Good morning to all my readers. I hope that you got out to vote on Tuesday. The coming week is an important time for many military service personnel. Sunday is the anniversary for the Marine Corps Day, established in 1775. Monday will be Veteran’s Day, so be sure to thank a veteran if you can, they deserve so much more than that, but will be thankful just to get that from everyone. Wednesday is the date of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial dedication so many years ago.
Church news
— Townville United Methodist Church worship time is at 10:15 a.m. each Sunday. Troy Center UMC worship hour is at 11:15 a.m. Pastor Jay Koe is the pastor for both churches, as well as for the Blooming Valley UMC.
Release Time classes have about 45 minutes with each group of students each Tuesday. Students from the Maplewood Elementary are bussed from the school to attend the Release Time classes again this year. The enrollment is open during the school year.
A Bible study is on Wednesdays, until Nov. 20. It will be held at Blooming Valley UMC at 6:30 p.m. each week.
The annual Green House collection is in progress for the month of November. A box in the church’s entry hall is set up for the donations.
A Thanksgiving Dinner will be held at Townville United Methodist Church on Sunday, the 24th.
— Townville Baptist Church Sunday morning worship is at 9:15 a.m. Sunday school starts at 10:45 a.m.
The trustees board meeting is today at 6:30 p.m.
The ABW will meet at the church at 10 a.m. on Saturday. The program will be “Pumpkin Rolls” with Doreen.
The “Plugged In” youth group has a meeting on Sunday. It is held at the church from 6 to 8 p.m. each week.
The Christian Education Board will meet on Tuesday, at 6 p.m.
Bible study is every Tuesday evening at 6:15 p.m.
Choir practice is Wednesday at 6 p.m.
The Mission Sunday/ Harvest Dinner will held on Nov. 17.
— Tryonville United Methodist Church has Sunday worship services at 11 a.m. on Sundays.
Condolences
— Bob Bossard, formerly of Townville passed last Saturday. He was a graduate of Townville High School, Class of 1949. Bob is survived by his wife, Shirley, son Gregg, and daughter Julie Storm, and a granddaughter and two great grandsons. He is also survived by his brother, Forrest “Sam” Bossard.
— Russell Smith passed recently. He was a graduate of the Townville High School, Class of 1958. He was also a former Chapmanville fire hall member. He is survived by his wife, Alice.
We express our many sympathies for these families that remains behind. May the families, friends, and neighbors, find comfort in their many treasured memories and much peace in their hearts at this difficult time of loss.
Clubs/groups
— St. Titus Church will hold its “45th Annual Santa’s Workshop” on Friday and Saturday, at Cross Creek Resort. More than 60 vendors will offer handcrafted, unique gift items. Santa’s Cafe will be serving delicious soups, sandwiches, and desserts. There will again be decorated trees to browse and Santa will be visiting on Friday evening and Saturday afternoon. Also offered will be a bake sale, basket raffle, and cash raffle, as well as a chance auction. Santa’s Workshop will be open Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and admission is always free. All proceeds benefit the Faith Formation Program of Saint Titus.
— The Chapmanville VFD is holding a Pig Roast/Gun Bash this Saturday from 5 to 9 p.m. There is a fee for a ticket. This includes dinner of pork, parsley potatoes and baked beans. The ticket also includes chances at guns and door prizes. They will have side guns, 50/50, silent auction, rip tickets and more. See any member for tickets.
— An “Arts and Crafts Show” will be held on Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Cooperstown Community Church of God. Contact Maxine Fuller, at (814) 374-4538 or (814) 437-1889 to reserve a table for a fee. There will be crafts, food and fun for all to enjoy.
— The Townville High Class of 1973 group is planning for one last class gathering before winter sets in. Hope everyone can make it. Maybe each of us can try to contact one additional classmate to come to this one. Hope to see more of us this time — spread the word. Meeting at the Townville Family Ties Restaurant on Saturday, at noon (trying a Saturday so more folks might be free to come this time around).
— The annual “Ladies Night Out” is set for Dec. 3, at Cross Creek Resort. Hor d’oervres will be served at 6 p.m. with dinner to begin at 7 p.m. Prepaid reservations are due by Nov. 20. Groups need to make reservations with Kathleen Morrison at (814) 758-9563. All attendees are asked to bring an unwrapped, new child’s gift to donate. Also needed are donations of wrapping paper, tape, gift tags, and ribbons which would be appreciated. Prizes awarded at the dinner include basket items to bid on, Pittsburgh Penguins tickets and $100 gift cards. All proceeds are to benefit Associated Charities.
School news
— The PTO meeting for November is today at 6 p.m. in the library.
— A Veterans Day Assembly will be held at Maplewood Elementary on Monday.
— A blood drive will be held at Maplewood High on Tuesday, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
— Maplewood Elementary Picture Retakes is on Wednesday.
— The PENNCREST School Board meeting will be on Nov. 14. It will be held at Maplewood High at 7 p.m.
— Signups for third to sixth grade boys basketball will be on Nov. 13 at 6 p.m. in the cafeteria at Maplewood Elementary School. Please feel free to share this notice with those you think may be interested. Flyers from the school are to be sent home also.
— The Kilted Kiln will be holding their event on Nov. 22. The group will be painting Christmas ornaments this year from 6 to 8 p.m. Light refreshments will be offered. After you receive the flyer for this event, please detach the bottom portion along with your selections and payment and return by Monda.
— The PENNCREST Thanksgiving Vacation will begin on Nov. 27, and continue until the 28th, and 29th. The Students have Dec. 2 off as well. Classes will begin again on Dec. 3.
— Maplewood High has an after-school activity bus transportation available for students to ride home. Students need to check with the school office for more info, but the departure time is 5:45 p.m. every weekday from Maplewood High School. An after-school activity bus is providing transportation in all three PENNCREST attendance areas.
This is a great opportunity for students to participate in after-school school activity.
Plans are to definitely run the bus through the Fall sports and after school clubs, and possibly beyond, if there is interest and students use the bus.
— There are no regular sports scheduled for this week.
From the kitchen
Diabetic’s Apple Pie
Even diabetics like having an apple pie for the holidays dessert, so here is a recipe for them to enjoy. This recipe for “Diabetic’s Apple Pie” can be great for everyone to have, even though it is designed for those watching their sugars and carbs.
For the crust, you will need to cube two sticks of cold butter into one inch pieces. Then combine the butter, 1 teaspoon of coconut sugar, 2 1/2 cups of flour and 1 teaspoon of salt in a stand mixer and let it mix until loosely combined. Knead in layers, adding 6-8 tablespoons of ice water, a little at a time (while being careful not to over-handle the dough). Wrap in plastic and chill for two hours.
Preheat your oven to 425 degrees. Prepare 10 Granny Smith apples, peeled, cored, and chopped, tossed in the juice of one half of a lemon
For the filling, add one stick of butter to a hot pan, waiting for the butter to brown, and for a nutty aroma, add 2/3 cup of coconut sugar to the browned butter. Stir in 1 teaspoon of allspice and one tablespoon of cinnamon. Add 1 tablespoon of bourbon vanilla, a pinch of salt, one lemon zest and the apples, to the mixture. Turn up the heat until the mixture bubbles and then lower the heat to medium. Add 6-8 tablespoons of tapioca flour or 3-4 tablespoons of cornstarch for thickening the mixture, and stir until the mixture thickens.
Take out your dough and roll it into (two) 9-inch circles around at 1/4 inch thick. You’ll want to do this for both the top and bottom. Roll your dough over the pie-pan and form the bottom dough. Poke holes in the bottom to let the air escape.
Pour in the filling, leaving about 1 inch of room in the pie-pan. Take the top disk of your dough, and place it over the pie-pan. Cut off any excess dough on the sides. Shape your crust any way you would like to.
Brush with egg wash of one egg. Bake for 45 minutes until the top and bottom crusts are golden, and the middle is gooey. Take it out, and let it cool. This pie can be cut into 12 pieces, easily. A serving size is one slice for 359 calories, and 53 grams of carbs.
Notes: This pie yields about 12 generous slices. If you’re watching carbs, you’ll still be satisfied with an even smaller slice. Coconut sugar has a lower glycemic index, and nuttier taste than white sugar. While it still has a similar carbohydrate count, you may see less of a glucose spike. Everyone is metabotically different, so you test out what works for you. If you want to further minimize your carbohydrates, I recommended using a brown sugar substitute mixed. It will save you a lot of carbs/sugar. Another way to minimize the carbohydrate impact, is to make these bite-sized. You can make mini version of this same recipe in a mini cupcake pan. This recipe makes roughly 40 minis. A final word: apple pie is apple pie. If you know that it can fit into your diet, enjoy it, and balance out your meals to accommodate for it.
Have a happy…
Sharing their birthday on Sunday are Tabitha Shearer, Brad Crawford, and Gary Keffaber, while Joyce Tarr, and Bill Mihailoff share the 11th. Madelyn Zook has the 12th to herself, and Don Preston will be the only one hearing birthday wishes on the 13th. Jack Klins, Lacey Pratt, and Peter Vanderhoof share the 14th, and the 15th is a busy day for birthdays for Gordon VanCise, Lois Parsons, Selah Bryant, and Heather Saxton. The last birthdays for the week are Zachery Drake, and Thelma Ullom on the 16th.
If you have a special day during the week, that I have missed, or you have some special upcoming dates that you wish to have noted in the column, I invite you to let me know, so that I may add those dates to my calendar of Townville (former or current) residents, and events to publish.
Contact me
Many thanks for all the feedback and information that folks have shared. I appreciate the time that folks have taken to get news to me each week. Your input is what makes our news complete. It is a great pleasure to hear from members of the community.
If you have any comments or concerns about the column, please feel free to call or email me. Be sure to note the subject of your email as “Townville News,” so that I may give it prompt and proper attention, and not miss your information. If you have some news or information that you wish to share, please be sure to submit it to me by noon on Tuesday, so that I may include it in the current week’s article.
Linda McCarl can be reached at (814) 967-2677, or by email, at mccarl7577@hotmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.