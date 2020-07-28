“He has shown you, O man, what is good ...”
From the beginning of creation, God loved His people and wanted the best for them, but He also wanted them to have free will. Many spent their lives following the Lord, but some only looked at “now.” They saw what they wanted and didn’t listen to God, and then the problems started.
This is an election year and the news is filled with politicians tearing down the other side, because each side says he “knows” the right way. People are getting letters and emails wanting your vote and your financial support. It’s hard to know who to believe and who to trust. Belonging to a certain party doesn’t mean anything. All parties have good and bad people. Sometimes we need to look back before we can get a good look at the future.
Our third President, Thomas Jefferson, gave his inaugural address in 1801, and here is part of that speech:
“Sometimes it is said that man cannot be trusted with the government of himself. Can he, then, be trusted with the government of others? Or have we found angels in the form of kings to govern him? Let history answer this question. Let us, then, with courage and confidence pursue our own federal ands republican principles ... Enlightened by a benign religion, professed, indeed, and practiced in various forms, yet all of them incalculating honesty, truth, temperance, gratitude, and the love of man; acknowledging and adoring an overruling Providence, which by all its dispensations proves that it delights in the happiness of man here and his greater happiness hereafter. With all these blessings, what more is necessary to make us a happy and prosperous people? Still one thing more, fellow citizens — a wise and frugal government, which will restrain men from injuring one another, shall leave them otherwise free to regulate their own pursuits of industry and improvement, and shall not take from the mouth of labor the bread it has earned ... You should understand what I deem the essential principles of government ... Equal and exact justice to all men, of whatever state or persuasion, religious or political ... the arraignment of all above abuses at the bar of the public reason; freedom of religion; freedom of the press, and freedom of person under the protection of the habeas corpus and trial by jury impartially selected ...”
This country was founded on the basis of freedom for all. For the most part, people worked together and helped one another. The Civil War brought much pain and sorrow, but it ended with forgiveness and the states reunited. Our country grew and, in a short time, became a great nation. Then. too many people decided “they” were important. They took prayer and Bible reading out of the schools. The Ten Commandments could no longer be in certain buildings. Some people don’t want nativity scenes displayed. And people wonder why so many things are going wrong.
That is part of history, and we should learn from history. It is better to build people up then to tear them down. We shouldn’t burn the flag or tear down statues of people just because they were “Confederates.” That didn’t make them bad people. Every race, every religion, every profession has some people who just think about themselves and they can be mean, even abusive, and those people need to be disciplined. If a policeman is cruel to certain people, he shouldn’t be a policeman any more, but that doesn’t mean all police are bad, and it certainly doesn’t mean to get rid of the police force.
The rest of that verse above is: “What does the Lord require of thee, but to do justly, to love mercy and to walk humbly with thy God.” Learn from history, look to God for guidance and do your part to help one another. Working together, we can make America what it should be.
Recent events
— Taylor Gates and Tessila Kellerman were married June 27, at the Diamond Methodist Church. Taylor is the son of Regina and Travis Gates, from the Titusville area, and Tessila is the daughter of Melissa and William Kellerman, of Pleasantville. Due to the pandemic, they had a small wedding, following the necessary regulations. After the ceremony, a reception was held at the home of Travis’ parents. Taylor’s late great-grandmother was from Enterprise. The former Eleanor Wright grew up in this area and attended Enterprise School. Taylor and Tessila have many relatives here. The community wishes them the best. May God bless them with many happy years together.
— Robin and John Peterson travelled from Virginia to Pennsylvania on July 20 to spend time with Robin’s mother, Dottie Grant, on her birthday. Robin brought a special dinner and the three of them had a great visit. After a pizza dinner on July 21, Robin and John left that afternoon. Dottie had a great birthday and thanks everyone for the cards, gifts and well-wishes. May God bless her with a great year.
— It was late starting and it will be a short season, but many people were happy to see a baseball game again. It seems strange to see the bleachers so empty, but right now we must do what is necessary to keep people safe. Watch your teams on TV and enjoy the rest of the season.
— The Shamburg Christian Church of God had a yard sale Saturday at their pavilion. There were a variety of items, and hot dogs and lemonade were also available. It was a beautiful day and people enjoyed getting out. The event was successful and the congregation thanks everyone for their help and support.
The money from the lemonade sales will go to a special fund. A little girl named Alex was diagnosed with cancer, and she spent a lot of time in hospitals and seeing doctors. During a good time, she told her mother she wanted to have a lemonade stand. Her mother asked what she wanted to do with the money she made, and Alex said she wanted to give it to the cancer doctors so they could help more people. She had her lemonade stand and people were impressed. Word spread and others followed her example and donations for cancer research had been great.
Anyone interested in making a donation or simply learning more about the event can check out “Alex’s Lemonade Stand.” There will be information about Alex, cancer research and donations. Sometimes one person, no matter who they are, can make a big difference.
Pleasantville TOPS
Pleasantville TOPS met Thursday evening at the Pleasantville Community Church with nine weigh-ins and a total weight loss of 5 pounds. There were four KOPS and five TOPS, with Kathy as the top loser and Barb as the KOP.
The challenge is: Eat your vegetables. The positive thought was, “Did you avoid white sugar?”
Kathy’s menu was chosen, Sherree won the 25-cent fund and 50/50 rolled over.
TOPS will have weigh-in from 5:30-6 p.m. Thursday at the Pleasantville Community Church and the meeting will begin at 6. For more information, contact Cathy at (814) 589-7162.
Church schedules
— Enterprise Methodist, Pastor Penny Helmbold. Sunday, 9 a.m., worship.
— Faith Community Church, Rev. Jerry Drake. Thursday, 7-8:30 p.m., Bible school. Friday, 7 p.m., Bible school program. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Pleasantville Community Church, Rev. Shawn Jacobson. Tonight, 6, men’s and women’s Bible study. Sunday, 11 a.m., worship.
— Pleasantville Presbyterian. Sunday, 11 a.m., worship with guest speaker Josh Botts; 3 p.m., Hasson Heights Church, final service.
— Pleasantville Methodist Church, Pastor Janet Sill. Sunday, 9:50 a.m., worship.
— Pleasantville Free Methodist, Rev. Chuck Riel. Sunday, 11 a.m., worship (drive-in or inside).
— Pleasantville Independent Baptist, Pastor Richard LaRocque. Sunday, 11 a.m., worship.
— Full Gospel, Pastor Dave McCauley. Sunday, 11 a.m., worship (inside).
— Shamburg Christian Church of God, Rev. Fred Frye. Sunday, 9:45 a.m., worship (pavilion) with guest speaker Jimmy Stewart.
— Grand Valley Methodist, Pastor Penny Helmbold. Wednesday, 6 p.m., Bible study. Sunday, 11 a.m., worship.
Scheduled events
— Faith Community Church of Enterprise is having Vacation Bible School this week, from 7-8:30 each evening, with the theme “Blessings.” There will be a Bible story, crafts, games and snacks. Everyone is welcome, but children ages four and under must be accompanied by an adult. The program will be Friday evening. For more information, contact Bert Drake.
— Pleasantville Senior Citizens will meet from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday at the Pleasantville Community Church and all area seniors are welcome. Take time to stop and visit, play games and have fun. Lunch is served at noon, but reservations must be made by Monday. If you have any questions or would like to make a reservation for dinner, contact Martha Sparks or Leona Burrows.
— We’re going back to “the old days” and drive-in movies. Titusville will be showing movies outside at the Ed Myers Complex, beginning Friday. The first movie will be “The Lion King.” Those attending should bring their own blanket and/or chairs. Social distancing will be observed with no more than 200 attending, and it’s first come, first serve. The movie will start about 9 p.m., but attendance will begin about 7:30. Have a family night and enjoy the movie.
— For several years, the Pleasantville Presbyterian Church and the Hasson Heights Community Church worked together and shared a pastor. After 85 years of service to the community, the Hasson Heights church will be closing. Their final service will be at 3, Sunday afternoon, a time to recall their ministry and give thanks to the Lord for His powerful testimony through the years. Those attending are reminded to wear face masks and observe social distancing. May God be with the congregation as they go their separate ways to serve Him.
— “Northern Accents” will give a concert from 7-9 p.m., Monday at Scheide Park in Titusville. There is no charge, but donations are accepted. Those attending should bring their own chair or blanket and follow the social distance requirements. This is the last concert scheduled for the season. Thanks to the Titusville Council on the Arts for providing theses events.
— The Pleasantville Community Church’s “Hilltop Hallelujah!” has been postponed until Aug. 8 and will be held at the pavilion behind the Pleasantville Fire Hall. Local musicians will be sharing contemporary, country gospel and praise and worship music. The event will begin at 11 a.m. and continue throughout the day, with a picnic foods available. There is no charge and the public is welcome. Those attending may want to bring a lawn chair and sunscreen. For more information, phone the Pleasantville Community Church.
— So many events have been cancelled and people look forward to getting out and going somewhere, but remember that the virus situation is still present. Keep a safe distance between people, refrain from hugging or even shaking hands and wear a mask. A mask isn’t comfortable and may present problems, but if it helps keep you or someone else from getting sick, isn’t it worth it? Enjoy the remainder of the summer, but be careful.
Military list
Our military list includes Steve Batko, Jay Bowes, Dalton Burns, Sidney Callahan, Jacob Hart, Josh Jacobson, Autumn Kinney, Austin Kinney, Ben Lewis, Shy Lewis, Heather Luchka, Kimberly Miles, Kimberly Savitz, Lucas Savitz, Andrew Moronski, Ben Nosko, Cody Sterling, Trey Tanner, David Vroman, Bill Wencil and all those serving in the military at this time.
Prayer list
It’s election time and we hear all kinds of things. Pray for the candidates. Pray for our leaders, that they will learn to work together for what is best for our country. Our prayer list includes Lanny Pollard, Millie Weber, Paul Thompson, Lloyd Jackson, Jami Hillman, Lenora Wencil, Chandra Brandon, Mary Ann Kopper, Bob Morris, Richard Kinney, Mike Firster, Kay Seeley, Elwin Van Cise, Martha Thompson, Sue Wagner, Audrey Walters, Gary Fratus and all those with coronavirus.
Birthday list
Birthday greetings go to Valerie Thomas and Travis Burton on July 29; Chip Drake on July 30; Larry Whitman and Ed Dunkle on July 31; Kelli McGill and Emmet Lamey on Aug. 1; Julie Fulton and Jenny Tucker on Aug. 2; Randy Tanner on Aug. 3; and Patty Tucker and Cody Whitman on Aug. 4. May everyone have a great day.
Anniversary list
Happy anniversary to Diane and Elwin Van Cise on Aug. 2 and Corey and Tanya Wright on Aug. 3.
Nancy Mulvin can be reached at (814) 516—3787.
