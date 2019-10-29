Soup and pie
Shamburg Church of God will be holding its annual Soup and Pie supper on Saturday, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Donations are accepted.
Trick-or-treat
Pleasantville will hold trick-or-treat on Thursday, from 6 till 7:30 p.m. Only trick-or-treat at residences that have their porch lights on.
Second Harvest Food Pantry
Second Harvest Food Pantry, sponsored by Pleasantville United Methodist Church, will be held Nov. 13, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at the Pleasantville Volunteer Fire Department. Pre-registration is required. Proof of residence must be presented. Leave a message at the church office, (814) 589-7385, after Oct. 28 to apply. A call to confirm your registration will be made by Nov. 11.
Craft show
Pleasantville Volunteer Fire Department will be holding their annual Craft Show at the firehall, Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be many vendors selling their handmade craft items. Kitchen will be opened.
Please submit your news items to Ginny Lieder, at ginnylieder@hotmail.com, or reach her by phone, at (814) 589-5427.
