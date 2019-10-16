Group of bears spotted by residents in the Enterprise area

“Blessed is the man who maketh the lord his trust.” David made mistakes, but he had the law of God in his heart. At one point he was surrounded by enemies and people he thought were his friends had been disloyal. He was crushed, but at the same time, he knew he was not alone. God, who controls all things, was with him and would see him through. He put his trust in God.

Many years ago, a military officer and his wife were on a ship when a raging storm came up. The lady was terrified and her husband tried to calm her fears, but nothing helped. She suddenly grabbed his sleeve and said, “How can you be so calm?”

Her husband stepped back and drew his sword, pointing it at her heart. “Are you afraid of this?” he asked.

“Of course not, “ she immediately replied.

“Why not?”

“Because it’s in your hand and you love me too much to hurt me.”

The man replied, “I know the one who holds the winds and the waters in the hollow of his hand, and he will surely care for us!” The officer had put his trust in God and there was no reason to be afraid.

Everyone is faced with storms in life. One day may be calm and beautiful, and in a moment, life is shattered by unexpected problems, some of them tragic. God is still in control and he has promised never to leave you. Trust him. Ask for his help and he will see you through the worst experiences.

No trouble can come so near that God is not nearer.

Recent events

— The first weekend in October, four women from Shamburg Christian Church of God attended the Ladies Retreat at Miracle Mountain Ranch near Spring Creek. They participated in different classes which were interesting and enjoyed activities like horse riding and crafts. One lady said, “It was great. I’m glad I went.” Most of those who attended are looking forward to going back next year.

— Pastor Penny Helmbold, who serves at Enterprise, Grand Valley and Sanford churches, has started a youth group. The group meets at 6, Sunday evening at Pastor Penny’s home in Grand Valley, and anyone in grades six through 12 is welcome. As long as the weather cooperates, they will begin with a campfire and fellowship before they go inside for a Bible lesson, games and fun. For more information, contact Pastor Penny. She looks forward to seeing you there.

— Pleasantville Methodist Church had a pancake supper last week and all went well. It was a good meal and people enjoyed visiting with friends.

— Several people have reported seeing bear in the area, and a couple people saw four at one time. It’s that time of year when bear are roaming the area, so when you are out, keep watch. Cubs may be cute, but you don’t want to get close — mama bear is probably not far away. Just be careful.

Pleasantville TOPS

Pleasantville TOPS met Thursday evening at Pleasantville Community Church with 10 weigh-ins and a total weight loss of 3 1/2 pounds and four turtles (weight stayed the same). There were four KOPS and six TOPS, with Christy as the top loser.

The challenge is: Drink water. The positive thought is “Did you drink your water?”

Loretta’s menu was chosen, Christy won the 25-cent fund and 50/50 rolled over.

For more information about TOPS, contact Cathy, at (814) 589-7162.

Church schedules

— Enterprise Methodist Church, Pastor Penny Helmbold — Thursday, 5 - 7 p.m., Swiss steak dinner. Saturday, 6 p.m., Family Night. Laity Sunday, 9 a.m., worship; 10:15, Sunday school; 6 p.m., youth group (parsonage). Tuesday, 6:30 p.m., Bible study.

— Faith Community Church, Rev. Jerry Drake — Tonight, 6, Bible study. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11 worship.

— Pleasantville Community, Rev. Shawn Jacobson — Tonight, 6, Ladies group with Marian Hartley. Saturday, 9 a.m., “Experiencing God;” 11, Ladies Alive. Sunday, 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 10:45, worship and nursery available. Tuesday, 6 p.m., men’s group.

— Pleasantville Presbyterian — Sunday, 9:30 a.m., worship with guest speaker Rev. Rick Cepris; after worship, chili cook-off as lunch.

— Pleasantville Methodist, Pastor Janet Sill — Today, 11:30 a.m. Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry (firehall). Thursday, 10 a.m., Bible study on “Laugh Again” led by Pastor Janet. Sunday, 10:30 a.m., All Charge Church Conference worship; after service, fellowship tureen dinner.

— Pleasantville Free Methodist Church, Rev. Chuck Riel — Tonight, 6:30, worship team; 7:30, prayer meeting. Sunday, 8 a.m., prayer; 9:45, Sunday school; 11, worship; 12:30 p.m., small group, “Learning to Pray Upsidedown.”

— Pleasantville Independent Baptist, Pastor Richard LaRocque — Tonight, 7, Bible study/prayer meeting. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.

— Full Gospel, Rev. Ben McCauley — Tonight, 6, prayer and Bible study. Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Lord’s Extended Hands Store. Saturday, 10 a.m., Men’s Group. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11 worship.

— Shamburg Christian Church of God, Pastor Fred Frye — Tonight, 6:30, Bible study. Thursday, 6 p.m., board meeting. Sunday, 9:45 a.m., worship and baby dedication; 11:15, Sunday school; 3 p.m., Ordination service, followed by a luncheon.

— Grand Valley Methodist Churvch, Pastor Penny Helmbold — Tonight, 6, Bible study. Sunday, 10 a.m., worship; 11, Sunday school; 6 p.m., Youth group (parsonage).

Upcoming events

— Today is National Boss’s Day. If you work for someone you really like, let him/her know that you are happy to work for them. The boss needs appreciation too. Say “Thank you.”

— The Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry will be at the Pleasantville Fire Hall today. Those who pre-registered may pick up their food boxes from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., but participants must have proof of residency.

— Pleasantville Senior Citizens will meet from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Thursday, at Pleasantville Community Church. All seniors are welcome to come for lunch, games and fellowship. Lunch is served at noon for a donation, but reservations must be received by Monday. For more information or to sign up for lunch, contact Ginger Mangel or Leona Burrows.

— Enterprise Methodist Church will have their annual Swiss steak dinner tomorrow evening in their fellowship hall. Serving will be from 5 to 7 p.m., and the meal will include Swiss steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, roll, beverage and pie for dessert. Everyone is encouraged to stop and enjoy a good meal with friends. Take-outs will be available.

— Those who registered are reminded that the Titusville Ladies Conference will begin Friday evening at Titusville Presbyterian Church. Registration will be from 5:30-6:30 p.m. and a dessert fellowship will be in Scheide Hall from 5:30-6:45 p.m., and the service will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday morning, a continental breakfast will be served at 8, and a welcome and worship will begin at 9. Lunch will be served at 12, door prizes will be awarded at 1 p.m., and worship at 1:20 p.m. The conference will close at 3 p.m.

— Do you have a sweetheart? Saturday is “Sweetest Day.” Do something special for that special someone in your life, something that says “you mean everything to me.”

— Saturday is also the beginning of statewide small game season, which includes squirrel, rabbit, grouse and Bobwhite quail. Archery season for deer began Oct. 5 and continues through Nov. 16, and at this time I’ve only heard of four people who got a deer. The deer are out there, we see them all the time. If you are going hunting, remember to wear the proper amount of fluorescent orange and to follow the rules and regulations for each animal. Small game season will continue through Nov. 29. Good luck to all hunters.

— Enterprise Methodist Church will have Family Night this Saturday. Pizza and snacks will be served at 6 p.m., and the movie, “Walk the Line,” will begin at 7. There is no cost and the congregation invites anyone interested to join them for an evening of food and fun.

— Pastor Janet Sill of Pleasantville Methodist Church also serves Bethel and White Oak Methodist churches. This Sunday, the three churches will come together for a worship service at 10:30 a.m., at Pleasantville. Following the service, there will be a tureen dinner in the fellowship hall. It is always good when churches can come together for worship and fellowship.

— For many people, this year trick or treat will actually fall on Halloween. Pleasantville Methodist Church and Pleasantville Community Church will have “trunk or treat.” Both churches will have decorated cars or other vehicles in their parking lot with different kinds of treats and all area children are welcome to participate. Pleasantville Free Methodist Church will also be handing out treats. Get ready for Halloween.

— Alf’s Angels, a Relay for Life team, will have a bake sale on Nov. 1, at Northwest Bank in Titusville. They will have pies, cookies, sweet breads, fudge, pumpkin rolls and other baked goods. The next day, Alf’s Angels will be in Pleasantville at the Holiday Bazaar, running the dessert bar at the fire hall. Nuts and dish clothes will also be available. All proceeds go to the American Cancer Society.

— Pleasantville’s annual Holiday Bazaar will be held on Nov. 2, at the Pleasantville Fire Hall. There will be tables with a variety of baked goods, crafts and other items. Anyone interested in setting up a table should contact someone in the Ladies Auxiliary.

— This is a busy time of year with a lot going on. If you have something you want included in this column, please call and let me know. If I don’t answer, leave a message and I will call you back. Thank you.

Military list

Our military list includes Steve Batko, Jay Bowes, Dalton Burns, Sydney Callahan, Jacob Hart, Josh Jacobson, Autumn Kinney, Austin Kinney, Ben Lewis, Samantha Lewis, Shy Lewis, Heather Luchka, Kimberly Miles, Andrew Moronski, Ben Nosko, Kimberly Savitz, Lucas Savitz, Cody Sterling, David Vroman and Bill Wencil.

Prayer list

It is good to report that Mary Ann Kopper is doing much better. We continue to remember Kyle Miller, Jerry Potter, Tina Van Cise, Lloyd Jackson, Paul Thompson, Martha Thompson, Sue Wagner, Elwin Van Cise, Mike Firster, Kay Seeley, Gary Fratus, Bob Lieder, RIchard Kinney, Jami Hillman and Audrey Walters.

Birthday list

This week birthday greetings go to Tammy Jones on Oct. 18, Bethany Johnson, Charlie Anderson and Ed Burns on Oct. 21 and Kimberly Chase on Oct. 22.

Anniversaries

Happy anniversary to Shirley and Bob Stewart on Oct. 19, Vanessa and Bodey Nicols on Oct. 21 and Kathy and Doug Hepler on Oct. 22.

May everyone have a wonderful day.

Nancy Mulvin can be reached at (814) 516-3787.