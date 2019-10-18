Fire department’s Fall Turkey Party this Saturday

Located on the corner of Route 27 and Main Street, the Cozy Corner was a gas station and diner built by A.R. Thompson. The Cozy Corner was famous for their ice cream and homemade pies.

The diner’s tables were uniquely made glass tops to display knickknacks for sale. Thompson built the Cozy Corner directly on the ground where locals stated it would never last, it would rot from the bottom up. A.R. Thompson responded that it would last as long as he did. Ironically, the building burnt in 1947, the same day he died.

Upcoming events

— The Fall Turkey Party is Saturday, at 6:30 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. Attendees must be 18 or over.

— The fire department is looking for vendors for a fall craft fair to take place on Nov. 16, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Contact Megan Wright, at (814) 964-2584, or Lisa Johnson, at (814) 436-7623 or e-mail lisaj1367@yahoo.com for more details.

— Grand Valley’s Trick-or-Treat is scheduled for Oct. 31, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. The Grand Valley Fire Hall’s Halloween party will start at 6:30 p.m. and is open to the public.

— Soups n’ Sweets fund raiser dinner is scheduled for Nov. 16, from 12 p.m. - 5 p.m. Cost is a donation.

— The fire department is in need of ambulance and fire personnel, as well as social members to help with work bees and fund raisers.

The department has work bees on Tuesday nights at 6.

Monthly meetings are held on the first Thursday of every month, at 7 p.m.

Church schedules

— Grand Valley United Methodist Church Sunday school is at 10 a.m.; worship is at 11 a.m.; youth group is at 6 p.m. (in the parsonage basement); Bible studies are held on Wednesdays at 6 p.m.

G&S Helping Hands meet the first Wednesday of every month at the Grand Valley church at 7 p.m.

Oct. 27 will be a special day, as the church will host Nancy Kopf, a missionary to Peru. She will be sharing stories about her 30 plus trips and her love for the people there. After church, parishioners will be having lunch, where people can have more one-on-one time with Nancy and see some of the items she has brought back with her.

— Sanford Church Sunday worship is at 10 a.m. The Kids Club will begin working on their Christmas program the first Monday of November, and is open to all children and teens. They will be meeting at 6 p.m. at the Sanford church.

Birthdays

Happy ‘Sweet 16’ to

Kolin Baker (Oct. 15),

Lori Mckean (Oct. 18), Stacy Jamieson (Oct. 18), Megan Wright (Oct. 19) and Holly Haehn (Oct. 24).

Recipe

Aunt Beth’s

Baked Mac & Cheese

Ingredients:

— 4-6 quarts water

— 1 teaspoon salt

— 1 pound elbow macaroni

— 1 teaspoon salt

— 2 can cheddar cheese soup

— 1 stick butter

— 1/2 pound Velveeta

— 1 cup evaporated milk

— 1/2 cup milk

— 1 12 ounce bag shredded cheese, plus 1 cup for topping

— 1 cup bread crumbs

Directions:

Bring 4 to 6 quarts of salted water to a boil. Stir in pound of dry elbow macaroni. Bring the water back to a boil and cook the noodles for 7 to 8 minutes. Drain the noodles.

In large pot, heat cheese soup, milk, butter, and 12 oz. shredded cheese on low. Add cooled macaroni, stir until thoroughly combined. Put mixture in 9x13 baking pan and sprinkle with a cup of shredded cheese and bread crumbs.

Bake at 350 degrees for approximately 40 minutes or until edges are brown and bubbly.

Contact me

If you have any news, please submit by noon on Thursday so I can get it into Fridays’ column. Thank you.

Alissa Savitz can be reached, by email, at grandvalleyvoice@gmail.com.