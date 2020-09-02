Good Morning. Hopefully, as the autumn season descends upon us, we can feel more normalcy in our lives than we have had since early March. School has started in most areas, and the sound of buses running once again can be a welcome sound for many. Welcome September.
Church news
— The Townville United Methodist Church has restored Sunday worship services. Safety guidelines are in place while attending services. Frank Weingard is the pastor for the Church, as well as for the Blooming Valley UMC, and the Troy Center UMC.
A new Bible study began on Wednesday, Sept. 2 at 6:30 p.m. It will be held the first, second and fourth Wednesdays of the month.
A “Chicken ‘n Biscuit” takeout dinner will be held on Saturday, Sept. 12. Cupcakes will be the dessert for this month. This will be held at the Blooming Valley UMC.
Release Time for the Maplewood Elementary School students who wish to participate is planning a start date of Tuesday, Sept. 22. If something changes with the school schedule and they move to a hybrid model, there are plans in place to take the program online. The school, as of now, is allowing kids to be taken out for Release Time this year. Principal Erin Fonzo said that they are trying to keep as much normalcy as possible. The wearing of masks will be enforced and the school will do its best to accommodate social distancing.
— The Townville Baptist Church Sunday services have returned to the 9:15 a.m. worship time with the Sunday school classes following at 10:45. All the indoor safety guidelines of seating and use of masks still should be practiced. Let others know of the updates, especially if they are not online or getting the newspaper to see the present conditions and guidelines for attending services.
The Bible study will meet on Tuesday evenings at 6:15. Other programs are anticipated to return soon in one form or another.
— The Tryonville United Methodist Church has a new minister, Pastor Richard Foland. Sunday school is held at 10 a.m. with the worship hour to be held at 11.
Condolences
— Marilyn Ridle passed away last Tuesday. She was the sister of Holly Locke, of Guys Mills, and is survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
— Betty Werling, widow of Ed Werling, both former Townville residents, passed recently. She worked in the school cafeteria for 28 years and was a former member of the Townville UMC. Betty is survived by her two daughters, Julie Gourley and Charlene Lillie, and their families, all of Meadville.
— Clyde “Rex” Sutton passed on Monday, Aug. 31. He is survived by four children and three step-daughters. Rex is also survived by four brothers; Willard Jr. and wife, Janis, Jack and wife, Betty, Jim, all of the Centerville area, and John, of Albion.
— The last loss for the Townville community is Thomas Weis, formerly of Townville, who passed last Sunday. He was a former member of the Townville Volunteer Fire Department. Tom is survived by his wife, Virginia “Ginny” Weis and six children, from various parts of the country.
We express our many sympathies for these families that remain behind. May the families, friends and neighbors find comfort in their many treasured memories and much peace in their hearts at this difficult time of loss.
Celebration
A celebration of Frances Werling’s 102nd birthday will be on Oct. 6. She has recently moved to 11105 Hunters Ridge Blvd. No. 6, Meadville, Pa. 16335, to live with her daughter, DeAn Werling Foulk. A card shower is planned for Frances, so friends and former neighbors are asked to send her birthday wishes, or to call or drop in for a visit. She can be reached by calling (814) 807-1405, or DeAn’s cell phone is (904) 305-3743.
Clubs/
groups
— The 10th annual “Cruisin’ for a Cause” will be held at Dave’s Place at the junction of state Routes 408 and 77 in Townville, on Saturday, Sept. 5 from noon to 4 p.m. The free, family-friendly event features an all-wheel cruise in for classic, unusual or “souped up” vehicles. All cars of various types will be present. Vehicle registration and admission are free. Anyone who registers a vehicle and donates a non-perishable food item will receive a free T-shirt while supplies last.
The event includes door prizes, a DJ playing classic tunes, awards for vehicles, T-shirt sales, food from Dave’s Place and lots of vehicles cruising in throughout the day.
Awards for participants are voted on peoples-choice style by the event guests. Votes will be tallied and winners announced at 4 p.m. Proceeds benefit The Meadville Community Soup Kitchen. Non-perishable foods and monetary donations will be collected. Donations are appreciated.
This is an outdoor event spread out over a large area where social distancing is easy to achieve. Those attending should wear a mask as a courtesy to other guests when social distancing is not possible.
— The Townville Volunteer Fire Department will hold a Swiss Steak dinner on Sunday, Sept. 20 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The meal is available for takeout only for a price of $10. The meal will include Swiss Steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, applesauce, roll with butter and a dessert.
School news
PENNCREST School District set the beginning of the 20-21 school year for Sept. 2 for those students with last names that start with the letters A-K. Today, students whose last names begin with L-Z will have their first day. Families with multiple last names were able to choose either date to send their household. All students will attend for their second day tomorrow. Student homeroom assignments were made available on Thursday, Aug. 20 by logging into PowerSchool.
This year’s Open House was done virtually. Teacher links were shared on Aug. 31 through ClassDojo, as well as linked on the school website. For parents of a new kindergarten student wishing for their child to have a tour of the building, call (814) 337-1659 to arrange for a time to visit.
Finally, the only item most children will need for school this school year is a backpack. A water bottle and ear buds are also strongly encouraged.
Students will have Monday, Sept. 7 off due to the Labor Day holiday.
Help with meals
For families who need help in providing meals for their family, this information may be of help.
— Free summer lunches are being offered by the United Evangelical Free Church of Guys Mills at the Youth Center on state Route 198, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Tuesday and Thursday. The meals are prepared to pick up and go. For more information, call (814) 720-0399.
— The Meadville Soup Kitchen has reopened. Everyone must wear a mask. Patrons may only enter the kitchen once. The dining room tables have been separated to CDC standards. Patrons should eat and then leave to ensure room for others. Used dishes and trays need to be left in bins at the exit door. Exit and entry doors are different. Doors will be locked until the start time of 11:15 a.m. The serving line is open until 12:30 p.m.
— There are also Second Harvest of Erie mobile food giveaways for qualified families in the Centerville and Meadville areas. Call Second Harvest or more details at (814) 459-3663.
— “Food for Thought” is ending its drive-thru food bags for the summer. The fall program will start soon with more information on the New Richmond United Methodist Church Facebook page. The weekend food bags will continue for students at school during this school year, starting very soon.
No questions are asked of anyone who drives through. Donations and volunteers to this outreach are appreciated. Share this information with others who need this support for their families.
Remember, stay safe at home and keep positive thoughts and faith.
From the kitchen
“Black Bean and Corn Relish” would be a fine recipe for a Labor Day picnic that diabetics could enjoy as well.
Combine 1 can of black beans, that are rinsed and well-drained, with cooked fresh corn cut from 3 ears or use frozen corn in a serving bowl. Chop 3 scallions using the white and green parts of the scallions, mince 2 cloves of garlic, and 1/3 cup of cilantro leaves (may use up to 1/2 cup, if preferred). Drizzle mixture with 2 tablespoons each of olive oil and lemon juice. Stir well. May add 1/2 teaspoon of salt (if desired) and freshly ground pepper to taste, to give final stirring before chilling.
Cover and refrigerate until ready to use. You may chill for a whole day before, if desired. This recipe makes 12 servings with each serving being about 65 calories, or 0.5 carbohydrates (breads/starches) and 0.5 fats on the exchange chart.
Have a happy...
The first birthday wish to extend a special greeting to is my great-granddaughter Whitney Harvison for her first birthday tomorrow. The other birthdays that will be celebrated this week are Heather McFadden, as the only one on Sunday. Sept. 8 is shared by Darleta Archer, Christa Lundy and Angie Marshall. Sharing Sept. 9 are Mylee Crawford, Tyler Scovell and Roland Yochum, while Ellie Waid has her special day on the Sept. 10. Janet Bowes will hear birthday wishes coming her way on the Sept. 11, and the last birthdays for the week are Gregory Seen and John Smith on the Sept. 12.
Trevor and Alivia Boyd have their anniversary on the Sept. 9.
If you have a special day during the week, that I have missed, or you have some special upcoming dates that you wish to have noted in the column, I invite you to let me know, so that I may add those dates to my calendar of Townville (former or current) area residents, and events to publish.
Contact me
Many thanks for all the feedback and information that folks have shared. I appreciate the time that folks have taken to get news to me each week. Your input is what makes our news complete. It is a great pleasure to hear from members of the community.
If you have any comments or concerns about the column, please feel free to call, send a message via Facebook or email me. Be sure to note the subject of your email as “Townville News,” so that I may give it prompt and proper attention, and not miss your information. If you have some news or information that you wish to share, please be sure to submit it to me by noon on Tuesday, so that I may include it in the current week’s article.
Linda McCarl can be contacted by phone at (814) 967-2677 or by email at mccarl7577@hotmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.