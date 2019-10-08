Variety of fall festivities planned in Pleasantville, Pithole

Halloween night hike

Halloween Night Hike will be held in Oil Creek State Park on Oct. 19, from 6 to 8 p.m.

The evening will start in the amphitheater at the park office and you will be learning about some things that go bump in the night before heading out on the park to see if we can spot any of them.

From bats to owls to creepy crawly spiders, you will be well-versed in Halloween frights. This is a free program, but registration is required. Please call the park office with any questions or to register, at (814) 676-5915.

Quote of the week

“We’ve been infected with this idea that love is an emotion only felt between two people. But love is universal. An energy. A contagious force. A gift. To offer money to a homeless man is to love. To save a worm from the sun is to love. To smile at a stranger is love. To be grateful, to be hopeful, to be brave, to be forgiving, to be proud, is to love.” — A.R. Lucas

Recipe

Pumpkin Cheesecake Bars

Ingredients: for the cream cheese topping, 1 8-ounce block cream cheese, 1 cup sour cream, 2 tablespoons flour, 2 tablespoons sugar, 1 teaspoon vanilla, and 1/4 teaspoon salt.

For the pumpkin spice blondies: 1 cup melted butter, 2 1/2 cups flour, 2 teaspoons pumpkin spice, 1 teaspoon salt, 1 1/2 cup brown sugar, 1 egg, 1 teaspoon vanilla, and 1 cup pumpkin puree.

Directions: Microwave cream cheese in a medium microwave safe bowl in 15 second bursts, stirring until smooth but not hot. Whisk in sour cream, flour, sugar, vanilla and salt until smooth. Set aside.

Make the pumpkin base: Preheat oven to 350. Butter a 9-by-13 inch pan and line with parchment paper. In a small bowl, whisk flour pumpkin spice and salt until well combined.

In a separate large bowl whisk together butter and brown sugar until completely smooth and incorporated, then whisk in egg and vanilla. Scrape sides and bottom of the bowl with a rubber spatula. Whisk in pumpkin puree and scrape sides of bowl down again then fold flour mixture until no streaks remain. Reserving about 1/2 cup of pumpkin batter, spread batter evenly into prepared pan. Spread cream cheese topping over the pumpkin batter, leaving a 1/2-inch border.

Dollop reserved pumpkin batter on top, then use a butter knife or toothpick to swirl pumpkin batter and cream cheese layers together. Be careful not to overmix in order to get pretty, distinct swirls. Bake until toothpick inserted in the center comes out with just a few crumbs, about 45 minutes. Let cool completely in the pan, then cut into bars and serve.

Haunted hayride

Joe and Mary Burt will be holding their annual Haunted Hayride, Saturday, starting at dusk, at 23040 Fleming Road, Pleasantville. It will be the spookiest and scariest ride yet. There will be free snacks and drinks around the big bonfire after the ride. All donations will stay local to help families in need.

Centennial

planning committee

The first meeting of the Centennial 2021 planning committee was held with six citizens participating. Many suggestions were brought forward for events, memorabilia, souvenirs and publicity. The Festival committee will be working to coordinate their activities with the Centennial events.

We want to focus on the history of the pottery and lumber industries and their influence on our history. Another suggestion was to have Old Home Days for any and all people who lived in Pleasantville at one time. Anyone who would like to have input for the committee, the next meeting will be Oct. 23, at 6:30, in the Borough building.

Pithole lantern tours

Join volunteers at Pithole as the Historic Pithole City serves as the backdrop for an evening experience that brings oil history to life on Oct. 12. Tours will begin at 6:30 p.m. with the last tour departing at 9:30 p.m. Visitors will meet historical figures during a nighttime tour of the legendary oil boomtown, hear period music and enjoy the splendors of fall with seasonal refreshments and activities. Special admission fees apply.

Fall gun bash

Pleasantville Volunteer Fire Department will be holding a Fall Gun Bash on Oct. 26. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Drawing starts at 6 p.m. Side raffles and table guns will be available. Meal and beverage is included.

The event is indoors. Those interested must be 18 years old to attend. Get your tickets at the following locations: PJ’S Country Market, Arrowhead Outdoors, Tionesta Hardware, Plummer Store, Clark’s, Frill’s Corner, Haller’s, Hawk’s Grocery, Minich’s and Smith’s Country Store.

Contact information

