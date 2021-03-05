“If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.”
The Lord spoke those words to Solomon. That verse has often been used during special prayer services.
I recently came across an old pamphlet titled “Can Prayer Save America?” It was just a couple pages but it said a lot.
A man who had visited the White House during the Civil War told the following story: “I had been spending three weeks with Mr. Lincoln as his guest. One night — it was just after the Battle of Bull Run — I was restless and could not sleep ... from the private room where the president slept, I heard low tones, for the door was partly open. Instinctively, I wandered in and there I saw a sight which I have never forgotten. It was the president, kneeling before an open Bible ... his back toward me. I shall never forget his prayer: ‘Oh, thou God, that heard Solomon in the night when he prayed and cried for wisdom, hear me. I cannot lead these people. I cannot guide the affairs of this nation without Thy help ... Oh God, hear me and save this nation.’”
George Washington prayed in the snow at Valley Forge and said, “The event is in the hands of God.” When things did not go the way Washington wanted, he said, “How will it end? God will direct.”
After the war, leaders met to write the constitution and Benjamin Franklin suggested that each session be opened with prayer. He stated, “I have lived a long time and the longer I live the more convincing proof I see of this truth — that God governs the affairs of men. If a sparrow cannot fall to the ground without His notice, is it possible that an empire can rise without His aid?”
In a short time, the United States became a great nation. That was because it was founded by men who believed in God, feared God and also believed in prayer. The American way of life is being threatened now and people are concerned, but most don’t know what to do. The dangers we are facing should not be taken lightly. There are political problems, election issues and many other problems. People are concerned and they complain but that doesn’t help.
Can prayer save America? Yes! The only way out is up! The answers will not be found in the U.N. or NATO or any political organization. We need to return to the faith of the founding fathers. It is either revival or ruin.
Friday is World Day of Prayer and everyone should be praying for peace in their community, their country and the world. Pray, listen and then do your part to make this nation what it should be.
Sympathy
— Sympathy goes to the family of Marian Langdon, who passed away on Friday, Feb. 26. Marian had worked for the Titusville School District and other places in Titusville. She was well-known in the area. She is survived by her husband, Steve Grandin, a son, Kenneth Langdon II and a daughter, Cheri Mott. A celebration of Marian’s life will be held this summer. May her family feel God’s comfort and love.
— Sympathy goes to the family of Mary Alice Crawford who passed away on Sunday, Feb. 28. She and her husband, Gary, lived in Pleasantville for many years and raised three children, Gary, Terri and Sherry. She was an active member of the St. Titus Church. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 this morning at the St. Titus Church. May God give comfort and peace to her family.
Recent events
— Pastor Penny Helmbold had an Ash Wednesday service at her churches. The weather didn’t cooperate for a drive-thru, so those interested went in the church and Pastor Penny gave them a paper with readings and scripture and a container of ashes. Everyone was encouraged to participate while listening to the online Ash Wednesday service from Youngsville. Many people used the ashes to put a cross on their forehead.
— The Pleasantville Ministerium had their Festival of Love online this year. Pastor Fred Frye, from the the Shamburg Christian Church of God, sang “Be Still and Know.” Four-year old Lakenzie Beard sang “Oh, How He Loves You and Me.” Pianist Carol Brooks played a medley of songs about God’s love, and Tara Alberth and Amie Beard sang “Your Favorite Song.” Pastor Janet Sill, from the Pleasantville Methodist Church, gave a brief message on Corrie Ten Boon and “The Love of God.” The Methodist pianist, Joe Kovach, played his guitar and sang. Nathanial Licht and two of his friends from the Titusville Presbyterian Church sang. Thanks to all who participated. It was good to have the festival, even if it was different.
— Monday was the first day of March and people have different opinions about “did it come in like a lion or a lamb?” The day started out calm and quiet, but by the end of the day it was windy, snowy and much colder. We’ll see what the end of March brings.
This past week, there has often been a bright, beautiful full moon in the sky. Some nights, it was almost like daylight and even when the moon was covered with clouds, it was still bright. There are people who have already made plans to make a trip to the moon. I’m not interested in that, but I enjoy going outside and seeing the moon and the stars. What a beautiful world God has given us.
TOPS
Pleasantville TOPS met Thursday evening at the Pleasantville Community Church with eight weigh-ins and a total weight loss of 8 1/2 pounds. There were seven TOPS and one KOP, with Brenda as the top loser.
The challenge is: Exercise three times a week. The positive thought is: “Did you eat after supper?”
Kathy’s menu was chosen, Sally won the 25-cent fund and 50/50 rolled over.
TOPS will meet onThursday at the church, with weigh-in from 5:30 to 6 p.m. and the meeting will begin at 6. Anyone interested is welcome to attend. For more information, call Cathy at (814) 589-7162.
Church schedules
Many churches are still “off schedule.” Some churches are having services online and others are meeting but have a set up for radio or on-line services. Most of those who are meeting encourage wearing masks and social distancing. We still need to be careful, wherever we go.
— Enterprise Methodist Church, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Sunday, 9 a.m., worship; 10:15, Sunday school. Tuesday, 6:30 p.m., Bible study.
— Faith Community Church, Rev. Jerry Drake - Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Pleasantville Community, Rev. Shawn Jacobson - Sunday, 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 10:45, worship; 4:45 p.m., Young adults; 6, Youth group. Tuesday, 6 p.m., Men’s and Women’s Bible study.
— Pleasantville Presbyterian - Sunday, 10 a.m., virtual.
— Pleasantville Methodist, Pastor Janet Sill - Sunday, 6:30 a.m., Men of Integrity (Titusville First Baptist Church); 9:50, worship; 11, Friendship Circle on the end times.
— Pleasantville Free Methodist Church, Rev. Chuck Riel - Sunday, 8 a.m., prayer; 9:45, Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Pleasantville Independent Baptist, Pastor Richard LaRocque - Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Full Gospel, Pastor Dave McCauley - Today, 6 p.m., Prayer and Bible study. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Shamburg Christian Church of God, Pastor Fred Frye - Tonight, 6, Bible study on “What happens when life on earth ends?” Sunday, 9:45 a.m., worship; 11:15 Sunday school.
— Grand Valley Methodist Church, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Sunday, 10:30 a.m., worship.
Scheduled events
— The Pleasantville Ministerium is having on-line Lenten services every Wednesday through March 31. The Lenten series will be on the parables of Jesus. Last week, Pastor Janet Sill from the Pleasantville Methodist Church spoke on the parable of the mustard seed. Tonight, Pastor Fred Frye from the Shamburg Christian Church of God will speak on the parable about the fig tree. A new service will be posted around 7 p.m. each Wednesday to the Pleasantville Ministerium Facebook page.
— Pleasantville Senior Citizens will have their first meeting of the year on Thursday. They will meet at the Pleasantville Community Church. The doors will open at 10 a.m. for games and visiting. All interested seniors are welcome to attend. Dinner will be served at noon, but meals must be ordered by Monday. For more information or to order a meal, contact Martha Sparks or Leona Burrows.
— Members of the Pleasantville Volunteer Fire Department will meet at 6:30, on Thursday evening in the social room of the fire hall. There is plenty of room to spread out and anyone interested is welcome to attend. The department is always looking for new members.
The fire department will have a fish dinner on Friday. It will be takeout only. The meal will include: fried or baked fish or chicken tenders, baked potato, French fries or macaroni and cheese, coleslaw or applesauce and a roll. Call the fire department at (814) 589-7635 from 1 to 6 p.m. to place your order. You can pick up your order from 4:30 to 7. The fire department will deliver within the borough.
— Remember that Friday is World Day of Prayer and prayer is our greatest weapon. Take time to pray for our country and people all over the world. God cannot bless America if we don’t let Him in.
— The Grand Valley Fire Department will be having a Mom to Mom yard sale on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the fire hall. It will be a good time to shop for clothes for babies and children. Go up the hill to Grand Valley and look around. You might find just what you want and you will be supporting the fire department.
— Men of Integrity will meet at 6:30 on Sunday morning at the First Baptist Church in Titusville. The meeting is open to men of all denominations and anyone interested is welcome to attend.
— The Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry will be at the Pleasantville fire hall on Wednesday, March 17. There is no charge for the food boxes but pre-registration is necessary. For more information or to register, call the Pleasantville Methodist Church at (814) 589-7385. If no one answers, leave your name, number and a message and someone will return your call.
— Free tax preparation assistance through the AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program is being offered at the Titusville Health and Aging Center. It is different than previous years. With health and safety a top priority this year, the program is limiting in-person interactions between volunteers and taxpayers. Taxpayers will make two short visits to the Titusville site to exchange information and documents. To schedule their initial appointment, taxpayers can call (814) 827-2188. This is a home phone number. More information will be provided during the call.
— The Grand Valley fire department has scheduled a drive-thru chicken and biscuit dinner for Saturday, March 20. Serving will be from 4 to 7.
— The Pleasantville Methodist Church had scheduled a Shrove Tuesday pancake dinner, but it was cancelled that evening due to the icy weather. The church does plan to reschedule the pancake dinner, but no date has been set at this time.
Military list
Our military list includes Kimberly Savitz, Kimberly Miles, Heather Luchka, Shy Lewis, Autumn Kinney, Bill Wencil, David Vroman, Trey Tanner, Cody Sterling, Lucas Savitz, Ben Nosko, Andrew Moranski, Ben Lewis, Austin Kinney, Josh Jacobson, Jacob Hart, Dalton Burns, Jay Bowes and Austin Foster. Pray for all those in the military. They need our support.
Prayer list
Our prayer list includes Kay Seeley, Elwin Van Cise, Paul Thompson, Maxine Brandon, Faith Francis, Bob Stewart, Peter Weis, Dick Jones, Lanny Pollard, Lloyd Jackson, Lenora Wencil, Jami Wencil, Mary Ann Kopper, Richard Kinney, Mike Firster, Gary Fratus, Martha Thompson, Sue Wagner and Audrey Walters. Remember those with the virus and that situation will soon be over.
Birthday list
Happy birthday Joey Whitton and Toby Burns on March 4, Stephanie Sliker, Gary Fratus and Cru Nicols on March 5, Jeff Gibson and Pam Drake on March 7, Helga Ruth on March 8, Stephanie Thompson and Ed Mott on March 9 and Buddy Miller on March 10.
Anniversaries
Happy anniversary to Sharon and Don Thompson and June and Jim Wright on March 5.
May everyone have a wonderful day.
Nancy Mulvin can be reached at (814) 516-3787.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.