Townville Lions Club will host annual Children’s Halloween Party on Oct. 28

Good morning. Monday is Columbus Day, and many places will be closed for the holiday. Enjoy the break and longer weekend.

Wednesday is National Boss Day. Let your boss know that you appreciate the office he or she holds and the business that provides your livelihood. If you are a boss, be sure to thank your loyal employees that you know their worth.

Church news

— Townville Baptist Church Sunday morning worship is at 9:15. Sunday school starts at 10:45 a.m.

The trustees’ board meeting is today at 6:30 p.m.

Sunday will be Invite a Friend to Church Day. There will also be a chili cook-off following Sunday school.

The ABW meeting is this Saturday at 10 a.m.

Choir practice is each Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Bible study is Tuesday evening at 6:15.

KIDS Club has not yet started, a date will be announced later.

— Townville United Methodist Church worship time is at 10:15 a.m. each Sunday. Troy Center UMC worship hour is at 11:15 a.m. Pastor Jay Koe is the pastor for both churches, as well as for Blooming Valley UMC.

Release Time classes have about 45 minutes with each group each Tuesday. Students from the Maplewood Elementary are bussed from the school to attend the Release Time classes again this year. The enrollment is open during the school year.

A Willing Workers meeting will be held on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

There will be a chicken ‘n’ biscuit dinner at Blooming Valley UMC on Oct. 19. It will be served from 4 to 6 p.m.

A new Bible study is on every Wednesday until Nov. 20. It will be held at Blooming Valley UMC at 6:30 p.m. each week.

— Tryonville United Methodist Church has Sunday worship services at 11 a.m.

Clubs and groups

— The Townville Area Senior Citizens have a trip for today. Members are to meet at the Townville fire hall by 8:15 a.m. The CATA bus will transport the group to Grove City for a visit to the August Wendell Forge. Please bring your CATA ride cards for the trip. The next meeting will be on Wednesday at the Townville Fire Hall at noon.

— This Saturday, at 7 p.m. Joe Kovach will be performing a concert at Troy Center UMC. The title of the concert is “Songs Of The American Settlers A Musical Journey Through History.” This event is open to the public, and is family friendly. The church has a wheel chair ramp and a chair lift. Also there will be a time of fellowship after the concert with refreshments.

— Diamond Evangelical United Methodist Church will host a fall festival on Oct. 19 that is open to the public. The festival will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Some of the activities will be a chili and pie baking contest, decorating cookies and pumpkins, games, hot dogs, desserts and a silent auction. Come out for a fun night with the family. There is no charge for this event, but if you want to bid on a silent auction item, you must be present to win. Lots of great prizes will be sought after.

— A Swiss steak dinner will be held at the Townville Volunteer Fire Hall on Oct. 20 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. A full meal will also feature home-made pies as dessert.

— The Erie National Wildlife Refuge is holding a Nature Hike on Tsuga Trail on Oct. 22 at 1-3 p.m. This event is free and appropriate for all ages. It is open to the public. Join volunteer Deb, for an autumn walk through our woods. Deb is also one of the refuge’s volunteer photographers, so bring along your camera or smart-phone for an impromptu lesson. Please wear good shoes and dress appropriately for the weather.

— The Townville Lions Club will hold its annual “Children’s Halloween Party” on Oct. 28 from 7-8 p.m. at the Maplewood High School small gymnasium. There will be a costume contest, games and prizes for all ages infant to sixth graders. Come join the fun.

— An arts and crafts show will be held on Nov. 9 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. by Cooperstown Community Church of God. Contact Maxine Fuller, at (814) 374-4538 or (814) 437-1889 to reserve a table for a fee. There will be crafts, food and fun for all to enjoy.

— The annual “Ladies Night Out” is set for Dec. 3, at Cross Creek Resort. Hor d’oervres will be served at 6 p.m. with dinner to begin at 7 p.m. Prepaid reservations are due by Nov. 20. Groups need to make reservations with Kathleen Morrison, at (814) 758-9563. All attendees are asked to bring an unwrapped, new child’s gift to donate. Also needed are donations of wrapping paper, tape, gift tags and ribbons which would be appreciated. Prizes awarded at the dinner include basket items to bid on, Pittsburgh Penguins tickets and $100 gift cards. All proceeds are to benefit Associated Charities.

School news

— The Maplewood High School Band will compete in the “Meadville Competition” this Saturday.

— The PENNCREST students will have Monday off.

— Maplewood High School will have PSATS on Wednesday.

— On Oct. 18, Maplewood Elementary will hold its “BOO BASH” from 6-8 p.m. There will be several activities going on that evening with trunk or treat, Haunted Hallways, snacks in the cafeteria and visiting features, such as a firetruck and a few other surprises.

— The Maplewood PTO Scholastic Book Fair will be held from Oct. 18-25.

— A bowling spirit night will be on Oct. 19. It will take place at the Lin-Van Lanes in Titusville.

— Spirit Wear will be for sale again this year with the order forms going home on Oct. 21. Orders are due to be turned in by Nov. 4, so that the orders may be delivered around Thanksgiving. These items would make wonderful Christmas gifts.

— Red Ribbon Week will be from Oct. 23 to Oct. 31. Be sure to have the conversation with your student about the cautions in being offered things from strangers and being wary of drugs in “treats” at this time of year.

— Parent Conferences are on Oct. 25, one day only. There will be no school for students, the conferences will be available from 8:35 a.m. until 4 p.m.

— Maplewood High has an after-school activity bus transportation available for students to ride home. Students need to check with the school office for more info, but the departure time is 5:45 p.m. every weekday from Maplewood High School. An after-school activity bus is providing transportation in all three PENNCREST attendance areas.

This is a great opportunity for students to participate in after-school school activity.

Plans are to definitely run the bus through the fall sports and after school clubs, and possibly beyond, if there is interest and students use the bus.

— The Maplewood sports this week starts with the junior high football players hosting Saegertown Panthers for a 4:30 p.m. game on the home field. The girls JV soccer team will face Oil City Senior High on the field at Maplewood elementary at 5:30 p.m. and the girls varsity volleyball players will be on the court at McDowell High in Erie for a match at 7 p.m. Friday, the varsity football game will be at 7 p.m. at Eisenhower High. Saturday, the co-ed varsity cross country team will begin their competition at 9 a.m. at the “Rocky Grove Invite” held at Two Mile Run Park.

Next week, the JV football game will be on the home field at 6 p.m. against Eisenhower High on Monday evening. Tuesday, the girls varsity soccer team will host Seneca for their last regular season match. at 4 p.m. Later, the girls varsity volleyball squad will be on the home court for a 7 p.m. match against Greenville Jr. Sr. High.

From the kitchen

Ham and Cheese Casserole

This week’s recipe is a simple but tasty one that you may want to want to be sure that you hand it down to the next generation for them to learn and share repeatedly. “Ham and Cheese Casserole” begins with cooking 1 1/2 pounds of uncooked egg noodles according to package directions. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Meanwhile, in a large bowl, combine 3 pounds of cubed fully cooked ham, four cans of (10 3/4 ounces each) undiluted condensed cream of chicken soup, 4cups of thawed frozen cut green beans and 1 cup of 2% milk. Drain the pasta when done cooking, then pour the noodles over the ham mixture and toss to coat. Transfer to two greased 13-by-9-inch baking dishes. (One that can be prepared for your meal right away, one to be frozen for a future meal.)

Drizzle each with 1/4 cup of melted butter, then sprinkle with 2 cups of shredded Colby-Monterey Jack cheese. Bake, uncovered, 25 to 30 minutes or until heated through. Each casserole serves eight.

Note: Freeze option: Cool unbaked casserole; cover and freeze up to three months. To use, partially thaw in refrigerator overnight. Remove from refrigerator 30 minutes before baking. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Bake, uncovered, 40 to 45 minutes or until heated through and a thermometer inserted in center reads 165 degrees.

Have a happy…

Sharing their birthday on Sunday are Pat Catalano, Doug Widdowson and Connie Beers, with the 14th shared by Ann Zurasky and Gene Litke. Jesse Bryant has a day of celebration on the 15th, while the 16th is shared by Jeannie Ervin, Kerri Canfield, Samantha Hummer, Donna Williams, Taylor Hollabaugh, Shirley Westfall and Trisha Proper. The 18th is shared by Gary Williams, Stephen Harriau and Doug Copeland, and the last birthdays for the week are Katie Kanyuck, and Jerry Saxton on the 19th.

If you have a special day during the week, that I have missed, or you have some special upcoming dates that you wish to have noted in the column, I invite you to let me know, so that I may add those dates to my calendar of Townville (former or current) residents, and events to publish.

Contact me

Many thanks for all the feedback and information that folks have shared. I appreciate the time that folks have taken to get news to me each week. Your input is what makes our news complete. It is a great pleasure to hear from members of the community.

If you have any comments or concerns about the column, please feel free to call or email me. Be sure to note the subject of your email as “Townville News,” so that I may give it prompt and proper attention, and not miss your information. If you have some news or information that you wish to share, please be sure to submit it to me by noon on Tuesday, so that I may include it in the current week’s article.

Linda McCarl can be reached at (814) 967-2677, or by email, at mccarl7577@hotmail.com.