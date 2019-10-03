Maplewood Elementary will welcome Halloween season with BOO BASH on Oct. 18

Good morning. Fall has arrived with lots of colors and seasonal smells, though we have had the pleasure of summer temperatures hanging around a while longer.

Gardens are winding down and harvest have been varied, some produce doing very well, and others not seeing a bumper crop this year. Either way, it has been a joy to savor the flavors that came from growing it fresh.

Church news

— Townville United Methodist Church worship time is at 10:15 a.m. each Sunday. Troy Center UMC worship hour is at 11:15 a.m. Pastor Jay Koe is the pastor for both churches, as well as for the Blooming Valley UMC.

Release Time classes have about 45 minutes with each group each Tuesday. Students from the Maplewood Elementary are bussed from the school to attend the Release Time classes again this year. The enrollment is open during the school year.

There will be a Chicken n Biscuit Dinner at Blooming Valley UMC on Oct. 19.

— A new Bible Study is each Wednesday, until Nov. 20. It will be held at Blooming Valley UMC at 6:30 p.m. each week.

— Townville Baptist Church Sunday morning worship is at 9:15 a.m. Sunday school starts at 10:45 a.m.

The trustees’ board meeting is today at 6:30 p.m.

A Christian Education Board meeting is on Tuesday, at 6 p.m.

Choir practice is each Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Bible Study is Tuesday evening at 6:15.

KIDS Club will begin on Wednesday.

The ABW meeting will be on Oct. 12 at 10 a.m.

Oct. 13 will be “Invite a Friend to Church” day. There will also be a “Chili Cook-Off” following Sunday School.

— Tryonville United Methodist Church has Sunday worship services at 11 a.m.

Celebration

Frances Werling will turn 101 on Oct. 6. Her daughter, DeAn Foulk, and husband John Foulk, of Ponte Vedra, Florida, are holding a gathering for her to celebrate this event. Franceswill greet local family and friends at a reception at Lingo Dining Room of Wesbury’s Cribbs Residential Center, on Sunday, from 2 to 4 p.m. If you wish to send a card, the address is Frances Werling 31 North Park Ave., Meadville, PA, 16335.

Condolences

George Mehalko, formerly of Chapmanville passed last week. He was a former bus driver for the Townville schools, a former forest fire warden, and a former fireman for the Chapmanville fire department. He is survived by his son, Tom Peebles, and daughter Sonia Herz and family of California. Sonia was a former classmate of mine.

We express our many sympathies for this family that remains behind. May the family, friends, and neighbors, find comfort in their many treasured memories and much peace in their hearts at this difficult time of loss.

Clubs & groups

— On Oct. 12, at 7 p.m. Joe Kovach will be performing a concert at Troy Center UMC. The title of the concert is “Songs Of The American Settlers A Musical Journey Through History.” This event is open to the public, and is family friendly. The church has a wheel chair ramp and a chair lift. Also there will be a time of fellowship after the concert with refreshments.

— Diamond Evangelical United Methodist Church will host a Fall Festival on Oct. 19 that is open to the public. The festival will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Some of the activities will be a chili and pie baking contest, decorating cookies and pumpkins, games, hot dogs, desserts, and a silent auction. Come out for a fun night with the family. There is no charge for this event, but if you want to bid on a silent auction item, you must be present to win. Lots of great prizes will be sought after.

— An “Arts and Crafts Show” will be held on Nov. 9 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. by Cooperstown Community Church of God. Contact Maxine Fuller at (814) 374-4538 or (814) 437-1889 to reserve a table for a fee. There will be crafts, food and fun for all to enjoy.

Save the Date for Dec. 3 for the annual “Ladies Night Out” in Titusville. All proceeds are to benefit Associated Charities.

School news

— Maplewood Elementary will have “Picture Day” this Friday.

— The PENNCREST students will have Oct. 14 off.

— Maplewood High will have PSATS on Oct. 16.

— On Oct. 18, Maplewood Elementary will hold its BOO BASH from 6 to 8 p.m.

— The Maplewood PTO Scholastic Book Fair will be held from Oct. 18 to Oct. 25.

— Maplewood High has an after-school activity bus transportation available for students to ride home. Students need to check with the school office for more info, but the departure time is 5:45 p.m. every weekday from Maplewood High School. An after-school activity bus is providing transportation in all three PENNCREST attendance areas. This is a great opportunity for students to participate in after-school school activity. Plans are to definitely run the bus through the Fall sports and after school clubs, and possibly beyond, if there is interest and students use the bus.

— The Maplewood sports for this week begin the junior high football team traveling to Youngstown Middle/High School for a 6 p.m. game, while the girls varsity volleyball players host Cochranton on the home court at the same time. On Friday morning, the varsity golf team will compete in the “D-10 Golf Qualifier” with Meadville Area High School hosting at the Meadville Country Club at 10 a.m. The varsity football game will be at 7 p.m. in Franklin Friday evening. Saturday, the varsity golf team will be on the course again at 11 a.m. as part of the “D-10 Golf Qualifier” second day round. The girls varsity soccer team will head down the road to Titusville for a match at 11 a.m. with the girls JV volleyball match to follow at 1 p.m.

Next Monday, JV football game will be on the home field at 6 .m. against Franklin. Tuesday, the co-ed varsity cross country team will begin their competition on the Maplewood field starting at 4 p.m. for the “Maplewood Meet” including multiple opponents. The girls varsity volleyball players will travel to Stoneboro for a 6 p.m. match, while the girls JV volleyball team have their match at the same time facing Lakeview at their field. Wednesday, the girls varsity volleyball squad will be at the Clarion Area High School at 7 p.m. match.

From the kitchen

Basic Pastry Dough

This week, I am sharing a simple pie crust recipe that many will want to use during the upcoming holidays. This “Basic Pastry Dough” recipe is designed for diabetics to use while enjoying dessert.

In a large bowl, combine 2 1/3 cups of unbleached all-purpose flour, with 1 teaspoon of sugar, 1 teaspoon of grated lemon zest, and 1/4 teaspoon of salt. Add 1/2 cup of canola oil, and using a pastry blender or two knives, cut the oil into the flour until the mixture resembles small crumbs. Add 6 ounces of ice water and 1 tablespoon of cold skim milk, tossing lightly with a fork. Gather the dough with your hands and mix until combined.

Divide the dough into two equal portions and refrigerate for 30 minutes.When ready to use, roll the dough out on floured surface to one-eighth inch thick. Transfer to the pie pan and crimp the edge by pinching the dough with your fingers. Fill and bake as you’d like. The crust will be enough for a 10 serving two crust pie, you can cut a few more calories by making a criss-cross pie crust, or a single crust pie, rather than a full cover two crust pie. A full pie crust would be 208 calories on its own. Your filling will, of course, be extra calories depending on what filling you prepare.

Have a happy…

— Tina Sterling will celebrate her birthday on Sunday, while the 6th is shared by Harry Zurasky, Frances Werling, Benjamin Renaudin, Hadlee Sullivan, and Earl Wangler. Then Kathy McCarl will have her day on the 8th., and the 9th is shared by Virginia Hummer, and Caitlyn Conners. Randy Reed has his day the 10th, with the 11th shared by Kayla Vanderhoof, Charlotte Harriau, and Jamie Wagler. The last birthdays are on the 12th for Gunner Shearer, Ann Zurasky, and Karen Sutton.

— Nick and Toni Skarzenski, and Jim and Cathy Archer share their anniversary on the 10th. The last anniversary for the week is Scott and Karla Scovell on the 12th.

If you have a special day during the week, that I have missed, or you have some special upcoming dates that you wish to have noted in the column, I invite you to let me know, so that I may add those dates to my calendar of Townville (former or current) residents, and events to publish.

Contact me

Many thanks for all the feedback and information that folks have shared. I appreciate the time that folks have taken to get news to me each week. Your input is what makes our news complete. It is a great pleasure to hear from members of the community.

If you have any comments or concerns about the column, please feel free to call or email me. Be sure to note the subject of your email as “Townville News,” so that I may give it prompt and proper attention, and not miss your information. If you have some news or information that you wish to share, please be sure to submit it to me by noon on Tuesday, so that I may include it in the current week’s article.

Linda McCarl can be reached at (814) 967-2677, or by email, at mccarl7577@hotmail.com