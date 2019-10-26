It was an unusually warm, balmy evening for trick-or-treat. I liked it when it was like this because we didn’t get all wet hiding in the bushes. It was going to be a fun evening. Perfect Halloween weather! Clear skies, a big bright moon and good friends.
I ate supper at five o’clock and went upstairs and changed into dark clothing so I would be hard to see. When I went downstairs, my mother met me before I could get out the door. Of course I was expecting her 100 questions and I was ready.
“Why are you wearing dark clothes?” she said.
“Well, because I like Johnny Cash mom,” I said.
“No you don’t,” she said. “You like Pat Boone!” Then she said, “Why do you smell like soap? Are you going out to soap windows?”
“No mom,” I said. “I smell like soap because I just took a bath.”
She frisked me expecting to find a bar of soap on me but there was none. You see, cousin Ralph and I took soap and hid it at our hideout the day before. I just couldn’t understand why my mother didn’t trust me.
Finally, I got out the door and walked out Route 408 to meet cousin Ralph. We were going to meet four or five of our other friends later on around grandpa’s station.
Ralph and I went to the hideout to get our soap. Of course our hideout was John Grahm’s chicken coop. It was probably about seven o’clock when we got our soap and headed for the station to meet our buddies.
On the way to the station we saw Paul Shrout sitting in the church parking lot. Of course Paul was the constable in Hydetown. He yelled at us and said, “Come here a minute.”
So Ralph and I walked over to his car to see what he wanted.
“I just picked a bunch of your buddies up for soaping windows and took them home,” he said. “They are washing all the soaped windows in Hydetown tomorrow. I hope you weren’t planning on doing any window soaping?”
“Gee, no Mr. Shrout, you know we wouldn’t do something like that,” Both Ralph and I said at the same time. We both dropped our soap on the ground and kicked it under Paul’s car.
The sad thing is, I think I carried soap on Halloween for three or four years and I never soaped a window. However, I was not innocent, because we did have other mischief that we got into.
Before closing, I should mention that the soup supper scheduled for tonight at Hydetown Baptist church has been cancelled. Instead, it will be held Nov. 2.
Also, we would like to send our condolences out to the Richard Peebles family. He was a wonderful man, loved by everyone who knew him.
Also, our sincere condolences to the Gary Schenberg family. We grew up together in Hydetown. Went to school and graduated together.
Come on out, pull up a bridge and we will swap some stories.
Church schedules
— Hydetown Baptist Church: Pastor Jeff Sterling, Sunday, 9:30 a.m. Sunday school; 11 a.m., worship service. Wednesday, 7 p.m., prayer and Bible study. All are welcome.
Sunday Sermon: “My Fruit Still Looms” Galatians 5:22-23.
— Hydetown United Methodist Church: Pastor Dean Cooney — Sunday, 9:45 a.m., worship service.
Community
— Trick-or-Treat in Hydetown will be held on Thursday, at 6-7:30 p.m.
A final thought
Well it is the last weekend of October already — wow, time goes so fast. This would be the weekend to make sure the family’s Halloween costumes are done and ready to go. It may also be a good weekend to have a family Halloween party — with doughnuts, cider and great family games. It might also be a good weekend to visit a corn maze or a fall festival. Hope you have a great weekend — and don’t forget to go to church together as a family tomorrow.
Contact us
Jeff and Robin may be reached at (814) 775-0107, for anyone wanting to make positive contributions to this column. People submitting news are asked to limit news and activities to those of the Hydetown area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.