“No one can serve two masters; for either he will hate the one and love the other; or he will be loyal to one and despise the other. You cannot serve God and mammon.”
Jesus made this statement during His Sermon on the Mount. He wanted followers to know they can’t please mankind and God.
There is a story about a painter who wanted to produce one picture that would please the entire world. Doing her very best, she drew a picture and when it was completed, she took it to a local marketplace.
At the bottom, she left directions for people to mark each portion of the picture that did not meet with their approval. Most of the people who looked at the painting applauded her work, but they were also eager to make a “personal critique.” That evening, the painter was shocked to find the entire painting was a huge blot.
The next day, the artist returned with a copy of the same picture, but this time, she asked people to mark portions of the picture that they admired. When the artist returned, she found that every stroke that had been panned the day before had received praise that day.
What did she do? The artist said, “I now believe the best way to please one-half of the world is not to mind what the other half says.”
You can’t please everyone. Each person has his or her own ideas and beliefs and it’s natural for them to form an opinion on what others say and do. The only opinion that really matters is God’s and if He is happy with what you are doing, the rest doesn’t matter. Forget what everyone else says and rely on God’s opinion because it is the only one that merits our efforts.
“The formula for failure is to try to please everybody.”
Sympathy
— Tina Roberts, wife of John “Pinhead” Roberts, passed away on Sunday morning in Georgia. John grew up in Dempseytown and is a brother to Valerie Thomas, of the Enterprise area. John and Tina lived in Florida for several years and had recently moved to Georgia. Sympathy goes to John, the Roberts family and the Thomas family. May God give comfort and peace.
Recent events
Most people are being careful and not traveling far and most organizations have limited their activities. People are trying to be careful and stay safe and that is good.
The cold and snow have brought out winter activities. Some people have enjoyed taking a ride in the snow. Most of the snow has been too soft and fluffy for a snowman, but several have enjoyed going sled riding. When the snow is soft and fluffy, it’s a lot easier to sweep or shovel. We can’t change the weather, so make the best of it and enjoy your day.
I like to look back and remember winters from the past. One year there was a lot of snow and someone on Second Street in Pleasantville built a big snowman. A teacher, Lois Spence, lived next door and she got permission from the principal to take the class down to see the snowman.
There were two first-grade classes, two teachers and probably some other adults who took students on the trip. We left from the old school building that was torn down several years ago. Each student had a partner and they held hands. We walked down the sidewalk along Main Street, then up to Second Street. It wasn’t that far and didn’t take that long but it was an adventure to first graders. To us, that snowman was huge. It was quite a day. Both teachers are gone now, but I still thank Miss Spence and Mrs. Lavada Crippin for that memory.
Do you have a memory you would like to share? TOPS
After some time off, Pleasantville TOPS met on Thursday evening at the Pleasantville Community Church with seven weigh-ins. There were three KOPS, four TOPS and Marian was the KOP.
The challenge this week is: Watch your portions. The positive thought is: “Did you lose weight?”
Kathy’s menu was chosen. Kathy also won the 25-cent fund and Cathy won the 50/50. (Yes, all the same name, but two diferent people.)
TOPS will meet at the church on Thursday, with weigh-in from 5:30 to 6 p.m. The meeting will begin at 6. For more information, contact Cathy at (814) 589-7162.
Church schedules
Many church schedules are still “off schedule.” Some churches are just having services online, and others are meeting but have a set-up for radio or online services. Most of those who are meeting encourage wearing masks and social distancing. We still need to be careful, wherever we go.
— Enterprise Methodist Church, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Camping Sunday, 9 a.m., worship; 10:15, Sunday school. Tuesday, 6:30 p.m., Bible study.
— Faith Community Church, Rev. Jerry Drake - Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Pleasantville Community, Rev. Shawn Jacobson - Sunday, 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 10:45, worship; 4:45 p.m., Young adults; 6, Youth group. Tuesday, 6 p.m., Men’s and Women’s Bible study.
— Pleasantville Presbyterian - Sunday, 10 a.m., worship, virtual.
— Pleasantville Methodist, Pastor Janet Sill - Sunday, 9:50 a.m., worship.
— Pleasantville Free Methodist Church, Rev. Chuck Riel - Sunday, 8 a.m., prayer; 9:45, Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Pleasantville Independent Baptist, Pastor Richard LaRocque - Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Full Gospel, Pastor Dave McCauley - Today, 6 p.m., Prayer and Bible study. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Shamburg Christian Church of God, Pastor Fred Frye - Tonight, 6, Bible study on “What happens when life on earth ends?” Friday, 4 - 6 p.m., Work Day; 6:30 Movie night (Life Center). Sunday, 9:45 a.m., worship; 11:15 Sunday school.
— Grand Valley Methodist Church, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Camping Sunday, 10:30 a.m., worship.
Scheduled events
— Titusville Area School District is back to five days a week, although they did have Monday off this week. Buses will be runnning every day and students will be walking to school, so drive carefully and be on the look out. Students need to follow the rules of masks and social distancing and stay safe and healthy. May this soon be over.
— The Shamburg Christian Church of God will have a movie night on Friday. The scheduled movie is “Facing the Giants” and it will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Family Life Center, where people can spread out. Refreshments will be provided. Anyone interested is welcome to attend.
— Saturday is National Seed Swap Day. It may be a good time to plant a few seeds inside and get an early start on your gardening.
— The Red Cross Blood Mobile will be at the Pleasantville Presbyterian Church from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Saturday. Blood is needed and anyone eligible is encouraged to donate. You should weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health.
— Monday is the first day of February and it is National Get Up Day. The holidays are over, winter is here and the past several months have been difficult for most people. “Get Up Day” is to remind you not to let life get you down. Get up, hang in there and do your best. Things will get better.
— Although there won’t be the usual crowd, some people will travel to Punxsutawney to see the groundhog, Phil, on Tuesday morning. Legend says “If the ground hog sees his shadow, there will be six more weeks of winter. If he doesn’t, then spring is almost here.” The first day of spring officially arrives six weeks later, but that doesn’t mean spring weather. Don’t put away the winter clothes, even if Phil doesn’t see his shadow.
— An Alzheimer’s Disease Caregiver’s Support Group will meet at 2:30 on Tuesday afternoon at the Titusville Presbyterian Church. The group is led by Marcia Garrett and Carol Morgan, who have had special training for this. Anyone who lives with or cares for someone afflicted with Alzheimer’s Disease, or any kind of dementia, is welcome to attend. For more information, call Marcia at (814) 827-7404.
— Most sports have been off schedule the past few months, due to the pandemic. Once the games started, most played to a televised crowd, not a stadium. Right now, football fans are looking forward to Super Bowl Sunday. Kansas City will play Tampa Bay on Sunday evening, Feb. 7, in Tampa, Florida. Many people will gather around the television and root for their favorite team.
Before the game begins, maybe you would like to help others. That day has also become known as “Souper Bowl Day of Caring.” About 30 years ago, a youth group in North Carolina wanted to do something other than just watch the football game. They decided to remember “those who don’t have a bowl of soup to eat.”
After the worship service on Super Bowl Sunday, the youth stood at the exits and asked everyone to drop $1 into a soup bowl. The money that was collected was given to a local charity. The next year, other area churches participated and word spread. The event soon became nationwide and has been a big help to nonprofit organizations. No money is sent to any big corporation. The money collected stays in the area and is given to a local charity of the group’s choice. All churches and other organizations are encouraged to participate in Souper Bowl Day of Caring on Feb. 7.
— The Pleasantville Methodist Church has scheduled their “Fat Tuesday” pancake supper for Feb. 16. Serving will be from 4:30 to 6:30 in the church social hall. It includes all the pancakes and sausage you can eat for a donation. Gluten-free pancakes will be avaialable and dessert is also included. The hall will be set up for social distancing and masks are to be worn until seated. Takeouts will be available. To place an order for pick-up, call the church at (814) 589-7385 between 4:15 and 6.
— For several years, the Pleasantville Ministerium has had a special service in February, the Festival of Love. People from different churches participate, sharing their talents and giving their testimony. Even people from other areas attend. Due to the pandemic, the ministerium decided to have the festival but it will be virtual this year. Anyone who would like to participate can record their song, poem, reading or whatever they do and contact one of the ministers. The service will be on Sunday, Feb. 21.
Military list
Our military list includes Kimberly Savitz, Kimberly Miles, Heather Luchka, Shy Lewis, Autumn Kinney, Bill Wencil, David Vroman, Trey Tanner, Cody Sterling, Lucas Savitz, Ben Nosko, Andrew Moranski, Ben Lewis, Austin Kinney, Josh Jacobson, Jacob Hart, Dalton Burns, Jay Bowes and Austin Foster.
Prayer list
We do have the vacine for the virus and we are thankful, but the situation is not over yet. In one way or another, most people have been affected by the virus and for many it has been rough. May the situation soon end and may things bet better for all. Our prayer list includes David Weber, Maxine Brandon, Faith Francis, Bob Stewart, Peter Weis, Dick Jones, Lanny Pollardm Paul Thompson, Lloyd Jackson, Lenora Wencil, Jami Wencil, Mary Ann Kopper, Richard Kinney, Mike Firster, Kay Seeley, Elwin Van Cise, Gary Fratus, Martha Thompaon, Sue Wagner and Audrey Walters.
Birthday list
Birthday greetings this week go to Chris Miller, Gale Ruth, Pete Falco and Chad Resinger on Jan. 28, Jennifer Bean, Jean Moore, Brian Drake, Eddie Johnson and Curt Crawford on Jan. 29, Joshua Miller on Jan. 30, Dean Vanderhoof on Jan. 31, Christian Ruth, Coy Campbell and Mary Resinger on Feb. 2 and Stacey Plemmons and Angie Jackson on Feb. 3. May everyone have a wonderful day.
Nancy Mulvin can be reached at (814) 516-3787.
