Rustic wedding ceremony at Grand Valley lodge

On Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020 at 2 p.m., Alexandra Haehn and Daniel McLaughlin exchanged vows. The couple was married at the Woodland Lodge in Grand Valley.
The newlyweds currently reside in Hermitage, Tennessee. Alexandra is a medical coordinator and family teacher at Tennessee Family Solutions and Daniel is employed there as well, in maintenance.
Alexandra is the daughter of George and Holly Haehn, of Youngsville. Daniel is the son of Christopher and Melanie McLaughlin, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
An update on the Grand Valley Creamery: Leigh Hall was the manager during the 1920’s. The creamery was run by Walker Farm Creamery, out of Warren.
— There will be a corn hole tournament in Tidioute at the State Fishing Tournament grounds tomorrow. Registration is from noon to 1. Games begin at 1:30.
— Wesley Woods is hosting its 19th Annual Golf Scramble on Sept. 12 at Riverside Golf Course, in Cambridge Springs. All proceeds benefit the ministry of Wesley Woods and sending kids to camp. Register by phone at (814) 456-6268 or email pastor@glenwoodumc.org.
— Grand Valley VFD is having a steak dinner on Sept. 19. Dinners will be takeout only from 4-7 p.m. All dinners will include steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, roll and a homemade dessert.
— The Pennsylvania State Championship Fishing Tournament will take place in Tidioute from Sept. 25-27.
— The Fall Family Fun Horse Show will be Sept. 27. The show will take place at the Grand Valley Show Ring, next to the old Pinecreek Sportsman’s Club building. For more details, contact Connie Tenney at (814) 827-9462.
— Grand Valley’s annual fall turkey party is on Saturday, Oct. 17.
— Tidioute VFD is having its annual gun raffle on Saturday, Nov. 28 at 7 p.m.
— The Newton Cemetery has received many generous donations to help with the upkeep of the property. These gifts are greatly appreciated. If you still wish to contribute, send donations to Pat Brown at 41 Brown Road, Pittsfield, Pa., 16340. For more information, Pat can be reached by phone at (814) 436-7779.
— Eldred Township will hold its next township meeting on Wednesday through teleconference. Due to the CDC guidelines, it is recommended to hold meetings via a conference call to minimize exposure to the coronavirus. Contact Eldred Township at (814) 436-7654 to get access information to the teleconference township meeting.
— The Grand Valley Volunteer Fire Department is in need of ambulance and fire personnel, as well as social members to help with work bees and fundraisers.
There are work bees on Tuesday nights at 6.
Monthly meetings are held on the first Thursday of every month at 7 p.m.
— If anyone is interested in finding out more about the Desperados 4-H Club, contact leaders Sam Greer or Connie Tenney with any questions, at (814) 827-9462.
— The Sanford Saddles & Spurs 4-H club will continue to meet through Zoom on the second Sunday of each month at 3 p.m.
If anyone is interested in finding out more about the Sanford Saddles and Spurs 4-H Club, contact leaders Matt and Diana Maille, at (814) 436-7778.
— Grand Valley United Methodist Church worship is at 11 a.m. Sunday school will resume in the fall.
— Sanford Church Sunday worship is at 10 a.m.
There will also be an outside service at each church. You can either sit in your car or in a chair that you bring with you and listen to the service through the sound system, which will be set to reach people outside. Bulletins and hymnals will be provided for those who choose to stay in their cars. Livestreaming of the services will continue to be posted to the Grand Valley Facebook page.
— The Evergreen youth group has resumed meeting and will now meet every Sunday from 6-7:30 p.m.
— The Evergreen Charge Kids Club will not take place this year. Kids will hopefully begin practicing in November for the Christmas Program. If you have any questions, contact Amanda Ongley at (814) 873-7483.
— If you know of someone in need during this time, reach out to G&S Helping Hands or Pastor Penny Helmbold, at (814) 436-7409, or at pastorpenny12@yahoo.com.
As the temperatures start to cool down in the evenings, I find myself wanting heavier, more comforting foods. Casseroles are easy to make and reheat well for tomorrow’s lunch.
Creamy Wild Rice
Chicken Casserole
Ingredients:
— 1 (6-ounce) package long grain and wild rice mix
— 2 tablespoons butter
— 6 large mushrooms, sliced
— 2 tablespoons olive oil
— 12 ounces skinless, boneless chicken breasts, cut into bite-size pieces
— Salt and pepper to taste
— Garlic powder to taste
— 1 (15-ounce) jar alfredo sauce, divided
— 20 saltine crackers, crushed
— 1 tablespoon melted butter
— 1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Spray 2-quart baking dish with non-stick cooking spray.
Prepare rice according to package directions.
Melt butter in a skillet over medium heat. Add mushrooms and saute until they begin to brown, 4 to 5 minutes. Remove mushrooms from pan.
Heat 2 tablespoons olive oil over medium heat in the same skillet. Saute chicken pieces until browned. Season with salt, pepper and garlic powder to taste.
Combine the rice, chicken, mushrooms and 3/4 of the jar of Alfredo sauce in the prepared baking dish. Mix well and then spread remaining sauce over the top. Sprinkle crushed crackers evenly over casserole and drizzle 1 tablespoon melted butter over top.
Bake until heated through and topping is golden, about 30 minutes. Garnish with parsley.
Happy birthday to ...
Tyler Lucia (Sept. 4)
Brock Foley (Sept. 4)
Erica Hasbrouck (Sept. 4)
Sebastian Becker (Sept. 7)
A very happy anniversary to Tim & Beth Haehn (Sept. 7).
