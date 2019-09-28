With fall comes the brand new car models

September is drawing to a close as the evenings become noticeably cooler. I do love the autumn colors and the smells, although it is a tad different than it was down on grandpa’s farm.

I remember how excited cousin Ralph and I would get, because that’s when the automobile companies would show you what their car for the new year would look like. I think 1958 was our favorite year, because Ford and Chevy changed so drastically! Both of them came out with dual headlights on the left and right front of the car. The Chevy came out with the new Impala, and man, what a looker that was. The average worker didn’t buy one. If you ordered a new Impala with all the accessories, it was close to $3,000. Wouldn’t you like to be able to buy one for that today? It would be more like $30,000 or $40,000 today.

I was 10 years old, so I didn’t have to worry about the cost of a new Impala. As a matter of fact, I had a brand new 1958 Chevy Impala and Ford Fairlane. And I only paid $1.98 for each one at Wilson’s News Stand. My dad used to take me to the News Stand once a week to get a couple of comic books or a model.

The cars today are nothing to get excited about. They just don’t have any character like the older cars did.

At Christmas every year, cousin Ralph and I would buy each other a model. We were more like brothers than cousins. We stayed at grandma and grandpa Sterling’s house every chance we got.

Hydetown was always beautiful in the fall with all the colors. Everything has to be so politically correct in this day and age that people have forgotten how to live. In fact, people would have a fit if they knew some of the things cousin Ralph and I used to do that would be considered unhealthy today. Like swimming downstream from where grandpa’s cows crossed Thompson Run. We even knew there were cow goodies in the water and we even drank it too! Most of us survived. I don’t know, maybe it’s a Hydetown thing.

Come on out, pull up a bridge and sit a spell. We’ll swap stories.

Church schedules

— Hydetown Baptist Church: Pastor Jeff Sterling, Sunday, 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 11 a.m., worship services. Wednesday, 7 p.m., prayer and Bible study. All are welcome.

Sunday Sermon: “A Horrible Sermon” Judges 19.

— Hydetown United Methodist Church: Pastor Dean Cooney — Sunday, 9:45 a.m., worship service.

A final thought

It is the last weekend of September already! If only winter would go this fast. This might be a good weekend to go for the family to go for a “nature walk” to collect leaves, acorns and pinecones to use for craft projects, like an autumn wreath for the front door. Or, go apple picking. Then you can make an apple pie together or do some apple printing. Whatever you do, enjoy this weekend and don’t forget to go to church together as a family tomorrow.

Contact us

Jeff and Robin may be reached at (814) 775-0107, for anyone wanting to make positive contributions to this column. People submitting news are asked to limit news and activities to those of the Hydetown area.