided on registration day.
— All students entering Kindergarten must have the following vaccines:
Four DTaP (Diphtheria, Tetanus) with the fourth dose after age four.
Four Polio with the fourth dose after age four.
Two Measles after age one.
Two Mumps after age one.
One Rubella after age one.
Three doses of Hepatitis B.
Two doses of Varicella (chickenpox) immunization or history of disease.
Proof of immunizations must be provided at registration.
If you know anyone with a child who will be entering kindergarten in the fall, share this information with them. Parents may also contact the elementary school office at (814) 337-1659.
Registration forms and other important information regarding kindergarten registration will be mailed to parents who have completed and submitted the form or who have contacted the elementary school office.
The PENNCREST School District board meetings will be closed for in-person attendance. Individuals may attend via Zoom. A link to meetings can be found at penncrest.org/board.
The full meeting schedule can be found at that site. Use the site address to join the meeting virtually, no more than five minutes prior to the 7 p.m. meetings on the second Thursday of the month. The work sessions are held on Monday at 7 p.m. the week of the regular board meeting.
The school district has been approved to offer free breakfast and lunch to all students in the school system each school day until June 11, 2021.
This free meal program also includes all PENNCREST Cyber Academy students. The free meal distributions will be done in a drive-thru brown bag package fashion. Each meal package will contain breakfast and lunch servings for the upcoming days. Interested families must complete the weekly participation survey by Friday of the previous week. Meals will be passed out each Wednesday from 1 to 2 p.m. when school is in session at each of the district’s high schools.
Maplewood sports gives the girls all the action this evening as the girls JV basketball team hosts Union City High for a 6 p.m. game on the home court. The varsity game will follow at 7. Friday, the boys varsity basketball players are heading to Cochranton for a 7 p.m. game. The girls varsity squad are heading to Union City for a 1 p.m. game on Saturday.
The winter sports season is winding down starting next week with only one game on Monday, which is the boys varsity basketball team facing Saegertown Jr/Sr High Panthers for a 7 p.m. start time. The girls have the solo event for Tuesday evening when they play varsity basketball against Saegertown Jr/Sr High at 7 p.m. on the home court. The game for Wednesday has been canceled.
From the kitchen
This week, our recipe uses leftover chicken. “Mandarin Chicken Pasta Salad” will be a dish that brings a fresh taste to the table.
Start by making the dressing. Whisk together 1 teaspoon of finely-chopped, peeled fresh ginger root, 1/3 cup of rice vinegar, 1/4 cup of orange juice, 1/4 cup of vegetable oil, 1 teaspoon of sesame oil, one (1-ounce) package of dry onion soup mix, 2 teaspoons of white sugar and a clove of pressed garlic, until well blended. Cover, and refrigerate until needed.
Bring a large pot of lightly-salted water to a boil. Add an 8-ounce package of bowtie pasta and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente, then drain and rinse under cold water. Place pasta in a large bowl.
To make the salad, toss 1/2 of a scored, halved lengthwise, seeded and sliced cucumber, 1/2 of a diced red bell pepper, 1/2 cup of coarsely chopped red onion, 2 diced Roma tomatoes, 1 shredded carrot, a bag of fresh spinach, an 11-ounce can of drained mandarin orange segments, 2 cups of diced cooked chicken and 1/2 cup sliced, toasted almonds with the pasta. Pour the dressing over the salad mixture and toss again to coat evenly. Serve immediately. This recipe makes six servings.
Have a happy...
Sunday has two birthdays to mention, belonging to Ami Jackson, and Bev Lake, and Feb. 22 will be a celebration for Nancy Diley, Tammy Keener and Shelly Sutter. Tuesday, Feb. 23 will bring birthday wishes to Kylee Bryant and Shannon Covell, while Feb. 24 will be a busy day for Camilla Ryan, Janet Frutiger, Blaine Marvin Jr., Nathan Bryant and twins, Kathy Bohl and Karla Scovell. Then, Brenda Nearhoof, Mary Fife, Jordan Burick, Katie Saterbak and Dennis Terrill have their day on Feb. 25. Annie Lupher and Adam Smith share their birthday on Feb. 26. The last birthdays for the week are for Linda Wyant and Nancy Woolstrum on Feb. 27.
Jim and Kathy Thurau have an anniversary on Feb. 25.
If you have a special day during the week that I have missed, or you have some special upcoming dates that you wish to have noted in the column, I invite you to let me know, so that I may add those dates to my calendar of Townville (former or current) area residents, and events to publish.
Contact me
Many thanks for all the feedback and information that folks have shared. I appreciate the time that folks have taken to get news to me each week. Your input is what makes our news complete. It is a great pleasure to hear from members of the community.
If you have any comments or concerns about the column, please feel free to call, email or send a message via Facebook. Be sure to note the subject of your email as “Townville News,” so that I may give it prompt and proper attention, and not miss your information. If you have some news or information that you wish to share, please be sure to submit it to me by noon on Tuesday, so that I may include it in the current week’s article.
Linda McCarl can be contacted by phone at (814) 967-2677 or by email at mccarl7577@hotmail.com.
