The Spartansburg Community Foundation held a block party for the Spartansburg community last Saturday at the pavilions by Clear Lake and the weather couldn’t have been more perfect for the event.
SCF volunteers and board members grilled hot dogs, popped popcorn and served lemonade. The kids were treated to sidewalk chalk, bubbles and a strongman “ring the bell” game and all of this was free to the community.
Union Overdrive performed live for the crowd of approximately 100 people.
Sarah Weigle, SCF event organizer, said the foundation is hoping to hold a block party once a month next summer, June through August.
“We’re thinking of a movie night at the fairgrounds as one possible event,” she said. “We just wanted people to bring the family, enjoy some food, catch up with friends and enjoy good music. We have lots of ideas for next summer.”
Of course, the event was made even better because of local sponsors.
“SN Hawley Insurance, Slocum’s Store, Jay Gill Plumbing and Jewell’s Hardwoods are the sponsors, but other people and groups helped too,” Sarah said. “A church let us borrow the popcorn machine and the band is great — they really support all we are doing.”
The next SCF fundraiser takes place during the Spartansburg Community Fair, which begins on Labor Day, Sept. 5, 2022.
Speaking of the fair, the fair book is online and there are some great contests for the 100th anniversary.
Fair organizers have been working since last October to make the 100th fair an event to remember. After all, a 100th anniversary only comes around once in a lifetime.
Two contests began in the spring. The quilt block contest entries were turned in by June 30. Contestants were asked to submit a 12x12-inch quilt block representing the Spartansburg Fair. Blocks will be judged and assembled into a quilt that will be raffled off at the fair.
The other spring contest — Royal Pumpkins — is for kids 12 and under. The 2021 fair queen, Hannah Chelton, handed out pumpkin plant seedlings at various events. Kids were asked to take them home, plant them and bring their best pumpkin to the fair for judging.
Other special 100th anniversary contests include baking (decorated cookies), floral (shadow boxes and a houseplant or flower that “has a history in your family”), photography (any photo of fair events taken within the last 100 years), group displays and antique machines.
In the crafts department, there are contests for all age levels. For ages 3-7, the project is to create something out of 100 items. For ages 8-15, draw a picture of what you think the fair looked like 100 years ago. Encompassing ages 3 to 15 is a contest to create a self-portrait of “Me at 100 years old” and “Number 1-0-0.”
For the 16-18 age group, create a piece of artwork that includes 100 … that could be a landscape with 100 flowers, a sculpture made of 100 pieces of something, or hiding the number 100 somewhere in the artwork.
For adults, the challenge is to recreate a piece of art by a famous artist from the 1920s.
All of the details are included in the descriptions on the website, spartansburgcommunityfair.com. Click the Departments link and at the bottom, right you will see “Special 100th Fair Contests.” All of the details for each contest are there.
Due to supply chain issues, the fair books may not be available until early August, so go to the website to see all of the contests, print your entry form, and get it mailed before the due date.
What’s up?
— Zumba, Thursdays at the Water Street Apartments Gym, 150 Water Street. The class begins at 6 p.m. and there is a fee.
— Open Mic Night, Thursdays all summer, 5 to 8 p.m. at the Dutch Treat pavilion.
Contact me
Do you have something to share? Carol may be reached at SpartansburgSpotlight@outlook.com. People are welcome to submit news, activities, and items of interest pertaining to Spartansburg. Email by noon on Saturdays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.