Welcome to The Veterans Corner.Friday, Sept. 11, is Patriots Day. Remember to fly your American Flag at half-staff from sunrise to sunset. Additionally, a moment of silence is observed to correspond with the attacks, beginning at 8:46 a.m., the time the first plane, American Airlines Flight 11, struck the North Tower of the World Trade Center in New York City. Patriot Day is not a federal holiday. Schools and businesses remain open in observance of the occasion. Memorial ceremonies for the 2,977 victims are often held.
28th District VFW meets
— Pennsylvanian 28th District VFW will have a meeting on Sunday, Sept. 13. It will be held at Billy Simpson VFW Post 470, 1808 W. 26 St., Erie. There will be school of instruction starting at 1 p.m., with the regular 28th district meeting starting at 2 p.m. The auxiliary meeting starts at the same time. The 28th District covers the counties of Crawford, Mercer and Erie .
September is National Suicide Prevention Month
The VFW encourages everyone to learn more about mental health and to reach out to fellow veterans who may be struggling, especially with the social distancing aspect of the COVID-19 pandemic.
VA introduces new
AI platform
The VA announced a new artificial intelligence (AI) platform, an electronic Virtual Assistant (e-VA), for veterans in the Veteran Readiness and Employment (VR&E) program. The new platform will provide efficient customer service support for veterans and automated administrative tasks for VR&E counselors and staff. Veterans receiving services through VR&E must opt in to e-VA when they receive an email or text introducing this new function. It is important to note all correspondence through e-VA will be included in veterans electronic VA files.
New VA clinical trial for veterans with COVID-19
The VA announced a new clinical trial to study COVID-19 convalescent plasma in the treatment of seriously ill patients. This trial is the first of many studies in the VA Coronavirus Research and Efficacy Studies (VA CURES), which is a standardized framework for studying potential treatments for COVID-19. “This trial will go a long way toward helping in the fight against COVID-19,” said VA Secretary Robert Wilkie. “VA CURES will provide valuable information that will benefit our veterans who are battling COVID-19, as well as other patients and the medical community in general.”
POW/MIA Update
— Marine Corps Reserve Pfc. Thomas F. Johnson, 18, of San Jose, California, as a member of Company B, 1st Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, Fleet Marine Force, which landed against stiff Japanese resistance on the small island of Betio. Johnson died on the fourth day of battle, Nov. 23, 1943. Johnson will be buried in California. The date has yet to be determined
