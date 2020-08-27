Welcome to the Veterans Corner.
Scammers at it again
I recently got a phone call from a veteran about concerns of a letter that he received from an Insurance Company wanting his information about his enrollment in the VA Health Care System. They had the same name as his own insurance company, but a different phone number. Do not give any information to anyone that you do not know. I had the veteran call his insurance company and they said they did not know any thing about getting information from their clients for the VA. It was a big scam.
Postal delays
may impact medication
Last week, the VA explained that approximately 90 percent of Consolidated Mail Outpatient Pharmacy (CMOP) packages are shipped to veterans by the USPS. CMOP has detected hot spots with delivery delays (Detroit, parts of New York and New Jersey) and proactively converted from USPS to United Parcel Service (UPS) 2nd Day Air for those areas until service levels can be returned to normal. The VFW is working with our supporters in the House and Senate to monitor this situation in order to ensure the health and well-being of our veterans remains paramount, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Blood donations
need still critical
The Red Cross strongly urges healthy, eligible individuals who are feeling well to give blood to help maintain a sufficient supply for those battling COVID-19 or other infections and trauma victims. You can schedule an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor app, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or calling 1 (800) 733-2767.
DPAA cancels meeting
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) has announced that the Family Member Update to be held Sept. 12, 2020, in Colorado Springs, Colorado, has been canceled. If you have further questions, DPAA asks that you contact your service casualty officer.
VA, OnStar partner
to combat suicide
The VA announced its new partnership with OnStar emergency services to improve access to suicide prevention resources for veterans. Veterans in crisis will be able to connect to the VA’s Veterans Crisis Line by using the emergency services button in an OnStar-equipped vehicle or OnStar Guardian smartphone app.
“The VA-OnStar partnership aims to promote suicide prevention and reduce deaths by suicide by providing additional resources to veterans,” said VA Secretary Robert Wilkie. “This partnership will help veterans access suicide prevention support services and assistance directly and immediately. More than 400 VA suicide prevention coordinators and their teams, located at every VA medical center, connect veterans with care and educate the community about suicide prevention programs and resources daily.”
POW/MIA Update
— Army Air Forces Staff Sgt. Charles G. McMackin, 26, was assigned to the 68th Bombardment Squadron (Heavy), 44th Bombardment Group (Heavy), 8th Air Force. On Aug. 1, 1943, the B-24 Liberator aircraft on which McMackin was serving as a bombadier crashed as a result of enemy anti-aircraft fire. Interment services are pending.
— Army Sgt. John E. Hurlburt, 26, was a member of the 105th Infantry Regiment, 27th Infantry Division. He was killed July 7, 1944, during a massive Japanese attack against the 105th on the island of Saipan. Interment services are pending.
Till next week praying for all.
