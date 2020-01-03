Good morning to everyone.
I hope you had a wonderful Christmas with family and loved ones. With next week being the last days of 2019, I wish each and every one of you a happy New Year and that 2020 be a year that brings harmony and peace to your life.
Church news
— Townville Baptist Church Sunday morning worship will be held at 9:15 a.m. Sunday school starts at 10:45 a.m.
The Plugged-In Family Game Night will be held on Dec. 29, from 6 to 8 p.m. Bring your favorite board game and a snack to share with others. Everyone is invited to join in.
No Bible study or choir practice will be held this coming week due to the holiday.
— Townville United Methodist Church worship time is held at 10:15 a.m. each Sunday. Troy Center UMC worship hour is held at 11:15 a.m. Pastor Jay Koe is the pastor for both churches, as well as for the Blooming Valley UMC.
Release time classes will be on hiatus during the Christmas break. Classes will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 7.
— Tryonville United Methodist Church (UMC) holds Sunday worship services Sundays at 11 a.m..
Condolences
— Linda (Hall) Alexander passed last week. She was a Townville High School graduate, Class of 1959. She is survived by her husband Richard Alexander, and children Lori Murray and family, and Rick. Linda is also survived by sisters Bonnie Vanderhoof of Townville, Barb Drake, and Debra Billig, and brother Rexford Hall.
— John Paul Atkinson passed last Saturday. He was the grandfather of Holly Atkinson of Townville, and four other grandkids and their families from around the country.
We express our many sympathies for these families that remain behind. May the families, friends, and neighbors find comfort in their many treasured memories and much peace in their hearts at this difficult time of loss.
Club/Group news
— The Townville Old Home Days official meetings start on Jan. 27, at 7 p.m., at the firehall. The theme is “Christmas in July,” so I am putting a piece in this week’s column for folks who want to use after Christmas sales to start their plans for decorating floats and booths. The booth decorating contest continues this year, and the theme always dictates the guide for float designs as well.
School news
— The Christmas break continues until Jan. 1. Students will return to class Jan. 2.
— The French Club is sponsoring a dance at Maplewood High School Monday evening from 6:30 to 9:30.
— Maplewood winter sports are on hiatus during the Christmas break. They will return Friday with a boys varsity basketball game at Maplewood High School for the Maplewood High Holiday Tournament on both Friday and Saturday, starting at 7:30 p.m. At 4:30 p.m. Friday, the girls varsity basketball team will be a part of the Sharon Holiday Tournament, held at Sharon High School. The teams will then be back in full-force after the students return to school following the first of the year.
From the kitchen
If your Christmas dinner was like ours, there were several leftovers to share and send home with others. But one dish that I like having leftovers from is corn. The corn was frozen from the summer harvest of sweet corn this year, and still tastes like it is just cut from the cob.
Using this leftover to make Corn Pudding is a great way to use extras from a holiday meal.
Instructions:
1. Measure three to four cups of corn, then set aside.
2. In a separate bowl, whisk together four beaten eggs, one-half cup of half-and-half. Add one and one-half teaspoon of baking powder, and blend well.
3. Melt one-third cup of butter in a large saucepan over low heat.
4. Add two tablespoons each of sugar and flour; cook and stir until smooth. Remove this from the heat.
5. Gradually add the egg mixture, whisking constantly until smooth. Stir in the corn.
6. Pour the corn mixture into a greased one to 1.5 quart casserole dish.
7. Bake, uncovered, at 350 degrees for 40 to 45 minutes, until set.
8. Melt one tablespoon of butter and drizzle over the pudding, season with one-eighth teaspoon of pepper.
9. Place dish five and one-half inches from the broiler; broil for two minutes or until golden.
10. Let stand five minutes before serving. Makes six to eight servings.
Have a happy...
The only birthdays remaining for 2019 are Paul Hazlett, Kathy Kovach, and Dorothy Vickers on the 30th. Starting 2020 off with his birthday is Rich Ray on the 1st, While the 2nd is Kassandra Setta, Christine Peters, and Dannette Little. Sharing the 3rd are Dana Terrill, and Luke Marshall, with the 4th shared by Kristine Sherman, Kandy Foote, and Jerry Sterling as the last birthdays for the week.
Bringing in the New Year with their anniversary on the 1st is Jim and Susan Wheelock.
If you have a special day during the week, that I have missed, or you have some special upcoming dates that you wish to have noted in the column, I invite you to let me know, so that I may add those dates to my calendar of Townville (former or current) residents, and events to publish.
Contact me
Many thanks for all the feedback and information that folks have shared. I appreciate the time that folks have taken to get news to me each week. Your input is what makes our news complete. It is a great pleasure to hear from members of the community.
If you have any comments or concerns about the column, please feel free to call or email me. Be sure to note the subject of your email as “Townville News,” so that I may give it prompt and proper attention and not miss your information. If you have some news or information that you wish to share, please be sure to submit it to me by noon Tuesday so that I may include it in the current week’s article.
